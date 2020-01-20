These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County sheriff’s office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ASHBURN AREA

GUNFIRE

Hollyberry Ct., 20900 block, 7:19 p.m. Jan. 15. Gunfire was reported.

Meandering Terr., 442800 block, 8:45 p.m. Jan. 15. Graffiti was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashlar Terr., 44800 block, 3:45 p.m. Jan. 14 to 6:20 a.m. Jan. 15. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Coltsfoot Terr., 20000 block, Jan. 9-10. Four tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.

Lexington Dr. and Smith Cir., Jan. 10-13. Construction equipment was stolen from a storage trailer entered by force.

River Ridge Terr., 20300 block, Jan. 14-15. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Sawgrass Pl. and Tippecanoe Terr., 7 p.m. Jan. 7 to 6:30 a.m. Jan. 8. Tools were stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Boxwood Pl., 20100 block, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 9. A silver Toyota Camry was stolen. A 26-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Coulwood Terr., 43000 block, 9:50 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 8. Door handles to two apartments were removed by force.

Marquis Sq., 43700 block, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 12. Graffiti was spray-painted on a parking garage.

Ryder Cup Sq., 43600 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 11. Four vehicle tires were punctured and deflated.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFT

Riding Plaza, 25000 block, 6:29 p.m. Jan. 12. Two males used counterfeit money to pay for food in a restaurant. When an employee confronted one of the males, he fled.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Alder School Rd., 36800 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 6. An assault was reported.

Meadowview Ct., 16400 block, midnight Jan. 6. An assault was reported.

Purcellville Rd., 16100 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 6. An assault was reported.

Rock Spring Dr. SW, 300 block, 8:34 a.m. Dec. 9. A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged for an assault that occurred at this location.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 6. An assault was reported.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 11 p.m. Jan. 4. An assault was reported.

WEAPON VIOLATION

Catoctin Cir. SE, unit block, 1:13 p.m. Dec. 13. A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged for a weapon violation that occurred at this location.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ditchling Pl., 38400 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 9. Identity theft was reported.

Garriland Dr., 16100 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 8. A theft was reported.

Harmony Church Rd., 19400 block, Jan. 8 to Jan. 11. A snowblower was stolen from a garage.

James Monroe Hwy., 15400 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 10. A theft was reported.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 4:25 p.m. Dec. 9. A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged for theft that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 12:19 p.m. Dec. 11. A 31-year-old female was arrested and charged for theft that occurred at this location.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 10. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Charles Town Pike and Harpers Ferry Rd., 8 p.m. Jan. 9. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Old Wheatland Rd., 39700 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 9. A vehicle was tampered with.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

GUNFIRE

Milltown Rd., 13600 block, 2:50 p.m. Jan. 11. Deputies responding to a skeet shooting report discovered pellets on the roof of a barn. Three males were issued a summons.

THEFT

Pennsylvania Ave. E., unit block, 2 p.m. Jan. 10. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Irish Corner Rd., 39200 block, noon Jan. 6. A vehicle was tampered with.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Gentlewood Sq., 500 block, 10:08 p.m. Jan. 3. Two people fought.

15th St. S., 800 block, 11:29 p.m. Jan. 4. An assault was reported.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Main St. W., 700 block, 9:20 a.m. Jan. 3. A wallet containing cash and credit cards was stolen from a vehicle.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Community Plaza, 46900 block, 2:10 a.m. Jan. 13. A man being taken into custody for public intoxication assaulted a deputy while resisting arrest. A 31-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

ROBBERY

Essex Sq., unit block, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13. Two males assaulted and robbed a male pedestrian of a wallet.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brethour Ct., 1800 block, 4:05 a.m. Jan. 14. A trailer was stolen from a parking lot.

Great Falls Plaza, 20700 block, 8:05 p.m. Jan. 13. Counterfeit money was used to purchase items from a store.

Holborn Ct., 900 block, 8:45 p.m. Jan. 14 to 4:30 a.m. Jan. 15. Four vehicle tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Stanford Sq. and Champion Dr., 6:15 p.m. Jan. 5 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 6. A purse containing credit cards was stolen from a vehicle.

— Compiled by Ria Manglapus