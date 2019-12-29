White Sycamore Pl., 23200 block, Dec. 9. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Exchange St., 20400 block, 10:24 p.m. Dec. 20. Deputies responding to a report of a man assaulting patrons in a restaurant found the male outside the business. A 42-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged. No injuries were reported.

Provincetown Dr., 44600 block, 1:59 a.m. Dec. 22. A man assaulted a female inside a parked vehicle and prevented her from leaving and calling police by taking her cellphone. A 34-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

Russell Branch and Clairborne parkways, 2:15 a.m. Dec. 19. A male driver being taken into custody assaulted a deputy. A 22-year-old Ashburn male was arrested and charged.

MISSILE INTO AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE

Route 7 and Belmont Ridge Rd., 6:52 p.m. Dec. 22. During a traffic altercation, a driver threw an object at another vehicle. An 18-year-old Leesburg driver was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blossom Hill Terr., 21800 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 18 to 7:30 a.m. Dec. 19. A wallet containing credit cards and ID cards was stolen from a vehicle.

Cedar Springs Ct., 42900 block, Dec. 14 to Dec. 15. A Christmas light projector was stolen from a front yard of a residence.

Ferncliff Terr., 44000 block, 9:45 p.m. Dec. 19. A man entered a residence by force. A 29-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

Hutchinson Farm Dr. and Harlow Meadows Terr., 8 p.m. Dec. 18 to 7 a.m. Dec. 19. Construction tools were stolen from a trailer.

Red Rum Dr., 21600 block, 7:15 p.m. Dec. 12. A purse with cash and credit cards was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Greenway Corporate Dr., 43600 block, Dec. 7 to Dec. 10. A box trailer was stolen.

VANDALISM

Belmont Ridge Dr., 22300 block, 8:44 a.m. Dec. 15. Two RV trailers and two trucks were damaged.

Milltown Knoll Sq., 23200 block, 4:01 p.m. Dec. 15. Two vehicle side mirrors were damaged.

Settlers Trail Terr., 22700 block, Dec. 17 to Dec. 18. Portions of paint on several vehicles were melted.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

WEAPON

Riding Center Dr., 24900 block, 1:40 p.m. Dec. 16. A male juvenile took a BB gun into a multipurpose center and later hid it in a wooded area outside the facility. A second juvenile retrieved the gun from the wooded area. No threats were reported.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Tall Cedars Pkwy. and Gum Springs Rd., 8 p.m. Dec. 19 to 8 a.m. Dec. 20. Tools were stolen from a storage trailer entered by forcing a lock.

VANDALISM

Anthem Terr., 25000 block, 8:47 p.m. Dec. 14. A man struck a male with a bottle at a residence. A 23-year-old Chantilly man was arrested and charged.

Kirkwood Sq., 25800 block, 7 a.m. Dec. 14. A mailbox was damaged.

HAMILTON AREA

VANDALISM

Piggot Bottom Rd., Dec. 20 to Dec. 21. A vehicle and a home were struck by BB pellets. A mailbox was also destroyed.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Armistead Filler Lane, 11700 block, 1 p.m. Dec. 17. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Armistead Filler Lane, 11700 block, 4:25 p.m. Dec. 17. Tools were stolen from a garage entered by force. A man was seen fleeing from the area.

VANDALISM

E. Broadway St., unit block, 7 p.m. Dec. 21 to 8 a.m. Dec. 22. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing. The driver’s seat was damaged with a burn caused by a cigarette.

Irish Corner Rd., Dec. 20 to Dec. 21. A vehicle and a home were struck by BB pellets. A mailbox was also destroyed.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Hirst Rd., 100 block, 3:46 a.m. Dec. 10. An assault was reported.

VANDALISM

Chestnut Overlook Dr., Dec. 20 to Dec. 21. A vehicle and a home were struck by BB pellets. A mailbox was also destroyed.

ROUND HILL AREA

VANDALISM

Bighorn Ct., Dec. 20 to Dec. 21. A vehicle and a home were struck by BB pellets. A mailbox was also destroyed.

Collington Dr., Dec. 20 to Dec. 21. A vehicle and a home were struck by BB pellets. A mailbox was also destroyed.

Creekside Green Pl., 17200 block, 11 p.m. Dec. 14 to 5:15 p.m. Dec. 15. A Christmas exterior light cord was cut for a second time.

Ebenezer Church Rd., 19000 block, Dec. 18 to Dec. 19. A mailbox was damaged.

Evening Star Dr., Dec. 20 to Dec. 21. A vehicle and a home were struck by BB pellets. A mailbox was also destroyed.

Longstreet Ave., Dec. 20 to Dec. 21. A vehicle and a home were struck by BB pellets. A mailbox was also destroyed.

St. James Dr., Dec. 20 to Dec. 21. A vehicle and a home were struck by BB pellets. A mailbox was also destroyed.

W. Loudoun St., Dec. 20 to Dec. 21. A vehicle and a home were struck by BB pellets. A mailbox was also destroyed.

SOUTH RIDING AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Freedom St., 42700 block, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18. A handgun was stolen from a vehicle.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Church Rd. W., 700 block, 3:37 a.m. Dec. 15. After an altercation, a female being taken into custody kicked a deputy. A Sterling female was arrested and charged.

GUNFIRE

Tripleseven and Heather Glen roads, 8:42 p.m. Dec. 15. Responding to a report about gunfire, two blank round shell casings were found.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brunswick St. N., 1800 block, 9:43 p.m. Dec. 13. A trash can was stolen and a mailbox was damaged.

Dulles Eastern Plaza, 45500 block, 2 a.m. Dec. 17. Electronics were stolen from a business entered by force.

Laura Anne Dr., 100 block, 2 p.m. Dec. 17 to 5:30 a.m. Dec. 18. Construction tools were stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

Quincy Ct., unit block, Dec. 11. A delivered package containing electronics was stolen from a residence.

Sterling Blvd. S., 1600 block, 8:10 p.m. Dec. 14. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

Sterling Blvd. S., 22300 block, Dec. 7. Counterfeit money was used to purchase gift cards from a store.

Trillum Sq., 46200 block, 4:45 to 5 p.m. Dec. 11. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Yardley Ridge Dr., 42800 block, 9:45 p.m. Dec. 17. Counterfeit money was used to purchase merchandise from a store.

VANDALISM

Hattenback Ct., 100 block, 8 p.m. Dec. 11 to 8:30 a.m. Dec. 12. A vehicle tire was punctured and deflated.

Lincoln Ave. N., 100 block, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 to 10:20 a.m. Dec. 15. A vehicle tire was damaged.

Potomac View Rd., 21100 block, 3 p.m. Dec. 22. A vehicle tire was punctured and deflated.

Rock Hill Rd. and Potomac Hill Sq., 3:34 a.m. Dec. 13. A vehicle window was smashed.