ASSAULT
Ashburn Rd., 21600 block, Sept. 10. Threats were reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Ashburn Valley Ct., 20700 block, 1-7:35 a.m. Sept. 7. Cash, a wallet and sunglasses were stolen from two vehicles.
Malden Pl., 44700 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 6 to 7 a.m. Sept. 7. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Northstar Blvd. and Evergreen Mills Rd., 5 p.m. Sept. 9 to 6:35 a.m. Sept. 10. A generator, construction equipment and tools were stolen from a trailer on a construction site.
Pioneer Ridge Terr., 20900 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 7 to 7 a.m. Sept. 8. A child safety seat was stolen from a vehicle.
Rolling Water Terr., 20500 block, 2-3 a.m. Sept. 7. Electronics and ID cards were stolen from a vehicle.
VANDALISM
Lakeview Center Plaza, 20100 block, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6. Two vehicle tires were punctured and deflated.
Prescott Green Sq., 42500 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 10 to 6:15 a.m. Sept. 11. A vehicle side mirror was damaged and tires were tampered with.
THEFT/BREAK-IN
Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 1 to 7 a.m. Sept. 7. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
ASSAULT
Lance Trail Ct., 16500 block, 10:30 p.m. Sept. 9. Deputies responded to a report of a male who entered a residence by force and assaulted a homeowner. The male received a minor injury and was taken to a hospital where he attempted to run from deputies. The male assaulted a deputy while being taken into custody. An 18-year-old Hamilton male was arrested and charged.
SHOOTING
Gable Farm Lane, 39600 block, 3:28 p.m. Sept. 8. A female was grazed by a round from a firearm outside her residence. Deputies determined several individuals were target shooting at a natural berm on a private property. The female was treated at the scene.
ASSAULTS
Ayrlee Ave., 200 block, 2:32 a.m. Sept. 9. Threats were reported.
Belmont Dr., 100 block, 9:50 p.m. Sept. 10. Two people fought.
Big Springs Ct., 42200 block, 9:22 a.m. Sept. 11. Threats were reported.
Breckinridge Sq., 400 block, 9:01 p.m. Sept. 6. Two people fought.
Clark Ct., 700 block, 7:22 p.m. Sept. 11, Two people fought.
Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 5. Two people fought.
Cobbler Terr., 600 block, 6:11 p.m. Sept. 8. Two people fought.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 5:05 p.m. Sept. 5. An assault was reported.
Fairfax St., unit block, 1:19 p.m. Sept. 9. Harassment was reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 4:28 a.m. Sept. 7. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 5:05 p.m. Sept. 8. Threats were reported.
Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 4:29 p.m. Sept. 11. Two people fought.
Heritage Way, unit block, 5:11 p.m. Sept. 6. Two people fought.
Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 7:04 p.m. Sept. 9. Harassment was reported.
King St. N., 800 block, 2:53 p.m. Sept. 11. An assault was reported.
Market St. E., no block given 2:56 p.m. Sept. 11. A fight was reported.
Oak View Dr., 100 block, 1:37 a.m. Sept. 7. Two people fought.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 4:06 p.m. Sept. 6. Two people fought.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 9:55 p.m. Sept. 5. Two people fought.
Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 5:32 a.m. Sept. 8. An assault was reported.
Route 7 and River Creek Pkwy., 7 p.m. Sept. 5. During a traffic altercation, a male driver threw a bottle and coins at another driver’s vehicle. The bottle and coins damaged the vehicle and one of the coins struck the driver’s face.
Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 9:08 a.m. Sept. 7. Threats were reported.
Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 5:16 p.m. Sept. 5. Threats were reported.
ROBBERIES
Fort Evans Rd., unit block, 9:04 p.m. Sept. 9. A robbery was reported.
Market St. E., 500 block, 7:51 p.m. Sept. 9. A robbery was reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Barwick Ct. and Menlow Dr. NE, 10:23 p.m. Sept. 6. Trespassing was reported.
Butler Pl., 43400 block, 1:08 p.m. Sept. 9. A theft was reported.
Butler Pl., 43400 block, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 7 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 9. Jewelry was stolen from a residence entered by smashing a door glass.
Campbell Ct., 1300 block, 4:23 p.m. Sept. 9. Trespassing was reported.
