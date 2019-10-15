ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Brimfield Dr., 44600 block, 1:36 a.m. Oct. 5. A man assaulted a male outside a restaurant. A 38-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

Upper Belmont Pl., 18900 block, 12:56 p.m. Oct. 3. Deputies responding to a report of a disorderly man released a canine when the man became aggressive and disregarded commands. The man suffered injuries from the canine and was taken to a hospital for treatment. A 29-year-old California man was arrested and charged.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Apollo Terr., 20700 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 5 to 1 a.m. Oct. 6. Credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Creek Run Terr., 25600 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 6 to 6:45 a.m. Oct. 7. A purse containing cash and credit cards was stolen from a vehicle.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Coton Commons Dr., 43300 block, 4:50 p.m. Oct. 9. Threats were reported.

Dry Mill Rd., 17700 block, 4:46 p.m. Oct. 7. Harassment was reported.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 1:21 p.m. Oct. 4. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 400 block, 1:05 p.m. Oct. 3. An assault was reported.

Promenade Dr., 19300 block, 8:14 p.m. Oct. 9. A fight was reported.

Thornberry Sq., 43800 block, 10:38 p.m. Oct. 7. Threats were reported.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 7:43 p.m. Oct. 9. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 5:23 p.m. Oct. 5. A theft was reported.

Jernigan Terr., 43600 block, 4:05 p.m. Oct. 6. Trespassing was reported.

Llewellyn Ct., 43100 block, 10:22 a.m. Oct. 4. Identity theft was reported.

Logans Creek Lane, 39000 block, 10:09 a.m. Oct. 4. Trespassing was reported.

Sweig Terr., 19200 block, 11:04 a.m. Oct. 7. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Riverpoint Dr., 43600 block, 5:23 p.m. Oct. 9. A vehicle was tampered with.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Cornwell Lane, 100 block, 1:42 a.m. Sept. 28. Phone threats was reported.

Country Club Dr., 600 block, 1:14 p.m. Oct. 1. Harassment was reported.

Hirst Rd., 100 block, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30. Two people fought.

Kinvarra Pl., 800 block, 6:49 p.m. Sept. 29. Two people fought.

Main St. E., 1000 block, 5:20 p.m. Sept. 27. Restaurant staff refused to serve alcohol to an intoxicated female. The female left and drove away but returned to retrieve her cellphone and wallet that she left behind. She pushed a staff member when she was deterred from leaving. A 46-year-old Purcellville female was arrested and charged.

16th St. N., 100 block, 6:06 p.m. Sept. 29. Two people fought.

21st St. N., 200 block, 8:05 p.m. Sept. 28. Two men fought in a restaurant and a sneeze guard was damaged.

WEAPON VIOLATION

21st St. and Hirst Rd., 10:48 p.m. Sept. 29. Weapon violation was reported. A 46-year-old Alexandria man was arrested and charged.

THEFT

21st St. N., 200 block, 4:15 p.m. Sept. 28. Credit card information was stolen.

VANDALISM

Main St. E., 220 block, 8:47 a.m. Sept. 30. A vehicle was scratched and damaged.

ROUND HILL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Tedler Cir., 17000 block, 2-3:45 a.m. Oct. 4. Purses, a briefcase, a computer and credit cards were stolen from numerous vehicles.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Argonne Ave. N., 700 block, 8:44 p.m. Oct. 8. A man assaulted a female. While being placed under arrest, the man assaulted a deputy. A 27-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

Buoy Pl. and Lowes Island Blvd., 1:05 a.m. Oct. 4. Deputies responding to a fight discovered individuals had assaulted a male and fled the area. The male was taken to a hospital where he was treated for injuries.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Jermyn Ct., unit block, Aug. 26 to Oct. 7. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Woodstone Terr., 46800 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 6 to 8:13 a.m. Oct. 7. Electronics were stolen from a vehicle, and another vehicle was entered.

— Compiled by Ria Manglapus

