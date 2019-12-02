These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County sheriff’s office and the Leesburg, Middleburg, and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ASHBURN AREA

MISSILE AT AN OCCUPIED DWELLING

Ashlar Terr., 44800 block, 4 a.m. Nov. 24. A rock was thrown at a bedroom window. No injuries were reported.

WEAPON

Grace Bridge Dr., 44000 block, 9:22 a.m. Nov. 25. A man was observed and appeared to be carrying a firearm near a school.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Red Rum Dr., 21700 block, 1:15 a.m. Nov. 24. A credit card was stolen from a business.

VANDALISM

Washburn Terr., 23200 block, 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 to 9 a.m. Nov. 19. Tires were punctured and deflated.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Watling Ct., 42200 block, 3:05 a.m. Nov. 22. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Fawn Meadow Pl., 42500 block, 9 p.m. Nov. 24 to 7:30 a.m. Nov. 25. Holiday lights on a residence were cut.

Riding Center Dr., 25400 block, 3 a.m. Nov. 23. A vehicle was driven in circles, causing damage on grass in school property.

LEESBURG AREA

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Harmony Church Rd., 18900 block, 8:08 p.m. Nov. 21. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Burnt Bridge Dr., 19100 block, 10:35 a.m. Nov. 21. Property was tampered with.

Simpson Cir., 16900 block, 8:35 a.m. Nov. 27. A vehicle was tampered with.

Woodburn Rd., 18600 block, 8:05 a.m. Nov. 21. A vehicle was tampered with.

Woodburn Rd., 18600 block, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 20. Two rocks were thrown at a basement window.

MIDDLEBURG AREA

THEFT

Atoka Chase Lane, 34700 block, 6 p.m. Nov. 20 to 9 a.m. Nov. 21. Two statues were stolen from a porch of a residence.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Nursery Ave., 300 block, 6:06 p.m. Nov. 17. Two people fought.

CHILD NEGLECT

21st St. N. and Baffin Pl., 2:42 p.m. Nov. 19. An officer observed an unattended child walk behind his vehicle. It was discovered that the child was able to unlock a house door while the mother was bathing another child.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Davenport Dr., 20900 block, 12:25 a.m. Nov. 22. A man assaulted a male with a piece of glass and attempted to assault a female. The male sustained a serious injury. A 25-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brethour Ct., 1400 block, Jan. 1 to Nov. 20. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Davis Dr., 45700 block, 7 p.m. Nov. 25 to 6:28 a.m. Nov. 26. Tools, wires and construction equipment were stolen from construction trailers entered by cutting locks and damaging doors.

Huntington Sq., 21100 block, 4 a.m. Nov. 20. A vehicle was entered by damaging a door. Nothing was reported missing.

Indian Creek Dr., 23000 block, 6-8:08 p.m. Nov. 26. Jewelry and four tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Youngs Cliff Rd., 19900 block, 9 p.m. Nov. 18. Items were stolen from a business.

VANDALISM

Bickel Ct., unit block, 8 p.m. Nov. 22 to 9:30 a.m. Nov. 23. Four tires were punctured and deflated, and glue was found on door handles.

— Compiled by Ria Manglapus