Cardinal Park Dr., unit block, 1:47 p.m. Sept. 10. A credit card was stolen.
Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 11:33 a.m. Sept. 7. An employee theft was reported.
Catoctin Cir., 300 block, 9:20 p.m. Sept. 9. Trespassing was reported.
Clark Ct., 700 block, 12:43 a.m. Sept. 10. Property reported stolen was recovered.
Courier Ct., 100 block, 11:55 p.m. Sept. 8. Trespassing was reported.
Courier Ct., 100 block, 2:28 a.m. Sept. 9. Trespassing was reported.
Deerpath Ave., 300 block, 8:40 p.m. Sept. 10. A bicycle was stolen.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 4:13 p.m. Sept. 6. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 2:33 a.m. Sept. 10. Trespassing was reported.
Fairfax St., unit block, 2:17 p.m. Sept. 10. Trespassing was reported.
Fairfax St., unit block, 9:24 a.m. Sept. 9. Trespassing was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 7:33 p.m. Sept. 7. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 7:44 a.m. Sept. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Fort Evans Rd., unit block, 10 a.m. Sept. 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Fort Evans Rd., unit block, 8:11 p.m. Sept. 10. Trespassing was reported.
Hawling Pl., 1200 block, 6:35 p.m. Sept. 6. A theft was reported.
Heron Way, 44100 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 9. A purse containing credit cards was stolen from a vehicle entered by smashing a window. Another vehicle was also entered by smashing a window, but nothing was reported missing.
Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 4:08 p.m. Sept. 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
King St. S., 400 block, 7:37 a.m. Sept. 7. A theft was reported.
King St. S., 500 block, 12:44 a.m. Sept. 6. Shoplifting was reported.
King St. S., 800 block, 5:56 p.m. Sept. 9. A theft was reported.
Market St. E., 500 block, 1:07 a.m. Sept. 11. Trespassing was reported.
Market St. E., unit block, 11:20 a.m. Sept. 9. Identity theft was reported.
Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 1:08 p.m. Sept. 9. A theft was reported.
Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 6:14 p.m. Sept. 11. Shoplifting was reported.
Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 7:42 p.m. Sept. 10. A theft was reported.
Quiver Ridge Dr., 19000 block, 1:05 p.m. Sept. 10. Identity theft was reported.
Solitude Ct., 400 block, 9:23 p.m. Sept. 5. Trespassing was reported.
Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 4:29 p.m. Sept. 10. Identity theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Ferndale Terr., 800 block, 11:06 a.m. Sept. 8. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Diamond Lake Dr. and Front St., 3:36 p.m. Sept. 8. A vehicle was tampered with.
Duvall Ct. and Shirley Sq. SE, 4:49 p.m. Sept. 11. Property was damaged.
Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 6:45 a.m. Sept. 10. Property was damaged.
Rocky Creek Dr., 19000 block, 7:35 a.m. Sept. 7. A vehicle was tampered with.
Tobermory Pl., 17700 block, 10:11 a.m. Sept. 5. A vehicle was tampered with.
ASSAULTS
Community Plaza, 47100 block, 12:47 a.m. Sept. 7. While being placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated, a male attempted to flee on foot and then assaulted a deputy before being taken into custody. A 22-year-old Falls Church male was arrested and charged.
Giles Pl., 200 block, 5:30 a.m. Sept. 8. During an altercation, a female was injured. A 33-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.
BRANDISHING
Whitfield Pl., 21000 block, 1:02 a.m. Sept. 6. A man brandished a firearm at three individuals in a vehicle and then continued walking.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Ox Bow Cir., 47300 block, Aug. 31 to Sept. 4. Cash, golf clubs and bags were stolen from a vehicle.
Summer Breeze Ct., unit block, 11 p.m. Aug. 28 to 7 a.m. Aug. 29. Electronic devices were stolen from a vehicle.
Vintage Park Plaza, 45300 block, 7 a.m. Sept. 10. Glasses were stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Edinburgh Sq., 100 block, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 5 to 6:55 a.m. Sept. 6. A white Chevy Express van was stolen.
VANDALISM
Springlake Ct., 21200 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 5 to 7:20 a.m. Sept. 6. A vehicle window was smashed.