DULLES SOUTH AREA

VANDALISM

Whippoorwill Terr., 25200 block, 2 to 4:50 p.m. Jan. 19. Two vehicles were damaged by BB pellets.

HAMILTON AREA

ASSAULT

Sydnor St., unit block, 6 p.m. Jan. 15. An assault was reported.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Amber Grove, 42200 block, midnight Jan. 14. Threats were reported.

Blossom Hill Terr., 21800 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 12. Harassment was reported.

Central Station Dr., 43700 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 13. Harassment was reported.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 5 p.m. Dec. 18. A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Dairy Lane, 20000 block, 6 a.m. Jan. 15. Threats were reported.

Dulles Town Cir., 21100 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 17. Threats were reported.

Evergreen Ridge Dr., 23400 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 16. Threats were reported.

Exchange St., 20400 block, 4 a.m. Jan. 12. A fight was reported.

Fair Oaks Sq., 18300 block, 1 a.m. Jan. 15. Threats were reported.

Flagstaff Plaza, 22400 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 14. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 400 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 17. An assault was reported.

Mattingly Dr., 41600 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 16. Harassment was reported.

Northpark Dr., 20400 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 16. Harassment was reported.

Old Waterford Rd., 200 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 12. An assault was reported.

Omeara Terr., 21700 block, 11 p.m. Jan. 11. Harassment was reported.

Overland Dr., 23500 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 17. Harassment was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 4:53 p.m. Dec. 21. A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault and trespassing that occurred at this location.

Price Cascades Plaza, 21300 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 12. An assault was reported.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 17. An assault was reported.

Sacred Mountain St., 41500 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 17. Harassment was reported.

Tuscarora Dr. SW, 1000 block, 6:50 p.m. Dec. 16. A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

MISSILE INTO A VEHICLE

James Monroe Hwy. and Whites Ferry Rd., 1 p.m. Jan. 14. An object was thrown at a vehicle.

PEEPING TOM

Ridgetop Cir., 21400 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 14. Peeping Tom was reported.

ROBBERY

Hancock Pl. NE, 100 block, 4:07 a.m. Dec. 21. A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with robbery, assault, theft and destruction of property that occurred at this location.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashlar Terr., 44700 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 14. A theft was reported.

Ashlar Terr., 44800 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 15. A theft was reported.

Bartlet Sq., 46600 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 14. A theft was reported.

Beaumeade Cir., 21500 block, 11 a.m. Jan. 17. A theft was reported.

Broadlands Center Plaza, 43100 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 17. A theft was reported.

Brethour Ct., 1800 block, midnight Jan. 16. A theft was reported.

Carriage Horse Dr., 41400 block, noon Jan. 15. Identity theft was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, noon Jan. 14. A theft was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 14. A theft was reported.

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, midnight Jan. 13. Shoplifting was reported.

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, noon Jan. 18. Trespassing was reported.

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 12. Shoplifting was reported.

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 13. Shoplifting was reported.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 18. Shoplifting was reported.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 14. A theft was reported.

Dulles Town Cir., 21100 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 15. A theft was reported.

Easthampton Plaza, 20500 block, 10 a.m. Jan. 16. A theft was reported.

Flagstaff Plaza, 22400 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 14. Trespassing was reported.

Greenway Corporate Dr., 43600 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 18. A theft was reported.

John Mosby Hwy., 42500 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 15. A theft was reported.

Lexington Dr. and Smith Cir., 9 a.m. Jan. 13. A theft was reported.

Meadowview Ct., 19500 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 16. Trespassing was reported.

Milestone Sq., 44800 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 17. A theft was reported.

Nettle Mill Sq., 24600 block, noon Jan. 14. A theft was reported.

Pidgeon Hill Dr., unit block, 10 a.m. Jan. 16. A theft was reported.

Potomac Run, 46200 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 15. A theft was reported.

Potomac Run, 46200 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 17. A theft was reported.

Professional Plaza, 20900 block, noon Jan. 18. A theft was reported.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 15. A theft was reported.

