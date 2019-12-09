THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Founders Dr. and Evergreen Mills Rd., Nov. 27 to Dec. 2. Keys for construction machinery were stolen from a truck entered by force.

Grant Farm Lane, 23500 block, Nov. 1 to Nov. 28. A canoe was stolen from the yard of a residence.

ASHBURN AREA

GUNFIRE

MacGlashan Terr., 20200 block, 8:39 a.m. Nov. 27. Deputies responded to a report of bullets from a firearm that entered a shared wall of another residence. A neighbor was contacted and he disobeyed commands and refused to leave his residence. After a standoff, a 30-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Broadlands Blvd., 42900 block, 11:20 p.m. Nov. 27. Deputies responding to a fight in a restaurant found a man who had destroyed a lamp. A 23-year-old Fairfax man was arrested and charged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFT

Nimbleton Sq., 26000 block, 2 p.m. Nov. 25 to 10 a.m. Nov. 28. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Coppermine Sq., 19300 block, 5:43 p.m. Dec. 2. Threats were reported.

Market St. E., 400 block, 10:56 a.m. Dec. 4. An assault was reported.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 4:18 p.m. Dec. 3. Threats were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 4:01 p.m. Nov. 29. A theft was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 1:42 p.m. Nov. 27. A theft was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 5:15 p.m. Dec. 3. A theft was reported.

Shadow Terr., 43000 block, 9:44 p.m. Nov. 29. A theft was reported.

Shadow Terr., 43000 block, 10 p.m. Nov. 27 to 9 a.m. Nov. 28. Cash and a cellphone were stolen from a vehicle.

Timber Sq., 43800 block, 3:36 p.m. Nov. 30. Identity theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Durham Ct., 42800 block, 7:30 a.m. Dec. 2. Graffiti was reported.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

SHOOTING

Church St. N., unit block, 9:04 a.m. Dec. 4. A Postal Service employee was shot by a Postal Service Office of Inspector special agent in a parking lot. The employee was taken to a hospital and treated for the injury.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Main St. E., 600 block, 9:47 p.m. Nov. 23. Threats to law enforcement was reported.

Purcellville Gateway, 100 block, 9:45 a.m. Nov. 26. A female made verbal threats at a store manager.

11th St., 300 block, 9:22 p.m. Nov. 25. Two people fought.

21st St. N., 200 block, 6:48 p.m. Nov. 25. A female shoved and punched a male in the mouth. A 27-year-old Purcellville female was arrested and charged.

BREAK-IN

Main St. E., 800 block, Nov. 22 to Nov. 25. An attempt was made to enter a warehouse by forcing a plywood and chicken wire cover and kicking a window.

ROUND HILL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Berry Path Lane, 35700 block, Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. Construction equipment was stolen from a garage of a residence under construction.

STERLING AREA

BRANDISHING

Enterprise St., 300 block, 11:37 p.m. Nov. 30. A passenger in a vehicle brandished a firearm at a male in a parking lot as the vehicle drove away.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashcroft Terr., 20300 block, 6:15 p.m. Nov. 30 to 5 a.m. Dec. 1. A wallet containing cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Davis Dr., 22400 block, 9 a.m. Nov. 30. A female’s cellphone was stolen from a bathroom stall. After a friend of the female sent a text message requesting to return the phone, a reply was received threatening to send pictures to phone contacts unless cash was provided.

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 3:17 a.m. Nov. 30. Two men took electronics from a store and fled in a truck. Deputies located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Two Dumfries men, ages 23 and 29, was arrested and charged.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Sterling Blvd. S., 900 block, 7:30 a.m. Dec. 3. A 2003 Lexus ES was stolen while a resident was bringing items into a home and left it running.

VANDALISM

Mercure Cir., 44200 block, 10 p.m. Nov. 26 to 8 a.m. Nov. 29. Nine vehicles’ tires were punctured and deflated.

— Compiled by Ria Manglapus

