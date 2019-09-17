These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULT

Ashburn Rd., 21600 block, Sept. 10. Threats were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashburn Valley Ct., 20700 block, 1-7:35 a.m. Sept. 7. Cash, a wallet and sunglasses were stolen from two vehicles.

Malden Pl., 44700 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 6 to 7 a.m. Sept. 7. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Northstar Blvd. and Evergreen Mills Rd., 5 p.m. Sept. 9 to 6:35 a.m. Sept. 10. A generator, construction equipment and tools were stolen from a trailer on a construction site.

Pioneer Ridge Terr., 20900 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 7 to 7 a.m. Sept. 8. A child safety seat was stolen from a vehicle.

Rolling Water Terr., 20500 block, 2-3 a.m. Sept. 7. Electronics and ID cards were stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Lakeview Center Plaza, 20100 block, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6. Two vehicle tires were punctured and deflated.

Prescott Green Sq., 42500 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 10 to 6:15 a.m. Sept. 11. A vehicle side mirror was damaged and tires were tampered with.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 1 to 7 a.m. Sept. 7. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

HAMILTON AREA

ASSAULT

Lance Trail Ct., 16500 block, 10:30 p.m. Sept. 9. Deputies responded to a report of a male who entered a residence by force and assaulted a homeowner. The male received a minor injury and was taken to a hospital where he attempted to run from deputies. The male assaulted a deputy while being taken into custody. An 18-year-old Hamilton male was arrested and charged.

SHOOTING

Gable Farm Lane, 39600 block, 3:28 p.m. Sept. 8. A female was grazed by a round from a firearm outside her residence. Deputies determined several individuals were target shooting at a natural berm on a private property. The female was treated at the scene.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Ayrlee Ave., 200 block, 2:32 a.m. Sept. 9. Threats were reported.

Belmont Dr., 100 block, 9:50 p.m. Sept. 10. Two people fought.

Big Springs Ct., 42200 block, 9:22 a.m. Sept. 11. Threats were reported.

Breckinridge Sq., 400 block, 9:01 p.m. Sept. 6. Two people fought.

Clark Ct., 700 block, 7:22 p.m. Sept. 11, Two people fought.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 5. Two people fought.

Cobbler Terr., 600 block, 6:11 p.m. Sept. 8. Two people fought.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 5:05 p.m. Sept. 5. An assault was reported.

Fairfax St., unit block, 1:19 p.m. Sept. 9. Harassment was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 4:28 a.m. Sept. 7. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 5:05 p.m. Sept. 8. Threats were reported.

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 4:29 p.m. Sept. 11. Two people fought.

Heritage Way, unit block, 5:11 p.m. Sept. 6. Two people fought.

Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 7:04 p.m. Sept. 9. Harassment was reported.

King St. N., 800 block, 2:53 p.m. Sept. 11. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., no block given 2:56 p.m. Sept. 11. A fight was reported.

Oak View Dr., 100 block, 1:37 a.m. Sept. 7. Two people fought.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 4:06 p.m. Sept. 6. Two people fought.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 9:55 p.m. Sept. 5. Two people fought.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 5:32 a.m. Sept. 8. An assault was reported.

Route 7 and River Creek Pkwy., 7 p.m. Sept. 5. During a traffic altercation, a male driver threw a bottle and coins at another driver’s vehicle. The bottle and coins damaged the vehicle and one of the coins struck the driver’s face.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 9:08 a.m. Sept. 7. Threats were reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 5:16 p.m. Sept. 5. Threats were reported.

ROBBERIES

Fort Evans Rd., unit block, 9:04 p.m. Sept. 9. A robbery was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 7:51 p.m. Sept. 9. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barwick Ct. and Menlow Dr. NE, 10:23 p.m. Sept. 6. Trespassing was reported.

Butler Pl., 43400 block, 1:08 p.m. Sept. 9. A theft was reported.

Butler Pl., 43400 block, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 7 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 9. Jewelry was stolen from a residence entered by smashing a door glass.

Campbell Ct., 1300 block, 4:23 p.m. Sept. 9. Trespassing was reported.

