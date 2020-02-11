These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County sheriff’s office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Goldenwave Lane, 41400 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 27. A theft was reported.

Himalayas Terr., 25100 block, 10 a.m. Jan. 31. Identity theft was reported.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Armstrong Terr., noon Feb. 4. Threats were reported.

Ashburn Rd., 21600 block, 10 a.m. Jan. 29. An assault was reported.

Ashburn Shopping Plaza, 44100 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 29. Threats were reported.

Cambridgeport and Reardon squares, midnight Jan. 31. An assault was reported.

Cambridgeport and Wild River squares, 10:46 p.m. Jan. 30. A 26-year-old Alexandria man was arrested and charged for the assault incident that occurred at this location. The man was among four other males involved in a fight where a male and a female were assaulted.

Exchange St., 20300 block, 1 a.m. Feb. 1. An assault was reported.

Gloucester Pkwy., 44200 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 27. An assault was reported.

Greenway Corporate Dr., 43600 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 31. A fight was reported.

Mayflower Terr., 42400 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 29. Harassment was reported.

Windsor Locks Sq., 22500 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 30. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashburn Shopping Plaza, 44100 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported.

Balduck Terr., 22700 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 30. Identity theft was reported.

Blue Elder Terr., 22600 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 30. A theft was reported.

Cambridgeport and Depascale squares, 10 p.m. Jan. 28. A theft was reported.

Florence Terr., 44000 block, 11 a.m. Jan. 28. Identity theft was reported.

Killawog Terr., 20900 block, 2 a.m. Jan. 30. Trespassing was reported.

Laplume Pl., 20700 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 28. Identity theft was reported.

Legacy Park Dr., 42500 block, Feb. 2 to Feb. 3. Four tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.

Maidsville Ct., 21300 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 28. Identity theft was reported.

Michener Dr. and Ashburn Village Blvd., 1 to 8:11 a.m. Feb. 1. A firearm reported stolen was found on a walking trail.

Secretariat Ct., 42900 block, 10 a.m. Jan. 27. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Clearnight Terr., 43200 block, 10 a.m. Feb. 1. A vehicle was stolen.

Provincetown Dr., 44600 block, 12:20 a.m. Feb. 3. A black Hyundai Elantra was stolen.

Provincetown Dr., 44600 block, 1 a.m. Jan. 31. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Aububon Sq., 44800 block, 11 a.m. Feb. 4. Walls and floor of a parking garage were spay painted.

Bowfonds St., 20300 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 27. Property was tampered with.

Smith Switch Rd., 21300 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 27. A vehicle was tampered with.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

ASSAULT

Feltre Terr., 25500 block, 11 a.m. Jan. 31. Threats were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Gum Spring Rd., 27600 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 27. A theft was reported.

Lizzio Center Dr., 25300 block, 11:28 p.m. Feb. 1. Deputies responding to a report of disorderly conduct determined that an intoxicated man was in possession of stolen merchandise. A 28-year-old Chantilly man was arrested and charged.

HAMILTON AREA

ASSAULT

Reid St. N., unit block, 2 p.m. Jan. 30. An assault was reported.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Bakersville Ct., 15600 block, 10 p.m. Jan. 30. Harassment was reported.

Enterprise St., 100 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 26. Threats were reported.

Hamil Ivandale Rd., 16700 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 31. Harassment was reported.

Meadowview Ct., 16400 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 29. An assault was reported.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 10 p.m. Jan. 30. An assault was reported.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 29. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beaver Creek Terr., 43500 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 26. A theft was reported.

Crosstrail Blvd. SE, 100 block, 5:11 p.m. Jan. 11. A 55-year-old man was arrested and charged for shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Hampshire Crossing Sq., 43600 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 30. A theft was reported.

Hampshire Crossing Sq., 43600 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 30. A theft was reported.

Lanier Island Sq., 18400 block, 11 a.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported.

Promenade Dr., 19300 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 31. Trespassing was reported.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 30. A theft was reported.

Wakehurst Pl., 41600 block, 10 a.m. Jan. 30. A theft was reported.

Westchester Sq., 43400 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 30. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Carolina Ct., unit block, 9 a.m. Jan. 28. A vehicle was stolen.

Harrison Rd. S., 300 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 26. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Bessemer Lane, 43500 block, 2 a.m. Feb. 1. A vehicle was tampered with.

Chicacoan Creek Sq., 43600 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 31. A vehicle was tampered with.

Commerce St., 100 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 1. A vehicle was tampered with.

Golf Vista Plaza, 19400 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 31. A theft was reported.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Berlin Tpk., 11100 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 27. A theft was reported.

