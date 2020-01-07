ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULT

River Ridge Terr., 20200 block, 8:51 p.m. Dec. 28. A man touched a female pedestrian inappropriately and fled from the scene.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Prescott Green Sq., 42500 block, 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 19. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Impervious Terr., 42200 block, 7 p.m. Dec. 25. Construction equipment was stolen from a residence under construction.

Grovemont Terr., 43700 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 30 to 7 a.m. Dec. 31. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Riverside Commons Plaza, 19900 block, 5 p.m. Dec. 31 to 7 a.m. Jan. 1. Tools were stolen from a construction site.

VANDALISM

Calais Terr., 20900 block, 7 p.m. Dec. 23 to 8 a.m. Dec. 24. A vehicle side mirror was removed by force.

Marblehead Dr. and Western Gailes Blvd., 2 p.m. Dec. 27 to 7:45 a.m. Dec. 31. Athletic fields were damaged by tire tracks.

Ryder Cup Sq., 43600 block, 7 p.m. Dec. 27 to 7 a.m. Dec. 28. Two vehicle tires were punctured and deflated.

Easthampton Plaza, 20500 block, 1:30 a.m. Jan. 1. A man destroyed a glass window pane on the door of a restaurant. A 27-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

BLUEMONT AREA

VANDALISM

Overlook Lane, 19500 block, Dec. 23 to Dec. 31. A window of a bus was broken and a fire extinguisher was deployed inside the bus.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

VANDALISM

South Riding Blvd., 25400 block, Dec. 20 to Dec. 30. A fence of a day care was spray-painted.

HAMILTON AREA

VANDALISM

Hampton Rd., 16100 block, 11 p.m. Dec. 24 to 10 a.m. Dec. 25. A vehicle windshield was smashed.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 11:46 p.m. Nov. 30. An assault was reported. A 34-year-old male was arrested and charged.

Foxridge Dr. SW, 400 block, 9:23 p.m. Nov. 26. An assault was reported. A 57-year-old man was arrested and charged.

Oak View Dr. SE, 100 block, 1:23 a.m. Nov. 29. An assault was reported. A 40-year-old female was arrested and charged.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 9:08 p.m. Nov. 24. An assault was reported. A 44-year-old female was arrested and charged.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 1:40 a.m. Dec. 24. Deputies responded to a hospital where a male arrived with injuries consistent with a stabbing. An investigation is ongoing.

Shinniecock Hills Pl., 18200 block, 8:22 p.m. Jan. 1. A group of juveniles were involved in a fight. One juvenile was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. All juveniles were picked up by their parents.

KIDNAPPING

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 12:55 p.m. Nov. 25. Kidnapping was reported and property was damaged. A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dry Mill Rd. SW, 100 block, 11:23 p.m. Nov. 29. Shoplifting was reported. An 18-year-old male was arrested and charged.

Market St. E., 600 block, 4:17 p.m. Nov. 29. Shoplifting was reported. a 27-year-old female was arrested and charged.

Market St. E., 600 block, 4:17 p.m. Nov. 29. Shoplifting was reported. A 26-year-old female was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Village Green Dr., 3500 block, 8 p.m. Dec. 30 to 6:45 a.m. Dec. 31. A driveway and garage were spray-painted with a racial slur. Roadway and street signs were also spray-painted.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Main St. E., 700 block, 9:52 p.m. Dec. 21. An attempt was made to make a purchase at a gas service station using a counterfeit bill.

Maple Ave. N., 100 block, 10:51 p.m. Dec. 13. Trespassing was reported.

VANDALISM

G St. E., 600 block, 12:12 p.m. Dec. 15. A vehicle window was broken by a glass bottle.

Pickwick Dr., 17000 block, 9:30 to 10 p.m. Dec. 21. A vehicle window was shot out.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Deputies responding to a shooting determined that two people became involved in a physical altercation near a store. During the fight one of them dropped a firearm.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, Oct. 19 to Dec. 17. A store manager observed an employee taking merchandise. An 18-year-old Ashburn male was arrested and charged.

Fairgrove Sq., 46700 block, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 31 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 1. Electronics were stolen from a residence.

Rector St., 100 block, 10:30 p.m. Dec. 29 to 7 a.m. Dec. 30. A wallet containing cash and gift cards was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Sugarland Run Dr., unit block, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 1. A gray Toyota Corolla left with its motor running was stolen.

Towlern Pl., 45200 block, 7 p.m. Dec. 7. A 2018 Jeep Wrangler was stolen.

VANDALISM

Applegate Dr., 100 block, 11 p.m. Dec. 30 to 5 a.m. Dec. 31. A vehicle window was damaged by BB pellets.

Harvest Lane, 100 block, Dec. 22 to Dec. 24. Christmas lights on a residence were cut on two occasions.

Maries Rd., 45900 block, 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27. A vehicle window was shattered.

Sterling Blvd. S., 1600 block, 3:19 a.m. Dec. 23. An attempt was made to enter a business by damaging a lock.

Sutherlin Pl., 20600 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 27 to 8 a.m. Dec. 28. A mailbox was damaged.