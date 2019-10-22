Waxpool Rd., 44600 block, 5:12 p.m. Oct. 14. After a verbal altercation among several individuals in a hotel room, a man prevented a female from leaving the room. A 48-year-old West Virginia male was arrested and charged.
GUNFIRE
Century Corner Dr., 20700 block, 12:30 a.m. Oct. 17. Responding to reports of gunfire, deputies discovered cartridge cases in the area. A 36-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Soave Dr., 42300 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 9. An unclothed man was observed standing in a stairwell.
ROBBERY
Gloucester Pkwy. and Pacific Blvd., 4:45 p.m. Oct. 16. A male and female inside a vehicle were engaged in an argument. The male assaulted a female and attempted to rob her of a cellphone. A 30-year-old Chantilly male was arrested and charged.
BLUEMONT AREA
VANDALISM
Foggy Bottom Rd., 19800 block, 11 p.m. Oct. 12 to 6 a.m. Oct. 13. Seven mailboxes were damaged.
DULLES SOUTH AREA
BRANDISHING A FIREARM
Leonard Dr., 25800 block, 9:42 p.m. Oct. 12. A male driver pulled up alongside a vehicle and brandished a BB gun at two individuals. A 24-year-old Fredericksburg man was arrested and charged.
ROBBERY
Scarlet Sq., 43700 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 14. A male robbed a female of cash at gunpoint. The male fled the scene on foot.
THEFT/BREAK-IN
Magistrate Ct., 42200 block, 4:30 a.m. Oct. 13. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Pleasant Valley Rd., 25200 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 4. A 2012 Audi A7 was stolen.
Morse Dr., 25400 block, 12:03 p.m. Oct. 11. A 2013 Subaru Outback was stolen.
LEESBURG AREA
ASSAULTS
Promenade Dr., 19300 block, 8:14 p.m. Oct. 9. Two males fought in a restaurant. A 46-year-old Leesburg male and a 48-year-old Lovettsville male were arrested and charged.
Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 10:36 a.m. Oct. 10. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Colonial Hwy. E., 39400 block, 11:54 a.m. Oct. 13. Trespassing was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 900 block, 9:44 a.m. Oct. 15. A theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 43000 block, 7:37 a.m. Oct. 12. Trespassing was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Corabells Pl., 42900 block, 10:56 p.m. Oct. 12. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Dry Mill Rd., 17300 block, 1:16 p.m. Oct. 11. A vehicle was tampered with.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
ASSAULT
16th St. N., 100 block, 3:38 p.m. Oct. 9. Two people fought.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Hirst Rd., 100 block, 11:39 a.m. Oct. 9. Identity theft was reported.
Main St. E., 700 block, 10:58 a.m. Oct. 4. Trespassing was reported.
VANDALISM
Lincoln Rd., 19100 block, 11:30 p.m. Oct. 13 to 8:40 a.m. Oct. 14. Mailboxes were damaged.
STERLING AREA
ASSAULTS
Aisquith Terr., 46100 block, 8:46 p.m. Oct. 14. A deputy checking the welfare of an elderly woman was assaulted by a female resident. A male also prevented deputies from conducting their investigation. A 43-year-old Sterling male and a 47-year-old Sterling female were arrested and charged.
Free Ct., 100 block, 8:30 a.m. Oct. 16. Responding to reports of a disorderly male, deputies were assaulted by a male while arresting him. A 23-year-old Leesburg male was arrested and charged.
ROBBERY
Fletcher Rd., 200 block, 10:03 p.m. Oct. 13. A male displayed a firearm, and with three other males, assaulted a man and robbed him of cash. The man sustained serious injuries.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Beech Rd. W. and N. Cypress St., 12:39 p.m. Oct. 15. A resident observed four males attempt to enter several parked vehicles. The males fled the scene on foot when the resident approached.
Lynnhaven Sq., 46500 block, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 15. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Old Ox Rd., 45000 block, August to October. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.
Penny Oak Terr., 31800 block, 1-2 p.m. Oct. 9. A purse containing cash and jewelry was stolen from a vehicle.
York Rd. N., 700 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 14 to 8:18 a.m. Oct. 15. Cologne and cash were stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Chase Heritage Cir., 1200 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 12 to 3:50 a.m. Oct. 13. A Suzuki GSX-12 motorcycle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Chase Heritage Cir., 1200 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 9 to 5:45 a.m. Oct. 10. A key was used to damage a vehicle. Tires were also deflated.