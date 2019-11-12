ASHBURN AREA
ROBBERY
Tolamac Dr., 43700 block, 2:29 p.m. Nov. 5. A group assaulted and robbed a man of a cellphone, clothing and other items at an acquaintance’s residence. The man received minor injuries.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Ashburn Rd. and Epson Terr., 6 p.m. Oct. 30 to 8 a.m. Oct. 31. Tools were stolen from a vehicle entered by damaging a door.
Red Rum Rd., 21600 block, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Cash, a wallet and a cellphone were stolen from a gym locker entered by cutting a lock.
Sprucegrove Sq., 20200 block, Oct. 21 to Nov. 1. Two firearms were stolen from a residence.
VANDALISM
Glenrobin Terr., 20200 block, 7:02 p.m. Nov. 2. A pipe was thrown at a kitchen window. No injuries were reported.
DULLES SOUTH AREA
THEFT
Pleasant Valley Rd., 25400 block, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 to 8:30 a.m. Nov. 2. Four tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle in a dealership.
LEESBURG AREA
ASSAULTS
Battery Terr. NE, 600 block, 4:33 p.m. Nov. 1. Threats were reported.
Cavell Ct., 43200 block, 1:02 p.m. Nov. 1. Harassment was reported.
Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 12:46 p.m. Nov. 3. Threats were reported.
Tobermory Pl., 17700 block, 5:48 a.m. Nov. 2. An assault was reported.
Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 1:47 p.m. Nov. 1. Threats were reported.
Victory Lane, 42000 block, 4:24 p.m. Nov. 1. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Samuels Mill Ct. and Cochran Mill Rd., 6:15 p.m. Oct. 29. A theft was reported.
Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 9:11 a.m. Nov. 2. A theft was reported.
Thornberry Sq., 43800 block, 10:12 a.m. Nov. 6. Identity theft was reported.
Thornberry Sq., 43800 block, 12:18 p.m. Nov. 5. Identity theft was reported.
VANDALISM
Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 3:36 p.m. Nov. 1. A vehicle was tampered with.
Upper Belmont Pl., 18900 block, 10:19 a.m. Nov. 6. A vehicle was tampered with.
Upper Belmont Pl., 18900 block, 10:26 a.m. Nov. 6. A vehicle was tampered with.
Upper Belmont Pl., 18800 block, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4 to 9:30 a.m. Nov. 5. A truck windshield was struck by BB pellets.
Upper Belmont Pl., 18900 block, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5 to 9:30 a.m. Nov. 6. A utility truck windshield was struck by BB pellets.
MIDDLEBURG AREA
VANDALISM
Route 50 and Zulla Rd., 8 p.m. Nov. 2 to 7 a.m. Nov. 3. A candidate sign was spray-painted.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
VANDALISM
Cornwell Lane, 100 block, 10:45 a.m. Oct. 29. An exterior fire extinguisher was discharged on the side of a building.
Creekspring Ct.; Lancer Cir.; and Lincoln Rd., 1 to 7 a.m. Nov. 5. Mailboxes and vehicles were painted with phallic symbols and vulgar language.
Patrick Henry Cir., unit block, 3:17 p.m. Oct. 29. Stickers related to the ideology of a group were found on street signs, electrical boxes and flagpoles.
STERLING AREA
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Bennett Station Sq., 20900 block, Nov. 1 to Nov. 3. A residence was entered by three males. Nothing was reported missing.
Church Rd. W., 45600 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 30 to 7 a.m. Oct. 31. Cellphones were stolen from a business entered by damaging a front door.
VANDALISM
Essex Sq., unit block, 2:34 a.m. Nov. 3. A vehicle windshield was smashed.
WATERFORD AREA
VANDALISM
Bankfield Dr., 14800 block, 9 p.m. Nov. 4 to 7 a.m. Nov. 5. Two light posts in a driveway were smashed.