Savin Hill Dr., 20200 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 17. A theft was reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 13. A theft was reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 17. A theft was reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 17. A theft was reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 15. Identity theft was reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 13. A theft was reported.

Thistlewood Ct., 43400 block, noon Jan. 16. Identity theft was reported.

Timber Sq., 43800 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 18. A theft was reported.

Trumpet Cir., 46800 block, 10 p.m. Jan. 14. A theft was reported.

Village Center Plaza, 42000 block, midnight Jan. 13. A theft was reported.

Waxpool Rd., 44600 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 15. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Ridgetop Cir., 21600 block, 11 a.m. Jan. 13. A vehicle was stolen.

View Glass Terr., 21000 block, 3 a.m. Jan. 16. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Coton Commons Dr. and Snider House Ct., 11:40 a.m. Jan. 20. Two swastikas were painted on walls of a drainage tunnel.

Dulles Landing Dr., 24600 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 13. A vehicle was tampered with.

Fincastle Dr., 44000 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 12. A vehicle was tampered with.

Marquis Sq., 43700 block, 8 a.m. Jan. 13. A vehicle was tampered with.

Orchard Grass Terr., 22500 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 18. A vehicle was tampered with.

Ryder Cup Sq., 43600 block, midnight Jan. 12. A vehicle was tampered with.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Broad Way E., unit block, 5 p.m. Jan. 15. A fight was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Furnace Mountain Rd., 12600 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 18. A theft was reported.

Quailrun Ct., 40100 block, noon Jan. 18. A theft was reported.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Dominion Terr., 600 block, 4:50 p.m. Jan. 15. A mother intervened between two teens engaged in a fistfight and was injured.

Maple Ave. N., 300 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 16. An assault was reported.

THEFT

Purcellville Gateway, 100 block, 10:32 a.m. Jan. 16. A wallet was stolen.

VANDALISM

Brookwood Way, 17700 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 18. Property was tampered with.

Dominion Terr., 800 block, 1:48 a.m. Jan. 13. A vehicle was damaged.

E. A St., 500 block, 11 a.m. Jan. 14. A vehicle was tampered with.

Shore Dr. N., 17900 block, noon Jan. 17. A vehicle was tampered with.

20th and A streets, 10:17 a.m. Jan. 11. Manhole covers and an electrical box were spray-painted. Graffiti was also found on a bathroom wall of a school.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Dulles Town Cir., 21100 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 17. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bluemont Junction Plaza, 45400 block, 3:52 p.m. Jan. 17. Packages were stolen from a porch of a residence.

Brethour Ct., 1800 block, midnight Jan. 16. A theft was reported.

Davenport Dr., 20900 block, 4 a.m. Jan. 20. A man entered a convenience store, jumped over the counter, and grabbed merchandise before fleeing from the scene.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 18. Shoplifting was reported.

Kennedy Rd. N., 100 block, 10:30 p.m. Jan. 19 to 7 a.m. Jan. 20. Prescription medication was stolen from a vehicle.

Ladbroke Grove Ct., 21700 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 19 to 7 a.m. Jan. 20. A wallet containing cash, credit cards and gift cards was stolen from a vehicle.

Ruritan Cir., 1000 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 18 to 8 a.m. Jan. 19. Construction tools and a flatbed trailer were stolen.

Trinity Sq., 20800 block, 10 p.m. Jan. 17 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 18. Electronics were stolen from a vehicle.

Woodland Rd., 45700 block, 3 a.m. Jan. 20. Cash and vehicle parts were stolen from two vehicle repair shops entered by force.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Shaw Rd. and Glenn Dr., 1 p.m. Jan. 16. A semitrailer was stolen.

View Glass Terr., 21000 block, 3 a.m. Jan. 16. A vehicle was stolen.

SUGARLAND RUN AREA

ASSAULT

Algonkian Pkwy. and Whitewater Dr., 6:17 p.m. Jan. 21. Deputies investigating a two-vehicle crash took a male driver into custody. The male resisted and assaulted a deputy. A 47-year-old Pennsylvania man was arrested and charged.