Cardinal Park Dr., unit block, 1:47 p.m. Sept. 10. A credit card was stolen.

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 11:33 a.m. Sept. 7. An employee theft was reported.

Catoctin Cir., 300 block, 9:20 p.m. Sept. 9. Trespassing was reported.

Clark Ct., 700 block, 12:43 a.m. Sept. 10. Property reported stolen was recovered.

Courier Ct., 100 block, 11:55 p.m. Sept. 8. Trespassing was reported.

Courier Ct., 100 block, 2:28 a.m. Sept. 9. Trespassing was reported.

Deerpath Ave., 300 block, 8:40 p.m. Sept. 10. A bicycle was stolen.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 4:13 p.m. Sept. 6. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 2:33 a.m. Sept. 10. Trespassing was reported.

Fairfax St., unit block, 2:17 p.m. Sept. 10. Trespassing was reported.

Fairfax St., unit block, 9:24 a.m. Sept. 9. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 7:33 p.m. Sept. 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 7:44 a.m. Sept. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Evans Rd., unit block, 10 a.m. Sept. 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Evans Rd., unit block, 8:11 p.m. Sept. 10. Trespassing was reported.

Hawling Pl., 1200 block, 6:35 p.m. Sept. 6. A theft was reported.

Heron Way, 44100 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 9. A purse containing credit cards was stolen from a vehicle entered by smashing a window. Another vehicle was also entered by smashing a window, but nothing was reported missing.

Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 4:08 p.m. Sept. 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

King St. S., 400 block, 7:37 a.m. Sept. 7. A theft was reported.

King St. S., 500 block, 12:44 a.m. Sept. 6. Shoplifting was reported.

King St. S., 800 block, 5:56 p.m. Sept. 9. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 1:07 a.m. Sept. 11. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., unit block, 11:20 a.m. Sept. 9. Identity theft was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 1:08 p.m. Sept. 9. A theft was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 6:14 p.m. Sept. 11. Shoplifting was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 7:42 p.m. Sept. 10. A theft was reported.

Quiver Ridge Dr., 19000 block, 1:05 p.m. Sept. 10. Identity theft was reported.

Solitude Ct., 400 block, 9:23 p.m. Sept. 5. Trespassing was reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 4:29 p.m. Sept. 10. Identity theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Ferndale Terr., 800 block, 11:06 a.m. Sept. 8. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Diamond Lake Dr. and Front St., 3:36 p.m. Sept. 8. A vehicle was tampered with.

Duvall Ct. and Shirley Sq. SE, 4:49 p.m. Sept. 11. Property was damaged.

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 6:45 a.m. Sept. 10. Property was damaged.

Rocky Creek Dr., 19000 block, 7:35 a.m. Sept. 7. A vehicle was tampered with.

Tobermory Pl., 17700 block, 10:11 a.m. Sept. 5. A vehicle was tampered with.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Community Plaza, 47100 block, 12:47 a.m. Sept. 7. While being placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated, a male attempted to flee on foot and then assaulted a deputy before being taken into custody. A 22-year-old Falls Church male was arrested and charged.

Giles Pl., 200 block, 5:30 a.m. Sept. 8. During an altercation, a female was injured. A 33-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

BRANDISHING

Whitfield Pl., 21000 block, 1:02 a.m. Sept. 6. A man brandished a firearm at three individuals in a vehicle and then continued walking.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ox Bow Cir., 47300 block, Aug. 31 to Sept. 4. Cash, golf clubs and bags were stolen from a vehicle.

Summer Breeze Ct., unit block, 11 p.m. Aug. 28 to 7 a.m. Aug. 29. Electronic devices were stolen from a vehicle.

Vintage Park Plaza, 45300 block, 7 a.m. Sept. 10. Glasses were stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Edinburgh Sq., 100 block, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 5 to 6:55 a.m. Sept. 6. A white Chevy Express van was stolen.

VANDALISM

Springlake Ct., 21200 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 5 to 7:20 a.m. Sept. 6. A vehicle window was smashed.