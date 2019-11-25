THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arora Heights Dr., 21500 block, 11:30 p.m. Nov. 16. A homeowner confronted a male juvenile who entered the residence. The male fled the scene. Nothing was reported missing.

Codman Dr., 20400 block, 9 p.m. Nov. 16 to 9 a.m. Nov. 17. A laptop computer was stolen from a vehicle.

Plantation Terr., 43400 block, 4 p.m. Nov. 13 to noon Nov. 14. Tools were stolen from a vehicle entered by force, causing damage to a door.

VANDALISM

Fernbrook Ct., 21300 block, 1-9 a.m. Nov. 17. A mailbox was damaged.

Washburn Terr., 23200 block, 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 to 9 a.m. Nov. 19. A vehicle tire was punctured and deflated.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Beaver Creek Terr., 43500 block, 4:52 p.m. Nov. 15. Harassment was reported.

Emerald Dunes Pl., 43500 block, 12:33 p.m. Nov. 15. Harassment was reported.

Emerald Dunes Pl., 43500 block, 12:40 p.m. Nov. 14. Two people fought.

Meadowview Ct., 16400 block, 7:55 p.m. Nov. 15. An assault was reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 3:14 p.m. Nov. 20. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Channel Ridge Ct., 18200 block, 8:39 a.m. Nov. 13. A theft was reported.

Owls Head Lane, 40600 block, 12:46 p.m. Nov. 20. A theft was reported.

Sierra Springs Sq., 18400 block, 8:33 p.m. Nov. 11. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Meadowview Ct., 19500 block, 1:41 p.m. Nov. 15. A vehicle was tampered with.

Mill Dam Pl., 19400 block, 5:08 p.m. Nov. 14. A vehicle was tampered with.

Upper Belmont Pl., 18900 block, 10:28 a.m. Nov. 8. A vehicle was tampered with.

Wide Meadow Sq., 18400 block, 2:32 p.m. Nov. 11. A vehicle was tampered with.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Main St. W., 200 block, 2:28 p.m. Nov. 1. Threats were reported.

Wolf Rock Dr., 1200 block, 8:02 p.m. Nov. 8. Two employees fought.

20th St. S., 300 block, 11:53 a.m. Nov. 5. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chincoteague Ct., 300 block, 7 p.m. Nov. 3. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Gentlewood Sq., 500 block, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Wolf Rock Dr., 1200 block, 9:22 a.m. Nov. 1. Trespassing was reported.

ROUND HILL AREA

ASSAULT

Woodtrail Rd., 20100 block, 6:50 p.m. Nov. 17. Deputies responded to a report of a man threatening members of the Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System. It was discovered that the man had assaulted three people, prevented a man from leaving, and trespassed on property. A 33-year-old Round Hill man was arrested and charged.

STERLING AREA

BRANDISHING

Route 28 and Old Ox Rd., 1:38 p.m. Nov. 16. During a traffic altercation, a driver brandished a firearm at another driver. A 26-year-old Centreville man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elkins Terr., 8 p.m. Nov. 17 to 7:30 a.m. Nov. 18. Tires and rims on a vehicle were stolen. The vehicle was held up by bricks.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 2:24 p.m. Nov. 17. A man took items from a store. When a security officer attempted to detain him, the man assaulted a male who was trying to help the officer. A 49-year-old District man was arrested and charged.

Huntington Sq., 21100 block, 4 a.m. Nov. 20. A vehicle was entered by force, causing damage to a door. Nothing was reported missing.

Locomotive Terr., 8 p.m. Nov. 17 to 7:30 a.m. Nov. 18. Tires and rims on a vehicle were stolen. The vehicle was held up by bricks.

Paddington Station Dr., 8 p.m. Nov. 17 to 7:30 a.m. Nov. 18. Tires and rims on a vehicle were stolen. The vehicle was held up by bricks.

Youngs Cliff Rd., 19900 block, 9 p.m. Nov. 18. Property was stolen from a business.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Auto World Cir., 21700 block, noon Nov. 7. A white BMW 740i was stolen from a dealership.

WATERFORD AREA

VANDALISM

Flowing Pond Ct. and Hannah Dr., 2:45 p.m. Nov. 18. A swastika was spray-painted on a roadway.

— Compiled by Ria Manglapus

