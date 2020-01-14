AD

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cornerpost Sq., 21000 block, 2:20 a.m. Jan. 5. Deputies responded to a report of two male juveniles stealing items from vehicles and had a stolen vehicle. Two juveniles were located and released to their parents. They were in possession of stolen credit cards and a firearm.

Janelia Farm Blvd., 19700 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 5 to 8:10 a.m. Jan. 6. Tools were stolen from three storage trailers in a construction site entered by force.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Boxwood Pl., 20100 block, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 1. A silver 2009 Toyota Camry was stolen. Clothing, jewelry and electronics were also in the vehicle.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

BREAK-IN

Mountain View Dr., 43300 block, 1:22 a.m. Jan. 5. A resident found a man inside his home. A 23-year-old Centreville man was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Kirkwood Sq. and Mandeville Dr., 1:15 p.m. Jan. 6. Mailboxes, walls and a stop sign were spray-painted.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Meadowview Ct., 16400 block, 5 p.m. Dec. 31. An assault was reported.

Meadowview Ct., 16400 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 1. Threats were reported.

Mill Brook Terr. NE, 300 block, 5:39 p.m. Dec. 3. A 20-year-old female was arrested and charged for an assault that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 12:25 p.m. Dec. 7. A 45-year-old man was arrested and charged for an assault that occurred at this location.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 3. Harassment was reported.

Writ St. SE, 700 block, 10:50 p.m. Dec. 3. A 33-year-old male was arrested and charged for an assault that occurred at this location.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Catoctin Cir. NE, unit block, 1:03 p.m. Dec. 2. A 56-year-old female was arrested and charged for shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Catoctin Cir. NE, unit block, 1:14 p.m. Dec. 6. A 55-year-old female was arrested and charged for shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 7 p.m. Dec. 24. A theft was reported.

Crosstrail Blvd. SE, 100 block, 1:35 p.m. Dec. 2. A 38-year-old female was arrested and charged for shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Halifax Pl. SE, 100 block, 1 a.m. Dec. 1. A 20-year-old male was arrested and charged for theft from a vehicle that occurred at this location.

Market St. E., 600 block, 2:48 p.m. Dec. 6. A 55-year-old female was arrested and charged for shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 4 p.m. Dec. 31. A theft was reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 5 p.m. Dec. 30. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 2 a.m. Jan. 4. A vehicle was tampered with.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

BREAK-IN

Quarter Branch Rd., unit block, 11:38 a.m. Jan. 3. An attempt was made to enter a residence through a back door. The person fled when an alarm went off and dogs started barking.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Purcellville Gateway, 100 block, 2:28 p.m. Dec. 31. An angry driver struck a parked vehicle because of the way it was parked. The driver was allegedly pushed by the owner of the parked vehicle.

THEFTS/BREAK-IN

Main St. E., 100 block, 5:18 p.m. Dec. 27. Trespassing was reported.

16th St. N., 100 block, 11:24 a.m. Dec. 30. A 55-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged for a series of thefts in an apartment building.

VANDALISM

A St. E. and Elliot Dr., 2:08 p.m. Dec. 30. A metal railing along a sidewalk/bike trail was damaged.

STERLING AREA

ROBBERY

Church Rd. W., 700 block, 4:15 a.m. Jan. 7. Two males entered a convenience store, displayed a firearm, and demanded cash from a clerk. Both males fled from the area.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Finchingfield Ct., 200 block, 5 p.m. Dec. 31. A suitcase containing a firearm, electronics and clothes was stolen from in front of a residence.

Ironwood Rd. S., 1000 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 1 to 7 a.m. Jan. 2. A bag and electronics were stolen from a vehicle.

Loudoun Park Lane, 46100 block, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 4. A wallet containing credit cards was stolen from a gym locker.

Town Center Plaza, 21800 block, 7:32 p.m. Jan. 5. A bag and car keys were stolen from a gym locker.

Winding Branch Terr., 45700 block, 1-6 p.m. Jan. 4. Cash, clothing and electronics were stolen from a vehicle.

Youngs Cliff Rd., 19300 block, Dec. 29 to Jan. 4. Cash and towels were stolen from a residence.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Coventry Sq., 200 block, Jan. 3 to Jan. 4. A yellow 2011 Chevrolet Camaro was stolen.

VANDALISM

Lancaster Sq., 300 block, 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 3. A vehicle windshield was smashed.