ASSAULT
Old Carolina Rd., 24300 block, 4:20 p.m. Sept. 27. A man assaulted a female acquaintance and took her vehicle. Deputies located the male, who refused to stop and then crashed the vehicle into a tree. The man fled from the area on foot.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Central Station Dr., 43800 block, 11 a.m. Oct. 1. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Cheltenham Cir., 44000 block, 11:20 p.m. Sept. 25 to 5:30 a.m. Sept. 26. Electronics were stolen from a vehicle.
Trowbridge Sq., 21500 block, 3:43 a.m. Sept. 28. A resident observed two men inside his vehicle. When the resident confronted the men, they both fled from the scene. Nothing was reported missing.
VANDALISM
Marquis Sq., 43700 block, 9:34 a.m. Sept. 30. Two vehicle windshields were smashed and a fire extinguisher was emptied inside both vehicles.
ASSAULTS
Charles Town Pike and Clarkes Gap Rd., 11:53 p.m. Sept. 29. An assault was reported.
King St. N., 800 block, 9:49 a.m. Sept. 26. An assault was reported.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 10:10 p.m. Sept. 26. An assault was reported.
Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 3:40 p.m. Sept. 27. Threats were reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Bent Tree Terr. and Eagle Bend Sq., 1:26 p.m. Sept. 30. A theft was reported.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 11:31 a.m. Sept. 28. A theft was reported.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 1:22 p.m. Sept. 29. A theft was reported.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 2:25 p.m. Sept. 27. A theft was reported.
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 8:40 p.m. Oct. 1. A theft was reported.
Coton Commons Dr., 43400 block, 4:40 p.m. Sept. 30. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 11:10 a.m. Sept. 26. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 12:09 p.m. Sept. 26. A credit card was stolen.
Evergreen Mills Rd., 19600 block, 8:50 a.m. Oct. 1. A theft was reported.
Fairfax St., unit block, 7:55 p.m. Sept. 25. Trespassing was reported.
Honeycreeper Pl., 21000 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 27 to 6 a.m. Sept. 30. A residence under construction was entered and items were damaged.
Loudoun St., unit block, 2:10 p.m. Sept. 26. Trespassing was reported.
Nansemond St., 300 block, noon Sept. 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 9:21 a.m. Oct. 1. Identity theft was reported.
Thornberry Sq., 43800 block, 11:34 a.m. Sept. 29. A theft was reported.
Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 3:50 p.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported.
VANDALISM
Potomac Station Dr., 18900 block, 5:06 p.m. Sept. 26. A vehicle was tampered with.
Sherbrooke Terr., 43100 block, 4:36 p.m. Sept. 26. A vehicle was tampered with.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Bernard Lane, 22200 block, Sept. 24 to Sept. 26. A dirt bike was stolen from a backyard of a residence.
ASSAULTS
16th St. N., 100 block, 8:51 p.m. Sept. 20. Domestic dispute was reported.
26th St. S., 100 block, 6:13 p.m. Sept. 22. Domestic dispute was reported.
THEFT/BREAK-IN
21st St. N., 100 block, Sept. 16 to Sept. 17. A sign was stolen from a porch of a business.
ASSAULTS
Cascades and Algonkian parkways, 12:03 a.m. Sept. 28. A man assaulted a deputy while being taken into custody. A 42-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.
Severn Way E., 45500 block, 8:17 p.m. Sept. 28. A man threatened a woman and her dog. A 36-year-old Reston man was arrested and charged.
Signal Hill Plaza, 21200 block, 7:34 p.m. Oct. 1. A man attempted to fight another man. The man became aggressive with deputies and resisted arrest while being taken into custody. A 20-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged.
Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 2:31 a.m. Sept. 27. A man was filming an altercation among several people when a man slapped the phone out of his hands. After a verbal altercation, the man displayed a knife and chased the man. The man fled on foot when law enforcement was notified. No injuries were reported.
Williamsburg Rd., 400 block, 6:45 p.m. Sept. 19. An 18-year-old Sterling man, an 18-year-old Sterling woman, and three Sterling men, ages 19, 20 and 20, were arrested and charged with the incident that occurred at this location.
Whitfield Pl., 21000 block, 4:24 p.m. Oct. 1. Three individuals assaulted a man who they believe assaulted a son of one of the individuals. The man sustained minor injuries. Two Sterling men, ages 19 and 28, and a 39-year-old Sterling woman, were arrested and charged.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Croydon St. N., 800 block, 1:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 27. A purse containing cash and electronics was stolen from a vehicle.
Davis Dr., 22100 block, 11:15 a.m. Sept. 30. Construction material was stolen from a storage container in a construction site.
VANDALISM
Lincoln Ave. N., 200 block, 11:20 p.m. Oct. 1. Two vehicle tires were punctured and deflated. The vehicle was also spray painted.