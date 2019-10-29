ASHBURN AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Hay Rd., 43600 block, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 17 to 7 a.m. Oct. 18. A lawn mower was stolen from a residence.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Red Rum Dr., 21700 block, Oct. 14 to Oct. 19. A green Toyota Highlander was stolen.

VANDALISM

Cameron Parish Dr., 42200 block, 12:33 a.m. Oct. 20. Three mailboxes were damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Pleasant Valley Rd., 25200 block, 3 a.m. Oct. 21. Tires and rims from vehicles were stolen from a dealership.

Pleasant Valley Rd., 25200 block, 3 a.m. Oct. 21. Scrap metal was stolen from a business.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Longhouse Pl., 18900 block, 3:52 a.m. Oct. 19. An assault was reported.

Meadowview Ct., 16400 block, 3:23 p.m. Oct. 22. An assault was reported.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 8:26 p.m. Oct. 23. An assault was reported.

Sandridge Way, 19500 block, 6:23 p.m. Oct. 19. A fight was reported.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 2:01 p.m. Oct. 18. Threats were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Newberry Terr., 19500 block, 10:38 a.m. Oct. 22. A theft was reported.

Newberry Terr., 19500 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 21 to 6 a.m. Oct. 22. Cash, a wallet, and a computer were stolen from a vehicle.

Riverpoint Dr., 43300 block, 5:12 p.m. Oct. 22. Identity theft was reported.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 12:18 p.m. Oct. 17. A theft was reported.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 16 to 8 a.m. Oct. 17. Medical devices were stolen from a hospital.

Stoney Brook Sq., 43800 block, 11:51 p.m. Oct. 20. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Potomac Station Dr. and Longhouse Pl., 10:21 a.m. Oct. 20. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Lees Mill Sq., 43700 block, 3:21 p.m. Oct. 18. A vehicle was tampered with.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

16th St. N., 100 block, 12:12 a.m. Oct. 14. Two people fought.

THEFT

Maple Ave. S., 100 block, 9:41 a.m. Oct. 11. A political sign was stolen from a front yard of a residence.

VANDALISM

Cider Mill Rd., 12:05 a.m. Oct. 20. A mailbox was damaged.

Colchester Rd., 9 p.m. Oct. 18 to 7:30 a.m. Oct. 19. A mailbox was damaged.

Fork Rd. N., 9 p.m. Oct. 18 to 7:30 a.m. Oct. 19. A mailbox was damaged.

Jeb Stuart Rd., 9 p.m. Oct. 18 to 7:30 a.m. Oct. 19. A mailbox was damaged.

Lincoln Rd., 9 p.m. Oct. 18 to 7:30 a.m. Oct. 19. A mailbox was damaged.

School St. W., 300 block, 12:27 a.m. Oct. 14. A rock was thrown at a community center window.

Shorthill Rd., 12:05 a.m. Oct. 20. A mailbox was damaged.

Snickersville Tpk., 9 p.m. Oct. 18 to 7:30 a.m. Oct. 19. A mailbox was damaged.

Watermill Rd., 9 p.m. Oct. 18 to 7:30 a.m. Oct. 19. A mailbox was damaged.

Woodgrove Rd., 12:05 a.m. Oct. 20. A mailbox was damaged.

STERLING AREA

ROBBERY

Route 7 and Broad Run Dr., 5:40 p.m. Oct. 17. A man assaulted a female and robbed her of two cellphones. A 31-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Amelia St. N., 1700 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 20 to 4 a.m. Oct. 21. A vehicle key was stolen from a vehicle.

Beech Rd. E., 1300 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 18 to 8:30 a.m. Oct. 19. Cash and credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Chase Heritage Cir., 1200 block, Oct. 19 to Oct. 21. A wallet containing cash, credit cards and gift cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Circle Dr., 300 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 21 to 7:35 a.m. Oct. 22. A toolbox and battery were stolen from a vehicle.

Cottage Rd. N., 100 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 18 to 9:34 a.m. Oct. 19. A generator was stolen from a truck.

Fillmore Ave. N., 500 block, Oct. 14 to Oct. 17. Tools and construction equipment were stolen from a van entered by force.

Fox Rd. S., 100 block, Oct. 18 to Oct. 22. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 12:30 to 3 a.m. Oct. 20. Cash, credit cards and a camera were stolen from a vehicle.

Windmill Parc Dr., 21300 block, 6:37 p.m. Oct. 18. Cash was stolen from employee lockers in a business.

— Compiled by Ria Manglapus

