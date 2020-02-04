DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Avonlea Dr., 24900 block, Dec. 22 to Jan. 22. A guard shack of a pool area was entered and damaged.

Graves Mountain Terr., 42200 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 21 to 7 a.m. Jan. 22. Construction equipment and tools were stolen from a construction site.

Gum Spring Rd., 27600 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 23 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27. Construction material was stolen from a business.

HAMILTON AREA

THEFT

Francis Farm Pl., 17500 block, noon Jan. 25. Trespassing was reported.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 500 block, 10:30 a.m. Jan. 4. A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged for an assault that occurred at this location.

Meadowview Ct., 16400 block, 1 a.m. Jan. 22. An assault was reported.

Millbrook Terr. NE, 300 block, 9:27 p.m. Jan. 1. An 18-year-old male was arrested and charged for an assault that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 5:32 p.m. Jan. 2. A 27-year-old female was arrested and charged for an assault that occurred at this location.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 22. Threats were reported.

MISSILE AT A VEHICLE

Belmont Chase Dr., 19800 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 20. An object was thrown at a vehicle.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Diamond Lake Dr., 19300 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 21. A theft was reported.

Evergreen Mills Rd., 22700 block, Jan. 24 to Jan. 25. A purse containing credit cards was stolen from a vehicle.

Lazy River Terr., 20100 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 22. Identity theft was reported.

McLeary Sq. SE, 600 block, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 4. A 19-year-old male was arrested and charged for a theft from a motor vehicle and vandalism that occurred at this location.

Olympic Blvd., 43200 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 22. Trespassing was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 6 a.m. Jan. 23. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Colonial Hwy. E., 39400 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 25. A vehicle was tampered with.

Coton Commons Dr. and Snider House Ct., 1 p.m. Jan. 20. A vehicle was tampered with.

Meadowview Ct., 16400 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 22. A vehicle was tampered with.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

J St. W., 200 block, 12:15 a.m. Jan. 20. Two people fought at a residence.

VANDALISM

Main St. E., 1000 block, 3:04 p.m. Jan. 20. Eggs were thrown at a residence and a parked vehicle.

21st St. N., 200 block, 1:38 a.m. Jan. 22. Graffiti was painted in a train station restroom.

STERLING AREA

ROBBERY

Glenn Dr., 22600 block, 3:19 a.m. Jan. 26. A man implied he was armed with a weapon, threatened a clerk and then robbed the store of cash.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Church Rd. W., 45600 block, 2 a.m. Jan. 16. Items were stolen from a store entered by force, causing damage.

Enterprise St., 300 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 22 to 7 a.m. Jan. 23. Construction equipment was stolen from the bed of a truck.

Trinity Sq., 20800 block, 10 p.m. Jan. 17 to 11 a.m. Jan. 18. Electronics and a bag were stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Baggett Terr., 45400 block, 10:20 p.m. Jan. 26. A Hyundai Accent reported stolen was recovered at this location. An 18-year-old Sterling male was arrested and charged.

Carolina Ct., unit block, 7:15 a.m. Jan. 28. A 2016 Toyota Camry was stolen.

Harrison Rd. S., 300 block, 1:10 p.m. Jan. 26. A male gave a female a ride in Arlington. When he stopped at a gas station and left the female inside the vehicle, she drove his silver Dodge Magnum away when he returned.

Holiday Park Dr., 22700 block, Jan. 27. A blue Infiniti G35 was stolen.

Towlern Pl., 45200 block, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 22 to 4 p.m. Jan. 22. Two Mercedes-Benz vehicles were stolen from a dealership.

VANDALISM

Pepperidge Pl., 100 block, 10 p.m. Jan. 22 to 7 a.m. Jan. 23. Vehicle tires were punctured and deflated. A taillight was also smashed.

Signal Hill Plaza, 21300 block, Jan. 17 to Jan. 29. Rocks were thrown at a vehicle windshield and windows.