Berlin Tpk., 11100 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported.

Eisentown Dr., unit block, 1 p.m. Jan. 28. A theft was reported.

Harpers Mill Way, unit block, 5 p.m. Feb. 1. A theft was reported.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Cornwell Lane, 100 block, 7:49 p.m. Jan. 25. An employee displayed a knife and then punched, kicked and attempted to bite three co-workers. A 56-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

Cornwell Lane, 100 block, 9:42 p.m. Jan. 27. Threats were reported.

Frazier Dr., 200 block, 6:09 p.m. Jan. 26. Threats were reported.

Ketoctin Church Rd., 16800 block, 3 a.m. Feb. 1. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bill Bower Ct., 300 block, Jan. 24 to Jan. 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Cobbett Lane, 38100 block, 10 p.m. Jan. 27. A theft was reported.

Main St. E., 700 block, 2:17 p.m. Jan. 27. A male attempted to purchase beer and presented a fake ID. The male tried to grab the ID but failed and then fled in a vehicle. The male juvenile was located by police.

Main St. E., 1000 block, 11:30 p.m. Jan. 27 to 9 a.m. 28. A safe containing cash was stolen from an office in a restaurant.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

16th St. N., 100 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 31. A vehicle was stolen.

ROUND HILL AREA

THEFT

Lakefield Rd., 17600 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 28. A theft was reported.

SOUTH RIDING AREA

THEFT

Nesting Sq., 25200 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 30. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Carrington Dr., 25400 block, 2 a.m. Feb. 1. A vehicle was tampered with.

Peacock Market Plaza, 43000 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 28. A vehicle was tampered with.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Avondale Dr., 100 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 31. Threats were reported.

Benedict Dr., 46300 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 27. Harassment was reported.

Holborn Ct., 900 block, 5 a.m. Feb. 1. A fight was reported.

Laurel Ave. W., 400 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 29. Threats were reported.

Maple Ave. E. and S. Sterling Blvd., 9:56 p.m. Jan. 31. An intoxicated man assaulted a deputy while being placed under arrest. A 52-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

Nettle Tree Rd. W., 600 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 27. Threats were reported.

Palmer Ct., unit block, noon Feb. 4. Threats were reported.

Trinity Sq., 20900 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 31. Harassment was reported.

ROBBERY

Sugarland Run Dr., unit block, 11 p.m. Feb. 3. A man robbed a male of a cellphone at knifepoint and fled on foot.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Argus Pl., 100 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 28. A theft was reported.

Blossom and Waterloo Station drives, Jan. 20 to Jan. 21. Tools were stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

Church Rd. W., 45500 block, Feb. 2 to Feb. 3. An ATM and other items were stolen from a business.

Douglas Ct., unit block, 1 p.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 26. A theft was reported.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 26. A theft was reported.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 1. Shoplifting was reported.

Dulles Town Cir., 21100 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 28. A theft was reported.

Greenfield Ct., 200 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 31. A theft was reported.

Harry Byrd Hwy., 46500 block, 2 a.m. Jan. 31. A theft was reported.

Harry Byrd Hwy., 46500 block, noon Jan. 31. A theft was reported.

Hoga Rd. S., 1000 block, Jan. 31 to Feb. 1. Four tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Huntington Sq., 21200 block, 10 a.m. Jan. 31. A theft was reported.

Loudoun Park Lane, 46100 block, 11 p.m. Jan. 31. A theft was reported.

Pidgeon Hill Dr., unit block, noon Jan. 31. A theft was reported.

Potomac Run Plaza, 46200 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 29. Shoplifting was reported.

Potomac Run Plaza, 46200 block, 11 p.m. Jan. 31. A theft was reported.

Potomac Run Plaza, 46200 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 26. Shoplifting was reported.

Reserve Falls Terr., 20600 block, 10:50 p.m. Jan. 31. A wallet containing cash and credit cards was stolen from a vehicle.

Stanford Sq., 21000 block, 1 p.m. Feb. 2. A cellphone was stolen.

Sterling Bridge Pl., 45800 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 27. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Seneca Chase Ct. and S. Cottage Rd., 2:34 a.m. Feb. 1. A blue Acura RSX was stolen.

VANDALISM

Edenberry Ct., 200 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 30. A vehicle was tampered with.

Loudoun Park Lane, 46100 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 26. A vehicle was tampered with.

Signal Hill Plaza, 11 a.m. Jan. 29. A vehicle was tampered with.

St. Charles Sq., unit block, 7 p.m. Jan. 31. A vehicle was tampered with.

— Compiled by Ria Manglapus