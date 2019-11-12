ASHBURN AREA

ROBBERY

Tolamac Dr., 43700 block, 2:29 p.m. Nov. 5. A group assaulted and robbed a man of a cellphone, clothing and other items at an acquaintance’s residence. The man received minor injuries.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashburn Rd. and Epson Terr., 6 p.m. Oct. 30 to 8 a.m. Oct. 31. Tools were stolen from a vehicle entered by damaging a door.

Red Rum Rd., 21600 block, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Cash, a wallet and a cellphone were stolen from a gym locker entered by cutting a lock.

Sprucegrove Sq., 20200 block, Oct. 21 to Nov. 1. Two firearms were stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Glenrobin Terr., 20200 block, 7:02 p.m. Nov. 2. A pipe was thrown at a kitchen window. No injuries were reported.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFT

Pleasant Valley Rd., 25400 block, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 to 8:30 a.m. Nov. 2. Four tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle in a dealership.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Battery Terr. NE, 600 block, 4:33 p.m. Nov. 1. Threats were reported.

Cavell Ct., 43200 block, 1:02 p.m. Nov. 1. Harassment was reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 12:46 p.m. Nov. 3. Threats were reported.

Tobermory Pl., 17700 block, 5:48 a.m. Nov. 2. An assault was reported.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 1:47 p.m. Nov. 1. Threats were reported.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 4:24 p.m. Nov. 1. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Samuels Mill Ct. and Cochran Mill Rd., 6:15 p.m. Oct. 29. A theft was reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 9:11 a.m. Nov. 2. A theft was reported.

Thornberry Sq., 43800 block, 10:12 a.m. Nov. 6. Identity theft was reported.

Thornberry Sq., 43800 block, 12:18 p.m. Nov. 5. Identity theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 3:36 p.m. Nov. 1. A vehicle was tampered with.

Upper Belmont Pl., 18900 block, 10:19 a.m. Nov. 6. A vehicle was tampered with.

Upper Belmont Pl., 18900 block, 10:26 a.m. Nov. 6. A vehicle was tampered with.

Upper Belmont Pl., 18800 block, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4 to 9:30 a.m. Nov. 5. A truck windshield was struck by BB pellets.

Upper Belmont Pl., 18900 block, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5 to 9:30 a.m. Nov. 6. A utility truck windshield was struck by BB pellets.

MIDDLEBURG AREA

VANDALISM

Route 50 and Zulla Rd., 8 p.m. Nov. 2 to 7 a.m. Nov. 3. A candidate sign was spray-painted.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

VANDALISM

Cornwell Lane, 100 block, 10:45 a.m. Oct. 29. An exterior fire extinguisher was discharged on the side of a building.

Creekspring Ct.; Lancer Cir.; and Lincoln Rd., 1 to 7 a.m. Nov. 5. Mailboxes and vehicles were painted with phallic symbols and vulgar language.

Patrick Henry Cir., unit block, 3:17 p.m. Oct. 29. Stickers related to the ideology of a group were found on street signs, electrical boxes and flagpoles.

STERLING AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bennett Station Sq., 20900 block, Nov. 1 to Nov. 3. A residence was entered by three males. Nothing was reported missing.

Church Rd. W., 45600 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 30 to 7 a.m. Oct. 31. Cellphones were stolen from a business entered by damaging a front door.

VANDALISM

Essex Sq., unit block, 2:34 a.m. Nov. 3. A vehicle windshield was smashed.

WATERFORD AREA

VANDALISM

Bankfield Dr., 14800 block, 9 p.m. Nov. 4 to 7 a.m. Nov. 5. Two light posts in a driveway were smashed.

— Compiled by Ria Manglapus

