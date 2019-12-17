ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Helix Dr., 19700 block, 12:24 a.m. Dec. 7. Two men assaulted a male and one of them threw the male’s cellphone to the ground, causing damage. A 22-year-old Falls Church man and a 40-year-old Fairfax man were arrested and charged.

AD

Crescent Park Sq., 21800 block, 12:29 a.m. Dec. 6. Two men fought near an apartment complex. One of the men was taken to a hospital for treatment. A 37-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

AD

Crescent Park Sq., 21700 block, 6:11 p.m. Dec. 9. A male approached a female walking in a wooded area and cut her with a sharp object, causing a laceration to her abdomen. The man fled on foot. The female was taken to a hospital for treatment.

ROBBERY

Susan Leslie Dr., 20300 block, 1:15 p.m. Dec. 3. A man robbed a male of a wallet and jacket at gunpoint. A 20-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Evergold Terr., 43600 block, 9:10 p.m. Dec. 11. A residence was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

AD

Morning Light Terr., 42800 block, 5 p.m. Dec. 10 to 9 a.m. Dec. 11. Construction materials were stolen from a construction site.

Rock Bar Terr., 43600 block, 12:30 to 9 a.m. Dec. 8. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Timber Ridge Terr., 20900 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 10 to 8 a.m. Dec. 11. An Acura Integra was stolen from an apartment complex.

AD

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Loganshire Terr., 25200 block, 3 p.m. Dec. 8. Electronics were stolen from a residence.

Wendell St., 26100 block, 10:40 a.m. Dec. 5. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Bettis Dr., 38600 block, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 5. Two people fought.

Edwards Ferry Rd. and Battlefield Pkwy. NE, 2:32 p.m. Dec. 9. An assault was reported.

AD

Harry Byrd Hwy. and Hamilton Station Rd., 6:58 p.m. Dec. 6. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., unit block, 2:42 p.m. Dec. 9. Threats were reported.

Promenade Dr., 19300 block, 3:01 p.m. Dec. 6. An assault was reported.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 1:56 p.m. Dec. 12. An assault was reported.

THEFTS

Buccaneer Terr., 18300 block, 7:22 p.m. Dec 5. Identity theft was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 8:40 a.m. Dec. 12. A theft was reported.

AD

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 1:09 p.m. Dec. 7. A theft was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 1:59 p.m. Dec. 5. A theft was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 2:29 p.m. Dec. 7. A theft was reported.

AD

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 10:39 p.m. Dec. 4. A theft was reported.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Wolf Rock Dr., 1200 block, 12:08 p.m. Nov. 30. Two people fought.

18th St. N., 100 block, 9:55 a.m. Dec. 4. Two people fought.

THEFTS

21st St. and Baffin Pl., 9:47 a.m. Dec. 2. A truck was observed filling its tanks with water from a fire hydrant.

Main St. E., 700 block, 9:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 29. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Loudoun Valley Dr., 300 block, 11:44 a.m. Nov. 30. Eggs were thrown at a residence and caused damage.

ROUND HILL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Cody Farm Dr., 35700 block, Dec. 2 to Dec. 5. Construction equipment was stolen from a house under construction.

AD

AD

STERLING AREA

BRANDISHING A FIREARM

Ladbrook Dr., 23000 block, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 7. A man threatened and pointed a firearm at a co-worker. A 39-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

MISSILE INTO AN OCCUPIED BUILDING

Enterprise St., 400 block, 7:31 p.m. Dec. 7. Rocks were thrown at a glass door of a convenience store. No injuries were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Almey Ct., 100 block, 4:14 a.m. Dec. 8. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Atlantic Blvd., 21600 block, 6:45 to 8 p.m. Dec. 4. A watch was stolen from a vehicle.

Dulles Landing Dr., 24600 block, 6:12 p.m. Dec. 9. A woman attempted to enter an employee area of a store. During the investigation, the woman assaulted two deputies. A 24-year-old Aldie woman was arrested and charged.

AD

Dulles Retail Plaza, 22000 block, 4:52 a.m. Dec. 12. Cellphones were stolen from a business entered by force.

AD

Hamilton Rd., 100 block, 12:30 to 8 a.m. Dec. 10. Cash, electronics, bags and sunglasses were stolen from numerous vehicles.

Moran Rd. and Pacific Blvd., 7 p.m. Dec. 4 to 6:53 a.m. Dec. 5. Tools were stolen from several construction trailers entered by force.

Reserve Falls Terr., 20600 block, 6 p.m. Dec. 9 to 7:30 a.m. Dec. 10. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Riverwood Terr., 46500 block, Nov. 25 to Nov. 29. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 10:51 p.m. Dec. 9. A purse containing cash and credit cards was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Argonne Ave. N., 400 block, 12:30 to 4 a.m. Dec. 8. A brick was thrown at a vehicle windshield.

— Compiled by Ria Manglapus

AD