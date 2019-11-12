These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County sheriff’s office and the Leesburg, Middleburg, and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFT

Gum Spring and Braddock roads, 7 p.m. Nov. 2 to 7:30 a.m. Nov. 3. A John Deere excavator was stolen from a work site.

VANDALISM

Siltstone Sq., 24600 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 31 to 5 a.m. Nov. 1. Vehicle side-view mirrors were broken off.

ASHBURN AREA

ROBBERY

Tolamac Dr., 43700 block, 2:29 p.m. Nov. 5. A group assaulted and robbed a man of a cellphone, clothing and other items at an acquaintance’s residence. The man received minor injuries.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashburn Rd. and Epson Terr., 6 p.m. Oct. 30 to 8 a.m. Oct. 31. Tools were stolen from a vehicle entered by damaging a door.

Red Rum Rd., 21600 block, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Cash, a wallet and a cellphone were stolen from a gym locker entered by cutting a lock.

Sprucegrove Sq., 20200 block, Oct. 21 to Nov. 1. Two firearms were stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Glenrobin Terr., 20200 block, 7:02 p.m. Nov. 2. A pipe was thrown at a kitchen window. No injuries were reported.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFT

Pleasant Valley Rd., 25400 block, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 to 8:30 a.m. Nov. 2. Four tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle in a dealership.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Battery Terr. NE, 600 block, 4:33 p.m. Nov. 1. Threats were reported.

Cavell Ct., 43200 block, 1:02 p.m. Nov. 1. Harassment was reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 12:46 p.m. Nov. 3. Threats were reported.

Tobermory Pl., 17700 block, 5:48 a.m. Nov. 2. An assault was reported.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 1:47 p.m. Nov. 1. Threats were reported.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 4:24 p.m. Nov. 1. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Samuels Mill Ct. and Cochran Mill Rd., 6:15 p.m. Oct. 29. A theft was reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 9:11 a.m. Nov. 2. A theft was reported.

Thornberry Sq., 43800 block, 10:12 a.m. Nov. 6. Identity theft was reported.

Thornberry Sq., 43800 block, 12:18 p.m. Nov. 5. Identity theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 3:36 p.m. Nov. 1. A vehicle was tampered with.

Upper Belmont Pl., 18900 block, 10:19 a.m. Nov. 6. A vehicle was tampered with.

Upper Belmont Pl., 18900 block, 10:26 a.m. Nov. 6. A vehicle was tampered with.

Upper Belmont Pl., 18800 block, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4 to 9:30 a.m. Nov. 5. A truck windshield was struck by BB pellets.

Upper Belmont Pl., 18900 block, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5 to 9:30 a.m. Nov. 6. A utility truck windshield was struck by BB pellets.

MIDDLEBURG AREA

VANDALISM

Route 50 and Zulla Rd., 8 p.m. Nov. 2 to 7 a.m. Nov. 3. A candidate sign was spray-painted.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

VANDALISM

Cornwell Lane, 100 block, 10:45 a.m. Oct. 29. An exterior fire extinguisher was discharged on the side of a building.

Creekspring Ct.; Lancer Cir.; and Lincoln Rd., 1 to 7 a.m. Nov. 5. Mailboxes and vehicles were painted with phallic symbols and vulgar language.

Patrick Henry Cir., unit block, 3:17 p.m. Oct. 29. Stickers related to the ideology of a group were found on street signs, electrical boxes and flagpoles.

STERLING AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bennett Station Sq., 20900 block, Nov. 1 to Nov. 3. A residence was entered by three males. Nothing was reported missing.

Church Rd. W., 45600 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 30 to 7 a.m. Oct. 31. Cellphones were stolen from a business entered by damaging a front door.

VANDALISM

Essex Sq., unit block, 2:34 a.m. Nov. 3. A vehicle windshield was smashed.

WATERFORD AREA

VANDALISM

Bankfield Dr., 14800 block, 9 p.m. Nov. 4 to 7 a.m. Nov. 5. Two light posts in a driveway were smashed.

— Compiled by Ria Manglapus

