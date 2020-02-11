Ashburn Rd., 21600 block, 10 a.m. Jan. 29. An assault was reported.

Ashburn Shopping Plaza, 44100 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 29. Threats were reported.

Cambridgeport and Reardon squares, midnight Jan. 31. An assault was reported.

Cambridgeport and Wild River squares, 10:46 p.m. Jan. 30. A 26-year-old Alexandria man was arrested and charged for the assault incident that occurred at this location. The man was among four other males involved in a fight where a male and a female were assaulted.

Exchange St., 20300 block, 1 a.m. Feb. 1. An assault was reported.

Gloucester Pkwy., 44200 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 27. An assault was reported.

Greenway Corporate Dr., 43600 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 31. A fight was reported.

Mayflower Terr., 42400 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 29. Harassment was reported.

Windsor Locks Sq., 22500 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 30. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashburn Shopping Plaza, 44100 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported.

Balduck Terr., 22700 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 30. Identity theft was reported.

Blue Elder Terr., 22600 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 30. A theft was reported.

Cambridgeport and Depascale squares, 10 p.m. Jan. 28. A theft was reported.

Florence Terr., 44000 block, 11 a.m. Jan. 28. Identity theft was reported.

Killawog Terr., 20900 block, 2 a.m. Jan. 30. Trespassing was reported.

Laplume Pl., 20700 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 28. Identity theft was reported.

Legacy Park Dr., 42500 block, Feb. 2 to Feb. 3. Four tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.

Maidsville Ct., 21300 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 28. Identity theft was reported.

Michener Dr. and Ashburn Village Blvd., 1 to 8:11 a.m. Feb. 1. A firearm reported stolen was found on a walking trail.

Secretariat Ct., 42900 block, 10 a.m. Jan. 27. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Clearnight Terr., 43200 block, 10 a.m. Feb. 1. A vehicle was stolen.

Provincetown Dr., 44600 block, 12:20 a.m. Feb. 3. A black Hyundai Elantra was stolen.

Provincetown Dr., 44600 block, 1 a.m. Jan. 31. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Aububon Sq., 44800 block, 11 a.m. Feb. 4. Walls and floor of a parking garage were spay painted.

Bowfonds St., 20300 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 27. Property was tampered with.

Smith Switch Rd., 21300 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 27. A vehicle was tampered with.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

ASSAULT

Feltre Terr., 25500 block, 11 a.m. Jan. 31. Threats were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Gum Spring Rd., 27600 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 27. A theft was reported.

Lizzio Center Dr., 25300 block, 11:28 p.m. Feb. 1. Deputies responding to a report of disorderly conduct determined that an intoxicated man was in possession of stolen merchandise. A 28-year-old Chantilly man was arrested and charged.

HAMILTON AREA

ASSAULT

Reid St. N., unit block, 2 p.m. Jan. 30. An assault was reported.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Bakersville Ct., 15600 block, 10 p.m. Jan. 30. Harassment was reported.

Enterprise St., 100 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 26. Threats were reported.

Hamil Ivandale Rd., 16700 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 31. Harassment was reported.

Meadowview Ct., 16400 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 29. An assault was reported.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 10 p.m. Jan. 30. An assault was reported.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 29. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beaver Creek Terr., 43500 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 26. A theft was reported.

Crosstrail Blvd. SE, 100 block, 5:11 p.m. Jan. 11. A 55-year-old man was arrested and charged for shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Hampshire Crossing Sq., 43600 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 30. A theft was reported.

Hampshire Crossing Sq., 43600 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 30. A theft was reported.

Lanier Island Sq., 18400 block, 11 a.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported.

Promenade Dr., 19300 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 31. Trespassing was reported.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 30. A theft was reported.

Wakehurst Pl., 41600 block, 10 a.m. Jan. 30. A theft was reported.

Westchester Sq., 43400 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 30. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Carolina Ct., unit block, 9 a.m. Jan. 28. A vehicle was stolen.

Harrison Rd. S., 300 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 26. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Bessemer Lane, 43500 block, 2 a.m. Feb. 1. A vehicle was tampered with.

Chicacoan Creek Sq., 43600 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 31. A vehicle was tampered with.

Commerce St., 100 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 1. A vehicle was tampered with.

Golf Vista Plaza, 19400 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 31. A theft was reported.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Berlin Tpk., 11100 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 27. A theft was reported.

Berlin Tpk., 11100 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported.

