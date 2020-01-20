Coltsfoot Terr., 20000 block, Jan. 9-10. Four tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.

Lexington Dr. and Smith Cir., Jan. 10-13. Construction equipment was stolen from a storage trailer entered by force.

River Ridge Terr., 20300 block, Jan. 14-15. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Sawgrass Pl. and Tippecanoe Terr., 7 p.m. Jan. 7 to 6:30 a.m. Jan. 8. Tools were stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Boxwood Pl., 20100 block, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 9. A silver Toyota Camry was stolen. A 26-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Coulwood Terr., 43000 block, 9:50 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 8. Door handles to two apartments were removed by force.

Marquis Sq., 43700 block, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 12. Graffiti was spray-painted on a parking garage.

Ryder Cup Sq., 43600 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 11. Four vehicle tires were punctured and deflated.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFT

Riding Plaza, 25000 block, 6:29 p.m. Jan. 12. Two males used counterfeit money to pay for food in a restaurant. When an employee confronted one of the males, he fled.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Alder School Rd., 36800 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 6. An assault was reported.

Meadowview Ct., 16400 block, midnight Jan. 6. An assault was reported.

Purcellville Rd., 16100 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 6. An assault was reported.

Rock Spring Dr. SW, 300 block, 8:34 a.m. Dec. 9. A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged for an assault that occurred at this location.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 6. An assault was reported.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 11 p.m. Jan. 4. An assault was reported.

WEAPON VIOLATION

Catoctin Cir. SE, unit block, 1:13 p.m. Dec. 13. A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged for a weapon violation that occurred at this location.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ditchling Pl., 38400 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 9. Identity theft was reported.

Garriland Dr., 16100 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 8. A theft was reported.

Harmony Church Rd., 19400 block, Jan. 8 to Jan. 11. A snowblower was stolen from a garage.

James Monroe Hwy., 15400 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 10. A theft was reported.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 4:25 p.m. Dec. 9. A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged for theft that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 12:19 p.m. Dec. 11. A 31-year-old female was arrested and charged for theft that occurred at this location.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 10. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Charles Town Pike and Harpers Ferry Rd., 8 p.m. Jan. 9. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Old Wheatland Rd., 39700 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 9. A vehicle was tampered with.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

GUNFIRE

Milltown Rd., 13600 block, 2:50 p.m. Jan. 11. Deputies responding to a skeet shooting report discovered pellets on the roof of a barn. Three males were issued a summons.

THEFT

Pennsylvania Ave. E., unit block, 2 p.m. Jan. 10. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Irish Corner Rd., 39200 block, noon Jan. 6. A vehicle was tampered with.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Gentlewood Sq., 500 block, 10:08 p.m. Jan. 3. Two people fought.

15th St. S., 800 block, 11:29 p.m. Jan. 4. An assault was reported.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Main St. W., 700 block, 9:20 a.m. Jan. 3. A wallet containing cash and credit cards was stolen from a vehicle.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Community Plaza, 46900 block, 2:10 a.m. Jan. 13. A man being taken into custody for public intoxication assaulted a deputy while resisting arrest. A 31-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

ROBBERY

Essex Sq., unit block, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13. Two males assaulted and robbed a male pedestrian of a wallet.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brethour Ct., 1800 block, 4:05 a.m. Jan. 14. A trailer was stolen from a parking lot.

Great Falls Plaza, 20700 block, 8:05 p.m. Jan. 13. Counterfeit money was used to purchase items from a store.

Holborn Ct., 900 block, 8:45 p.m. Jan. 14 to 4:30 a.m. Jan. 15. Four vehicle tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Stanford Sq. and Champion Dr., 6:15 p.m. Jan. 5 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 6. A purse containing credit cards was stolen from a vehicle.