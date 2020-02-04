These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County sheriff’s office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

GUNFIRE

Quimby Oaks Pl., 24800 block, 11:03 p.m. Jan. 25. Gunfire was reported.

Willow Grove and Foxtail Fields drives. Gunfire was reported.

ASHBURN AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Ashburn Shopping Plaza, 44000 block, 6:49 a.m. Jan. 29. Cash, credit cards, purses, wallets and IDs were stolen from two vehicles entered by smashing windows.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Avonlea Dr., 24900 block, Dec. 22 to Jan. 22. A guard shack of a pool area was entered and damaged.

Graves Mountain Terr., 42200 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 21 to 7 a.m. Jan. 22. Construction equipment and tools were stolen from a construction site.

Gum Spring Rd., 27600 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 23 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27. Construction material was stolen from a business.

HAMILTON AREA

THEFT

Francis Farm Pl., 17500 block, noon Jan. 25. Trespassing was reported.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 500 block, 10:30 a.m. Jan. 4. A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged for an assault that occurred at this location.

Meadowview Ct., 16400 block, 1 a.m. Jan. 22. An assault was reported.

Millbrook Terr. NE, 300 block, 9:27 p.m. Jan. 1. An 18-year-old male was arrested and charged for an assault that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 5:32 p.m. Jan. 2. A 27-year-old female was arrested and charged for an assault that occurred at this location.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 22. Threats were reported.

MISSILE AT A VEHICLE

Belmont Chase Dr., 19800 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 20. An object was thrown at a vehicle.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Diamond Lake Dr., 19300 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 21. A theft was reported.

Evergreen Mills Rd., 22700 block, Jan. 24 to Jan. 25. A purse containing credit cards was stolen from a vehicle.

Lazy River Terr., 20100 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 22. Identity theft was reported.

McLeary Sq. SE, 600 block, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 4. A 19-year-old male was arrested and charged for a theft from a motor vehicle and vandalism that occurred at this location.

Olympic Blvd., 43200 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 22. Trespassing was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 6 a.m. Jan. 23. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Colonial Hwy. E., 39400 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 25. A vehicle was tampered with.

Coton Commons Dr. and Snider House Ct., 1 p.m. Jan. 20. A vehicle was tampered with.

Meadowview Ct., 16400 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 22. A vehicle was tampered with.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

J St. W., 200 block, 12:15 a.m. Jan. 20. Two people fought at a residence.

VANDALISM

Main St. E., 1000 block, 3:04 p.m. Jan. 20. Eggs were thrown at a residence and a parked vehicle.

21st St. N., 200 block, 1:38 a.m. Jan. 22. Graffiti was painted in a train station restroom.

STERLING AREA

ROBBERY

Glenn Dr., 22600 block, 3:19 a.m. Jan. 26. A man implied he was armed with a weapon, threatened a clerk and then robbed the store of cash.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Church Rd. W., 45600 block, 2 a.m. Jan. 16. Items were stolen from a store entered by force, causing damage.

Enterprise St., 300 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 22 to 7 a.m. Jan. 23. Construction equipment was stolen from the bed of a truck.

Trinity Sq., 20800 block, 10 p.m. Jan. 17 to 11 a.m. Jan. 18. Electronics and a bag were stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Baggett Terr., 45400 block, 10:20 p.m. Jan. 26. A Hyundai Accent reported stolen was recovered at this location. An 18-year-old Sterling male was arrested and charged.

Carolina Ct., unit block, 7:15 a.m. Jan. 28. A 2016 Toyota Camry was stolen.

Harrison Rd. S., 300 block, 1:10 p.m. Jan. 26. A male gave a female a ride in Arlington. When he stopped at a gas station and left the female inside the vehicle, she drove his silver Dodge Magnum away when he returned.

Holiday Park Dr., 22700 block, Jan. 27. A blue Infiniti G35 was stolen.

Towlern Pl., 45200 block, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 22 to 4 p.m. Jan. 22. Two Mercedes-Benz vehicles were stolen from a dealership.

VANDALISM

Pepperidge Pl., 100 block, 10 p.m. Jan. 22 to 7 a.m. Jan. 23. Vehicle tires were punctured and deflated. A taillight was also smashed.

Signal Hill Plaza, 21300 block, Jan. 17 to Jan. 29. Rocks were thrown at a vehicle windshield and windows.

— Compiled by Ria Manglapus