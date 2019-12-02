THEFT/BREAK-IN
Red Rum Dr., 21700 block, 1:15 a.m. Nov. 24. A credit card was stolen from a business.
VANDALISM
Washburn Terr., 23200 block, 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 to 9 a.m. Nov. 19. Tires were punctured and deflated.
DULLES SOUTH AREA
THEFT/BREAK-IN
Watling Ct., 42200 block, 3:05 a.m. Nov. 22. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
VANDALISM
Fawn Meadow Pl., 42500 block, 9 p.m. Nov. 24 to 7:30 a.m. Nov. 25. Holiday lights on a residence were cut.
Riding Center Dr., 25400 block, 3 a.m. Nov. 23. A vehicle was driven in circles, causing damage on grass in school property.
LEESBURG AREA
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Harmony Church Rd., 18900 block, 8:08 p.m. Nov. 21. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Burnt Bridge Dr., 19100 block, 10:35 a.m. Nov. 21. Property was tampered with.
Simpson Cir., 16900 block, 8:35 a.m. Nov. 27. A vehicle was tampered with.
Woodburn Rd., 18600 block, 8:05 a.m. Nov. 21. A vehicle was tampered with.
Woodburn Rd., 18600 block, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 20. Two rocks were thrown at a basement window.
MIDDLEBURG AREA
THEFT
Atoka Chase Lane, 34700 block, 6 p.m. Nov. 20 to 9 a.m. Nov. 21. Two statues were stolen from a porch of a residence.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
ASSAULT
Nursery Ave., 300 block, 6:06 p.m. Nov. 17. Two people fought.
CHILD NEGLECT
21st St. N. and Baffin Pl., 2:42 p.m. Nov. 19. An officer observed an unattended child walk behind his vehicle. It was discovered that the child was able to unlock a house door while the mother was bathing another child.
STERLING AREA
ASSAULT
Davenport Dr., 20900 block, 12:25 a.m. Nov. 22. A man assaulted a male with a piece of glass and attempted to assault a female. The male sustained a serious injury. A 25-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Brethour Ct., 1400 block, Jan. 1 to Nov. 20. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Davis Dr., 45700 block, 7 p.m. Nov. 25 to 6:28 a.m. Nov. 26. Tools, wires and construction equipment were stolen from construction trailers entered by cutting locks and damaging doors.
Huntington Sq., 21100 block, 4 a.m. Nov. 20. A vehicle was entered by damaging a door. Nothing was reported missing.
Indian Creek Dr., 23000 block, 6-8:08 p.m. Nov. 26. Jewelry and four tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Youngs Cliff Rd., 19900 block, 9 p.m. Nov. 18. Items were stolen from a business.
VANDALISM
Bickel Ct., unit block, 8 p.m. Nov. 22 to 9:30 a.m. Nov. 23. Four tires were punctured and deflated, and glue was found on door handles.