VANDALISM
Ruffed Grouse Ct., 25600 block, 6-7:23 p.m. Sept. 17. A vehicle tire was punctured and deflated.
ASSAULT
Ashburn Shopping Plaza, 44100 block, 9:27 a.m. Sept. 18. Three males and a female threatened a man and assaulted him. A 19-year-old Ashburn female and a 20-year-old Ashburn male were arrested and charged.
THEFT
Milltown Knoll Sq., 23200 block, 7 a.m. Sept. 15. A satellite dish was stolen from the roof of a residence.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Uunet Dr., 21800 block, 5:50 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 12. A black 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage was stolen.
Hardwood Terr., 20100 block, 10:15 a.m. Sept. 12. A vehicle window was damaged.
Maple Cross St., 43200 block, 6:56 p.m. Sept. 17. A woman paid for a 2003 Mercedes-Benz G500 with a fraudulent check and took the vehicle.
Clark Ct., 700 block, 9:28 p.m. Sept. 15. An assault was reported.
Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 1:13 p.m. Sept. 16. Threats were reported.
Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 2:45 p.m. Sept. 13. Threats were reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 5:31 p.m. Sept. 15. Threats were reported.
Fairview St., 200 block, 5:07 p.m. Sept. 14. An assault was reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 3:01 a.m. Sept. 15. Two people fought.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 2:34 a.m. Sept. 16. Two people fought.
Hancock Pl., unit block, 1:53 a.m. Sept. 15. An assault was reported.
Hancock Pl., unit block, 3:24 p.m. Sept. 17. Threats were reported.
Harrison St. SE, unit block, 3:13 p.m. Sept. 16. Threats were reported.
King St. N., 200 block, 9:54 p.m. Sept. 16. Two people fought.
King St. N., 800 block, 8:49 a.m. Sept. 17. An assault was reported.
King St. S., unit block, 8:52 p.m. Sept. 14. An assault was reported.
Plaza St., unit block, 10:41 a.m. Sept. 12. An assault was reported.
Stribling Ct., 600 block, 12:01 a.m. Sept. 12. An assault was reported.
Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 3:40 p.m. Sept. 16. Threats were reported.
Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 9:03 p.m. Sept. 12. Threats were reported.
Victory Lane, 42000 block, 6:35 p.m. Sept. 17. An assault was reported.
Wing Tip Ct., 200 block, 7:56 p.m. Sept. 12. Two people fought.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11:15 a.m. Sept. 13. A man attempted to rob a cash-checking store. A 28-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.
Catoctin Cir., unit block, 6:15 p.m. Sept. 17. A theft was reported.
Clubhouse Dr., unit block, 9:43 p.m. Sept. 12. A credit card was stolen.
Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 10:35 a.m. Sept. 12. A theft was reported.
Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 9:41 p.m. Sept. 15. A bicycle was stolen.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 1:59 a.m. Sept. 13. Trespassing was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5:16 p.m. Sept. 16. A theft was reported.
King St. N., 800 block, 11:54 a.m. Sept. 16. A theft was reported.
Lee Patent Dr., 43200 block, 12:08 p.m. Sept. 12. Identity theft was reported.
Market St. E., 300 block, 11:25 p.m. Trespassing was reported.
Market St. E., 500 block, 11:11 a.m. Sept. 15. Trespassing was reported.
Olympic Blvd., 43800 block, 4:35 p.m. Sept. 15. A theft was reported.
Ribbon Limestone Terr. SE, 1000 block, 12:14 p.m. Sept. 14. A theft was reported.
Riverpoint Dr., 43400 block, 11:10 a.m. Sept. 14. A theft was reported.
Hancock Pl., unit block, 8:04 a.m. Sept. 14. A vehicle was stolen.
Valemount Terr., 100 block, 3:49 p.m. Sept. 15. A vehicle was stolen.
Meadows Lane, 100 block, 5:17 p.m. Sept. 15. Property was damaged.
Tuscarora Dr., 1000 block, 4:03 p.m. Sept. 15. Property was damaged.
Leesburg Bypass area, 3:33 p.m. Sept. 12. Property was damaged.
Dominion Terr., 600 block, 7:57 p.m. Sept. 7. Two people fought.
Dunraven Way, 800 block, 7:33 p.m. Aug. 26. Two people fought.
Loudoun Valley Dr. E., 400 block, 11:37 p.m. Aug. 24. Threats were reported.
Pickwick Dr., 17000 block, 4:41 p.m. Sept. 2. Two people fought.
Maple Ave. N., 200 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 7. A female took a bottle of liquor and left a store without paying.
21st St. N., 100 block, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 11 to 6:30 a.m. Sept. 12. A tool belt and a Bluetooth speaker were stolen from a vehicle.
Apsley Terr., 200 block, 3:20 a.m. Sept. 9. A vehicle was stolen.
Maple Ave., 300 block, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 29. Signs at a high school were stolen and damaged.
Maple Ave. S., 100 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 6 to 6 p.m. Sept. 7. A political sign was painted white.
O St. W., 100 block, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 10. A vehicle tire was slashed.
16th St. N., 100 block, 1 a.m. to noon Sept. 8. Three vehicle tires were slashed.
West Church Rd., 700 block, 1:10 p.m. Sept. 13. A man brandished a firearm and attempted to rob a gas station. A 28-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.
Atlantic Blvd., 21000 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 14 to 10 a.m. Sept. 16. Tires and rims were stolen from two vehicles in a dealership.
Blossom Dr. and Regent Park Cir., 9 p.m. Sept. 12 to 9 a.m. Sept. 13. Tools were stolen from a vehicle entered by smashing a window.
Great Trail Terr., 22200 block, 2:28 p.m. Sept. 17. Trespassing was reported. A man was arrested and charged.
Nerine Ct., 20900 block, 10:30 p.m. Sept. 16 to 9 a.m. Sept. 17. Cash and a garage door opener were stolen from a vehicle.
Northbrook Way, 46800 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 16 to 8:40 a.m. Sept. 17. Cash and electronics were stolen from three vehicles.
Oakgrove Rd., 22800 block, 10:30 p.m. Sept. 16 to 10:25 a.m. Sept. 17. A computer was stolen from a vehicle.
West Laurel Ave., 400 block, 2:28 a.m. Sept. 16. A high school was entered by damaging a door. A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged.
York Rd. N., 500 block, 12:13 a.m. Sept. 13. An attempt was made to enter a residence. A 28-year-old Sterling female was arrested and charged.
Rock Haven Way and Trade Center Pl., 6:15 a.m. Sept. 9. A white jon boat with a black keel on a trailer was stolen.