Eisentown Dr., unit block, 1 p.m. Jan. 28. A theft was reported.

Harpers Mill Way, unit block, 5 p.m. Feb. 1. A theft was reported.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Cornwell Lane, 100 block, 7:49 p.m. Jan. 25. An employee displayed a knife and then punched, kicked and attempted to bite three co-workers. A 56-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

Cornwell Lane, 100 block, 9:42 p.m. Jan. 27. Threats were reported.

Frazier Dr., 200 block, 6:09 p.m. Jan. 26. Threats were reported.

Ketoctin Church Rd., 16800 block, 3 a.m. Feb. 1. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bill Bower Ct., 300 block, Jan. 24 to Jan. 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Cobbett Lane, 38100 block, 10 p.m. Jan. 27. A theft was reported.

Main St. E., 700 block, 2:17 p.m. Jan. 27. A male attempted to purchase beer and presented a fake ID. The male tried to grab the ID but failed and then fled in a vehicle. The male juvenile was located by police.

Main St. E., 1000 block, 11:30 p.m. Jan. 27 to 9 a.m. 28. A safe containing cash was stolen from an office in a restaurant.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

16th St. N., 100 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 31. A vehicle was stolen.

ROUND HILL AREA

THEFT

Lakefield Rd., 17600 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 28. A theft was reported.

SOUTH RIDING AREA

THEFT

Nesting Sq., 25200 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 30. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Carrington Dr., 25400 block, 2 a.m. Feb. 1. A vehicle was tampered with.

Peacock Market Plaza, 43000 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 28. A vehicle was tampered with.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Avondale Dr., 100 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 31. Threats were reported.

Benedict Dr., 46300 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 27. Harassment was reported.

Holborn Ct., 900 block, 5 a.m. Feb. 1. A fight was reported.

Laurel Ave. W., 400 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 29. Threats were reported.

Maple Ave. E. and S. Sterling Blvd., 9:56 p.m. Jan. 31. An intoxicated man assaulted a deputy while being placed under arrest. A 52-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

Nettle Tree Rd. W., 600 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 27. Threats were reported.

Palmer Ct., unit block, noon Feb. 4. Threats were reported.

Trinity Sq., 20900 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 31. Harassment was reported.

ROBBERY

Sugarland Run Dr., unit block, 11 p.m. Feb. 3. A man robbed a male of a cellphone at knifepoint and fled on foot.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Argus Pl., 100 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 28. A theft was reported.

Blossom and Waterloo Station drives, Jan. 20 to Jan. 21. Tools were stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

Church Rd. W., 45500 block, Feb. 2 to Feb. 3. An ATM and other items were stolen from a business.

Douglas Ct., unit block, 1 p.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 26. A theft was reported.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 26. A theft was reported.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 1. Shoplifting was reported.

Dulles Town Cir., 21100 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 28. A theft was reported.

Greenfield Ct., 200 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 31. A theft was reported.

Harry Byrd Hwy., 46500 block, 2 a.m. Jan. 31. A theft was reported.

Harry Byrd Hwy., 46500 block, noon Jan. 31. A theft was reported.

Hoga Rd. S., 1000 block, Jan. 31 to Feb. 1. Four tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Huntington Sq., 21200 block, 10 a.m. Jan. 31. A theft was reported.

Loudoun Park Lane, 46100 block, 11 p.m. Jan. 31. A theft was reported.

Pidgeon Hill Dr., unit block, noon Jan. 31. A theft was reported.

Potomac Run Plaza, 46200 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 29. Shoplifting was reported.

Potomac Run Plaza, 46200 block, 11 p.m. Jan. 31. A theft was reported.

Potomac Run Plaza, 46200 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 26. Shoplifting was reported.

Reserve Falls Terr., 20600 block, 10:50 p.m. Jan. 31. A wallet containing cash and credit cards was stolen from a vehicle.

Stanford Sq., 21000 block, 1 p.m. Feb. 2. A cellphone was stolen.

Sterling Bridge Pl., 45800 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 27. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Seneca Chase Ct. and S. Cottage Rd., 2:34 a.m. Feb. 1. A blue Acura RSX was stolen.

VANDALISM

Edenberry Ct., 200 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 30. A vehicle was tampered with.

Loudoun Park Lane, 46100 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 26. A vehicle was tampered with.

Signal Hill Plaza, 11 a.m. Jan. 29. A vehicle was tampered with.

St. Charles Sq., unit block, 7 p.m. Jan. 31. A vehicle was tampered with.