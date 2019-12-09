These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County sheriff’s office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

ASSAULT

Blue Grama Cir., 41600 block, 2:15 p.m. Dec. 2. A man shook hands with a female who was walking her dog on a trail and then gave her a hug. The man let go and continued walking.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Founders Dr. and Evergreen Mills Rd., Nov. 27 to Dec. 2. Keys for construction machinery were stolen from a truck entered by force.

Grant Farm Lane, 23500 block, Nov. 1 to Nov. 28. A canoe was stolen from the yard of a residence.

ASHBURN AREA

GUNFIRE

MacGlashan Terr., 20200 block, 8:39 a.m. Nov. 27. Deputies responded to a report of bullets from a firearm that entered a shared wall of another residence. A neighbor was contacted and he disobeyed commands and refused to leave his residence. After a standoff, a 30-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Broadlands Blvd., 42900 block, 11:20 p.m. Nov. 27. Deputies responding to a fight in a restaurant found a man who had destroyed a lamp. A 23-year-old Fairfax man was arrested and charged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFT

Nimbleton Sq., 26000 block, 2 p.m. Nov. 25 to 10 a.m. Nov. 28. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Coppermine Sq., 19300 block, 5:43 p.m. Dec. 2. Threats were reported.

Market St. E., 400 block, 10:56 a.m. Dec. 4. An assault was reported.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 4:18 p.m. Dec. 3. Threats were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 4:01 p.m. Nov. 29. A theft was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 1:42 p.m. Nov. 27. A theft was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 5:15 p.m. Dec. 3. A theft was reported.

Shadow Terr., 43000 block, 9:44 p.m. Nov. 29. A theft was reported.

Shadow Terr., 43000 block, 10 p.m. Nov. 27 to 9 a.m. Nov. 28. Cash and a cellphone were stolen from a vehicle.

Timber Sq., 43800 block, 3:36 p.m. Nov. 30. Identity theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Durham Ct., 42800 block, 7:30 a.m. Dec. 2. Graffiti was reported.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

SHOOTING

Church St. N., unit block, 9:04 a.m. Dec. 4. A Postal Service employee was shot by a Postal Service Office of Inspector special agent in a parking lot. The employee was taken to a hospital and treated for the injury.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Main St. E., 600 block, 9:47 p.m. Nov. 23. Threats to law enforcement was reported.

Purcellville Gateway, 100 block, 9:45 a.m. Nov. 26. A female made verbal threats at a store manager.

11th St., 300 block, 9:22 p.m. Nov. 25. Two people fought.

21st St. N., 200 block, 6:48 p.m. Nov. 25. A female shoved and punched a male in the mouth. A 27-year-old Purcellville female was arrested and charged.

BREAK-IN

Main St. E., 800 block, Nov. 22 to Nov. 25. An attempt was made to enter a warehouse by forcing a plywood and chicken wire cover and kicking a window.

ROUND HILL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Berry Path Lane, 35700 block, Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. Construction equipment was stolen from a garage of a residence under construction.

STERLING AREA

BRANDISHING

Enterprise St., 300 block, 11:37 p.m. Nov. 30. A passenger in a vehicle brandished a firearm at a male in a parking lot as the vehicle drove away.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashcroft Terr., 20300 block, 6:15 p.m. Nov. 30 to 5 a.m. Dec. 1. A wallet containing cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Davis Dr., 22400 block, 9 a.m. Nov. 30. A female’s cellphone was stolen from a bathroom stall. After a friend of the female sent a text message requesting to return the phone, a reply was received threatening to send pictures to phone contacts unless cash was provided.

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 3:17 a.m. Nov. 30. Two men took electronics from a store and fled in a truck. Deputies located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Two Dumfries men, ages 23 and 29, was arrested and charged.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Sterling Blvd. S., 900 block, 7:30 a.m. Dec. 3. A 2003 Lexus ES was stolen while a resident was bringing items into a home and left it running.

VANDALISM

Mercure Cir., 44200 block, 10 p.m. Nov. 26 to 8 a.m. Nov. 29. Nine vehicles’ tires were punctured and deflated.

