These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Bruceton Mills Cir. and Kitt Hill Terr., 8 p.m. Oct. 8 to 3:08 p.m. Oct. 9. Tools were stolen from a vehicle entered by force and removing a lock on the a door.

Waxpool Rd., 44600 block, 5:12 p.m. Oct. 14. After a verbal altercation among several individuals in a hotel room, a man prevented a female from leaving the room. A 48-year-old West Virginia male was arrested and charged.

GUNFIRE

Century Corner Dr., 20700 block, 12:30 a.m. Oct. 17. Responding to reports of gunfire, deputies discovered cartridge cases in the area. A 36-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Soave Dr., 42300 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 9. An unclothed man was observed standing in a stairwell.

ROBBERY

Gloucester Pkwy. and Pacific Blvd., 4:45 p.m. Oct. 16. A male and female inside a vehicle were engaged in an argument. The male assaulted a female and attempted to rob her of a cellphone. A 30-year-old Chantilly male was arrested and charged.

BLUEMONT AREA

VANDALISM

Foggy Bottom Rd., 19800 block, 11 p.m. Oct. 12 to 6 a.m. Oct. 13. Seven mailboxes were damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

BRANDISHING A FIREARM

Leonard Dr., 25800 block, 9:42 p.m. Oct. 12. A male driver pulled up alongside a vehicle and brandished a BB gun at two individuals. A 24-year-old Fredericksburg man was arrested and charged.

ROBBERY

Scarlet Sq., 43700 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 14. A male robbed a female of cash at gunpoint. The male fled the scene on foot.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Magistrate Ct., 42200 block, 4:30 a.m. Oct. 13. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Pleasant Valley Rd., 25200 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 4. A 2012 Audi A7 was stolen.

Morse Dr., 25400 block, 12:03 p.m. Oct. 11. A 2013 Subaru Outback was stolen.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Promenade Dr., 19300 block, 8:14 p.m. Oct. 9. Two males fought in a restaurant. A 46-year-old Leesburg male and a 48-year-old Lovettsville male were arrested and charged.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 10:36 a.m. Oct. 10. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Colonial Hwy. E., 39400 block, 11:54 a.m. Oct. 13. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 900 block, 9:44 a.m. Oct. 15. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 43000 block, 7:37 a.m. Oct. 12. Trespassing was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Corabells Pl., 42900 block, 10:56 p.m. Oct. 12. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Dry Mill Rd., 17300 block, 1:16 p.m. Oct. 11. A vehicle was tampered with.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

16th St. N., 100 block, 3:38 p.m. Oct. 9. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Hirst Rd., 100 block, 11:39 a.m. Oct. 9. Identity theft was reported.

Main St. E., 700 block, 10:58 a.m. Oct. 4. Trespassing was reported.

VANDALISM

Lincoln Rd., 19100 block, 11:30 p.m. Oct. 13 to 8:40 a.m. Oct. 14. Mailboxes were damaged.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Aisquith Terr., 46100 block, 8:46 p.m. Oct. 14. A deputy checking the welfare of an elderly woman was assaulted by a female resident. A male also prevented deputies from conducting their investigation. A 43-year-old Sterling male and a 47-year-old Sterling female were arrested and charged.

Free Ct., 100 block, 8:30 a.m. Oct. 16. Responding to reports of a disorderly male, deputies were assaulted by a male while arresting him. A 23-year-old Leesburg male was arrested and charged.

ROBBERY

Fletcher Rd., 200 block, 10:03 p.m. Oct. 13. A male displayed a firearm, and with three other males, assaulted a man and robbed him of cash. The man sustained serious injuries.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beech Rd. W. and N. Cypress St., 12:39 p.m. Oct. 15. A resident observed four males attempt to enter several parked vehicles. The males fled the scene on foot when the resident approached.

Lynnhaven Sq., 46500 block, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 15. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Ox Rd., 45000 block, August to October. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

Penny Oak Terr., 31800 block, 1-2 p.m. Oct. 9. A purse containing cash and jewelry was stolen from a vehicle.

York Rd. N., 700 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 14 to 8:18 a.m. Oct. 15. Cologne and cash were stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Chase Heritage Cir., 1200 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 12 to 3:50 a.m. Oct. 13. A Suzuki GSX-12 motorcycle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Chase Heritage Cir., 1200 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 9 to 5:45 a.m. Oct. 10. A key was used to damage a vehicle. Tires were also deflated.

— Compiled by Ria Manglapus

