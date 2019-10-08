These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg, Middleburg, and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

ASSAULT

Old Carolina Rd., 24300 block, 4:20 p.m. Sept. 27. A man assaulted a female acquaintance and took her vehicle. Deputies located the male, who refused to stop and then crashed the vehicle into a tree. The man fled from the area on foot.

ASHBURN AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Central Station Dr., 43800 block, 11 a.m. Oct. 1. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Cheltenham Cir., 44000 block, 11:20 p.m. Sept. 25 to 5:30 a.m. Sept. 26. Electronics were stolen from a vehicle.

Trowbridge Sq., 21500 block, 3:43 a.m. Sept. 28. A resident observed two men inside his vehicle. When the resident confronted the men, they both fled from the scene. Nothing was reported missing.

VANDALISM

Marquis Sq., 43700 block, 9:34 a.m. Sept. 30. Two vehicle windshields were smashed and a fire extinguisher was emptied inside both vehicles.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Charles Town Pike and Clarkes Gap Rd., 11:53 p.m. Sept. 29. An assault was reported.

King St. N., 800 block, 9:49 a.m. Sept. 26. An assault was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 10:10 p.m. Sept. 26. An assault was reported.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 3:40 p.m. Sept. 27. Threats were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bent Tree Terr. and Eagle Bend Sq., 1:26 p.m. Sept. 30. A theft was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 11:31 a.m. Sept. 28. A theft was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 1:22 p.m. Sept. 29. A theft was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 2:25 p.m. Sept. 27. A theft was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 8:40 p.m. Oct. 1. A theft was reported.

Coton Commons Dr., 43400 block, 4:40 p.m. Sept. 30. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 11:10 a.m. Sept. 26. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 12:09 p.m. Sept. 26. A credit card was stolen.

Evergreen Mills Rd., 19600 block, 8:50 a.m. Oct. 1. A theft was reported.

Fairfax St., unit block, 7:55 p.m. Sept. 25. Trespassing was reported.

Honeycreeper Pl., 21000 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 27 to 6 a.m. Sept. 30. A residence under construction was entered and items were damaged.

Loudoun St., unit block, 2:10 p.m. Sept. 26. Trespassing was reported.

Nansemond St., 300 block, noon Sept. 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 9:21 a.m. Oct. 1. Identity theft was reported.

Thornberry Sq., 43800 block, 11:34 a.m. Sept. 29. A theft was reported.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 3:50 p.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Potomac Station Dr., 18900 block, 5:06 p.m. Sept. 26. A vehicle was tampered with.

Sherbrooke Terr., 43100 block, 4:36 p.m. Sept. 26. A vehicle was tampered with.

MIDDLEBURG AREA

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Bernard Lane, 22200 block, Sept. 24 to Sept. 26. A dirt bike was stolen from a backyard of a residence.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

16th St. N., 100 block, 8:51 p.m. Sept. 20. Domestic dispute was reported.

26th St. S., 100 block, 6:13 p.m. Sept. 22. Domestic dispute was reported.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

21st St. N., 100 block, Sept. 16 to Sept. 17. A sign was stolen from a porch of a business.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Cascades and Algonkian parkways, 12:03 a.m. Sept. 28. A man assaulted a deputy while being taken into custody. A 42-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

Severn Way E., 45500 block, 8:17 p.m. Sept. 28. A man threatened a woman and her dog. A 36-year-old Reston man was arrested and charged.

Signal Hill Plaza, 21200 block, 7:34 p.m. Oct. 1. A man attempted to fight another man. The man became aggressive with deputies and resisted arrest while being taken into custody. A 20-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged.

Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 2:31 a.m. Sept. 27. A man was filming an altercation among several people when a man slapped the phone out of his hands. After a verbal altercation, the man displayed a knife and chased the man. The man fled on foot when law enforcement was notified. No injuries were reported.

Williamsburg Rd., 400 block, 6:45 p.m. Sept. 19. An 18-year-old Sterling man, an 18-year-old Sterling woman, and three Sterling men, ages 19, 20 and 20, were arrested and charged with the incident that occurred at this location.

Whitfield Pl., 21000 block, 4:24 p.m. Oct. 1. Three individuals assaulted a man who they believe assaulted a son of one of the individuals. The man sustained minor injuries. Two Sterling men, ages 19 and 28, and a 39-year-old Sterling woman, were arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Croydon St. N., 800 block, 1:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 27. A purse containing cash and electronics was stolen from a vehicle.

Davis Dr., 22100 block, 11:15 a.m. Sept. 30. Construction material was stolen from a storage container in a construction site.

VANDALISM

Lincoln Ave. N., 200 block, 11:20 p.m. Oct. 1. Two vehicle tires were punctured and deflated. The vehicle was also spray painted.