These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County sheriff’s office and the Leesburg, Middleburg, and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

WEAPON

Route 50 and Stone Springs Blvd., 9:54 p.m. Nov. 9. Deputies responding to a two-vehicle crash discovered one of the drivers had a concealed firearm and did not possess a concealed carry license. A 29-year-old Ohio man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lenah Run Cir., 40700 block, 3:41 a.m. Nov. 11. A man was observed attempting to enter vehicles parked in the area.

Lotus Pond Pl., 25200 block, Nov. 8 to Nov. 11. Appliances were stolen from a residence under construction.

Miners Mill Pl., 24700 block, 1:23 p.m. Nov. 10. A male took a bicycle from a garage and fled on the bicycle when he was confronted by a resident.

ASHBURN AREA

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Junction Plaza, 43300 block, 4:55 p.m. Nov. 8. A man sitting in a vehicle was observed fondling himself.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Apple Orchard Sq., 43400 block, Nov. 1 to Nov. 7. A thermostat was stolen from a residence under construction.

Summerwood Cir. and Parkhurst Plaza, 3:40 p.m. Nov. 11 to 8:30 a.m. Nov. 12. Construction tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Thorndike St., 44700 block, 8:20 p.m. Nov. 8. A male left a restaurant without paying his bill. A 33-year-old Maryland male was arrested and charged.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Butterfield Ct., 43300 block, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7. A silver Hyundai Genesis was stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Barnstead Dr., 43100 block, 11:15 a.m. Nov. 10. A swastika symbol was found on a playground.

Broadlands Blvd., 42900 block, 7:40 p.m. Nov. 9. A male damaged a door in a restaurant. A 28-year-old male was arrested and charged.

Runnymeade Terr., 20900 block, Nov. 2 to Nov. 3. A rock was thrown through a bedroom window. No injuries were reported.

HAMILTON AREA

VANDALISM

Sands Rd. and Battle Peak Ct., 9 p.m. Nov. 7 to 8 a.m. Nov. 8. A swastika, phallic symbols and vulgar language were spray-painted on a roadway.

Valley Ridge Pl., 38400 block, 8 p.m. Nov. 10 to 8:44 a.m. Nov. 11. A shed was spray-painted with a swastika, phallic symbols and vulgar language.

LEESBURG AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ash Mill Terr., 18200 block, Nov. 11 to Nov. 12. Three vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Channel Ridge Ct., 18200 block, 8:39 a.m. Nov. 13. A theft was reported.

Sierra Springs Sq., 18400 block, 8:33 p.m. Nov. 11. A theft was reported.

Wide Meadow Sq., 18400 block, 3 a.m. Nov. 11. Cash and electronics were stolen from four vehicles and an attempt was made to enter a fifth vehicle.

VANDALISM

Upper Belmont Pl., 18900 block, 10:28 a.m. Nov. 8. A vehicle was tampered with.

Wide Meadow Sq., 18400 block, 2:32 p.m. Nov. 11. A vehicle was tampered with.

MIDDLEBURG AREA

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Sam Fred Rd., 23300 block, Nov. 4 to Nov. 6. A Volkswagen Beetle and a trailer were stolen from a property and vehicle parts were stolen from a building. The vehicle and trailer were located nearby and the trailer was spray-painted.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ROBBERY

MacNaughton Ct., 16700 block, 2:49 p.m. Nov. 8. A man was assaulted and robbed by an acquaintance.

ROUND HILL AREA

VANDALISM

Bell Rd., 35900 block, 8 p.m. Nov. 9 to 7:54 a.m. Nov. 10. A mailbox was damaged. A second mailbox in the area was also damaged.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Community Plaza, 46900 block, 1:39 a.m. Nov. 9. A male threatened security staff of a restaurant with a knife. A 21-year-old Herndon male was arrested and charged.

Community Plaza, 46900 block, 2:03 a.m. Nov. 8. A man refused to leave a restaurant. A 30-year-old Wisconsin man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Sterling Blvd. S., 22300 block, 8:22 p.m. Nov. 9. Counterfeit money was used to purchase items and gift cards from a store.

Thayer Rd., 45500 block, Oct. 29 to Nov. 13. A residence was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

— Compiled by Ria Manglapus

