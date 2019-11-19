THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lenah Run Cir., 40700 block, 3:41 a.m. Nov. 11. A man was observed attempting to enter vehicles parked in the area.

Lotus Pond Pl., 25200 block, Nov. 8 to Nov. 11. Appliances were stolen from a residence under construction.

AD

Miners Mill Pl., 24700 block, 1:23 p.m. Nov. 10. A male took a bicycle from a garage and fled on the bicycle when he was confronted by a resident.

AD

ASHBURN AREA

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Junction Plaza, 43300 block, 4:55 p.m. Nov. 8. A man sitting in a vehicle was observed fondling himself.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Apple Orchard Sq., 43400 block, Nov. 1 to Nov. 7. A thermostat was stolen from a residence under construction.

Summerwood Cir. and Parkhurst Plaza, 3:40 p.m. Nov. 11 to 8:30 a.m. Nov. 12. Construction tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Thorndike St., 44700 block, 8:20 p.m. Nov. 8. A male left a restaurant without paying his bill. A 33-year-old Maryland male was arrested and charged.

AD

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Butterfield Ct., 43300 block, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7. A silver Hyundai Genesis was stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Barnstead Dr., 43100 block, 11:15 a.m. Nov. 10. A swastika symbol was found on a playground.

Broadlands Blvd., 42900 block, 7:40 p.m. Nov. 9. A male damaged a door in a restaurant. A 28-year-old male was arrested and charged.

AD

Runnymeade Terr., 20900 block, Nov. 2 to Nov. 3. A rock was thrown through a bedroom window. No injuries were reported.

HAMILTON AREA

VANDALISM

Sands Rd. and Battle Peak Ct., 9 p.m. Nov. 7 to 8 a.m. Nov. 8. A swastika, phallic symbols and vulgar language were spray-painted on a roadway.

AD

Valley Ridge Pl., 38400 block, 8 p.m. Nov. 10 to 8:44 a.m. Nov. 11. A shed was spray-painted with a swastika, phallic symbols and vulgar language.

LEESBURG AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ash Mill Terr., 18200 block, Nov. 11 to Nov. 12. Three vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Channel Ridge Ct., 18200 block, 8:39 a.m. Nov. 13. A theft was reported.

Sierra Springs Sq., 18400 block, 8:33 p.m. Nov. 11. A theft was reported.

Wide Meadow Sq., 18400 block, 3 a.m. Nov. 11. Cash and electronics were stolen from four vehicles and an attempt was made to enter a fifth vehicle.

AD

VANDALISM

Upper Belmont Pl., 18900 block, 10:28 a.m. Nov. 8. A vehicle was tampered with.

AD

Wide Meadow Sq., 18400 block, 2:32 p.m. Nov. 11. A vehicle was tampered with.

MIDDLEBURG AREA

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Sam Fred Rd., 23300 block, Nov. 4 to Nov. 6. A Volkswagen Beetle and a trailer were stolen from a property and vehicle parts were stolen from a building. The vehicle and trailer were located nearby and the trailer was spray-painted.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ROBBERY

MacNaughton Ct., 16700 block, 2:49 p.m. Nov. 8. A man was assaulted and robbed by an acquaintance.

ROUND HILL AREA

VANDALISM

Bell Rd., 35900 block, 8 p.m. Nov. 9 to 7:54 a.m. Nov. 10. A mailbox was damaged. A second mailbox in the area was also damaged.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Community Plaza, 46900 block, 1:39 a.m. Nov. 9. A male threatened security staff of a restaurant with a knife. A 21-year-old Herndon male was arrested and charged.

AD

AD

Community Plaza, 46900 block, 2:03 a.m. Nov. 8. A man refused to leave a restaurant. A 30-year-old Wisconsin man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Sterling Blvd. S., 22300 block, 8:22 p.m. Nov. 9. Counterfeit money was used to purchase items and gift cards from a store.

Thayer Rd., 45500 block, Oct. 29 to Nov. 13. A residence was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

— Compiled by Ria Manglapus

AD