These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

VANDALISM

Ruffed Grouse Ct., 25600 block, 6-7:23 p.m. Sept. 17. A vehicle tire was punctured and deflated.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULT

Ashburn Shopping Plaza, 44100 block, 9:27 a.m. Sept. 18. Three males and a female threatened a man and assaulted him. A 19-year-old Ashburn female and a 20-year-old Ashburn male were arrested and charged.

THEFT

Milltown Knoll Sq., 23200 block, 7 a.m. Sept. 15. A satellite dish was stolen from the roof of a residence.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Uunet Dr., 21800 block, 5:50 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 12. A black 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage was stolen.

VANDALISM

Hardwood Terr., 20100 block, 10:15 a.m. Sept. 12. A vehicle window was damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Maple Cross St., 43200 block, 6:56 p.m. Sept. 17. A woman paid for a 2003 Mercedes-Benz G500 with a fraudulent check and took the vehicle.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Clark Ct., 700 block, 9:28 p.m. Sept. 15. An assault was reported.

Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 1:13 p.m. Sept. 16. Threats were reported.

Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 2:45 p.m. Sept. 13. Threats were reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 5:31 p.m. Sept. 15. Threats were reported.

Fairview St., 200 block, 5:07 p.m. Sept. 14. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 3:01 a.m. Sept. 15. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 2:34 a.m. Sept. 16. Two people fought.

Hancock Pl., unit block, 1:53 a.m. Sept. 15. An assault was reported.

Hancock Pl., unit block, 3:24 p.m. Sept. 17. Threats were reported.

Harrison St. SE, unit block, 3:13 p.m. Sept. 16. Threats were reported.

King St. N., 200 block, 9:54 p.m. Sept. 16. Two people fought.

King St. N., 800 block, 8:49 a.m. Sept. 17. An assault was reported.

King St. S., unit block, 8:52 p.m. Sept. 14. An assault was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 10:41 a.m. Sept. 12. An assault was reported.

Stribling Ct., 600 block, 12:01 a.m. Sept. 12. An assault was reported.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 3:40 p.m. Sept. 16. Threats were reported.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 9:03 p.m. Sept. 12. Threats were reported.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 6:35 p.m. Sept. 17. An assault was reported.

Wing Tip Ct., 200 block, 7:56 p.m. Sept. 12. Two people fought.

ROBBERY

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11:15 a.m. Sept. 13. A man attempted to rob a cash-checking store. A 28-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 6:15 p.m. Sept. 17. A theft was reported.

Clubhouse Dr., unit block, 9:43 p.m. Sept. 12. A credit card was stolen.

Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 10:35 a.m. Sept. 12. A theft was reported.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 9:41 p.m. Sept. 15. A bicycle was stolen.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 1:59 a.m. Sept. 13. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5:16 p.m. Sept. 16. A theft was reported.

King St. N., 800 block, 11:54 a.m. Sept. 16. A theft was reported.

Lee Patent Dr., 43200 block, 12:08 p.m. Sept. 12. Identity theft was reported.

Market St. E., 300 block, 11:25 p.m. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 11:11 a.m. Sept. 15. Trespassing was reported.

Olympic Blvd., 43800 block, 4:35 p.m. Sept. 15. A theft was reported.

Ribbon Limestone Terr. SE, 1000 block, 12:14 p.m. Sept. 14. A theft was reported.

Riverpoint Dr., 43400 block, 11:10 a.m. Sept. 14. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Hancock Pl., unit block, 8:04 a.m. Sept. 14. A vehicle was stolen.

Valemount Terr., 100 block, 3:49 p.m. Sept. 15. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Meadows Lane, 100 block, 5:17 p.m. Sept. 15. Property was damaged.

Tuscarora Dr., 1000 block, 4:03 p.m. Sept. 15. Property was damaged.

Leesburg Bypass area, 3:33 p.m. Sept. 12. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Dominion Terr., 600 block, 7:57 p.m. Sept. 7. Two people fought.

Dunraven Way, 800 block, 7:33 p.m. Aug. 26. Two people fought.

Loudoun Valley Dr. E., 400 block, 11:37 p.m. Aug. 24. Threats were reported.

Pickwick Dr., 17000 block, 4:41 p.m. Sept. 2. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Maple Ave. N., 200 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 7. A female took a bottle of liquor and left a store without paying.

21st St. N., 100 block, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 11 to 6:30 a.m. Sept. 12. A tool belt and a Bluetooth speaker were stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Apsley Terr., 200 block, 3:20 a.m. Sept. 9. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Maple Ave., 300 block, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 29. Signs at a high school were stolen and damaged.

Maple Ave. S., 100 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 6 to 6 p.m. Sept. 7. A political sign was painted white.

O St. W., 100 block, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 10. A vehicle tire was slashed.

16th St. N., 100 block, 1 a.m. to noon Sept. 8. Three vehicle tires were slashed.

STERLING AREA

ROBBERY

West Church Rd., 700 block, 1:10 p.m. Sept. 13. A man brandished a firearm and attempted to rob a gas station. A 28-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Atlantic Blvd., 21000 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 14 to 10 a.m. Sept. 16. Tires and rims were stolen from two vehicles in a dealership.

Blossom Dr. and Regent Park Cir., 9 p.m. Sept. 12 to 9 a.m. Sept. 13. Tools were stolen from a vehicle entered by smashing a window.

Great Trail Terr., 22200 block, 2:28 p.m. Sept. 17. Trespassing was reported. A man was arrested and charged.

Nerine Ct., 20900 block, 10:30 p.m. Sept. 16 to 9 a.m. Sept. 17. Cash and a garage door opener were stolen from a vehicle.

Northbrook Way, 46800 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 16 to 8:40 a.m. Sept. 17. Cash and electronics were stolen from three vehicles.

Oakgrove Rd., 22800 block, 10:30 p.m. Sept. 16 to 10:25 a.m. Sept. 17. A computer was stolen from a vehicle.

West Laurel Ave., 400 block, 2:28 a.m. Sept. 16. A high school was entered by damaging a door. A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged.

York Rd. N., 500 block, 12:13 a.m. Sept. 13. An attempt was made to enter a residence. A 28-year-old Sterling female was arrested and charged.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Rock Haven Way and Trade Center Pl., 6:15 a.m. Sept. 9. A white jon boat with a black keel on a trailer was stolen.