Ashburn Rd., 21600 block, 2 p.m. Feb. 10. Threats were reported.

Creek View Plaza, 42700 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 11. An assault was reported.

Exchange St., 20400 block, 1:30 a.m. Feb. 9. A woman threw a drink at a bartender. A 26-year-old West Virginia woman was arrested and charged.

Kings Arms Sq., 44000 block, 9 p.m. Feb. 5. Threats were reported.

ROBBERIES

Everfield Dr. and Lavender Valley Ct., 6:44 p.m. Feb. 11. A male brandished a firearm at a man sitting in his vehicle and a second male robbed the man of cash and electronics.

Gala Cir., 44000 block, 4:10 p.m. p.m. Feb. 5. A male and a female brandished guns and assaulted and robbed a man of drugs. Both fled in a vehicle driven by another male.

Thorndike St., 44700 block, 10:10 p.m. Feb. 10. Two males robbed a female pedestrian of a bag and a necklace.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adams Mill Pl., 20800 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 6. A theft was reported.

Ashburn Rd., 19700 block, Feb. 4 to Feb. 5. Copper wire and construction tools were stolen from a construction site.

Beaumeade Cir., 21500 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 4. An employee theft was reported.

Cameron Hunt Pl., 21300 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 10. Identity theft was reported.

Coltsfoot Terr., 2000 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 10. A theft was reported.

Duryea Terr., 20900 block, 11 a.m. Feb. 3. Identity theft was reported.

Easthampton Plaza, 20600 block, 8 p.m. Feb. 11. A theft was reported.

Exchange St., 20400 block, 1 p.m. Feb. 3. A theft was reported.

Gloucester Pkwy., 44200 block, 2 p.m. Feb. 5. A theft was reported.

Greenway Corporate Dr., 43600 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Greenway Corporate Dr., 43600 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 5. Shoplifting was reported.

Greenway Corporate Dr., 43600 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 6. A theft was reported.

Greenway Corporate Dr., 43600 block, 8 p.m. Feb. 5. Shoplifting was reported.

Greenway Corporate Dr., 43600 block, 9 p.m. Feb. 5. Shoplifting was reported.

Provincetown Dr. and Exchange St., midnight Feb. 12. A theft was reported.

Runnymeade Terr., 20900 block, 1 p.m. Feb. 4. Identity theft was reported.

Savin Hill Dr., 20200 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 6. A theft was reported.

Shellhorn Rd., 21700 block, Feb. 9 to Feb. 10. Electronics were stolen from a church entered by forcing a door. A trailer on the property was also entered by force but nothing was reported missing.

Waxpool Rd., 43800 block, 1 a.m. Feb. 12. A theft was reported.

Waxpool Rd., 43800 block, 6:30 a.m. Feb. 10. Property was stolen from a business entered by force.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Easthampton Plaza, 20500 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 3. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Legacy Park Dr., 42500 block, 8 a.m. Feb. 3. A vehicle was tampered with.

Stronghold Ct., 43800 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 7 to 7 a.m. Feb. 8. A vehicle window was smashed.

Winding Rd., 45300 block, noon Feb. 12. Property was tampered with.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

ASSAULT

Laidlow St., 43500 block, 1 p.m. Feb. 8. Threats were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Pamplin Terr., 42800 block, Feb. 10 to Feb. 11. Cash, credit cards, electronics and a car key were stolen from a vehicle.

Pleasant Valley Rd., 25300 block, 8 p.m. Feb. 8. A theft was reported.

Rachel Hill Dr., 26000 block, 11 a.m. Feb. 4. A theft was reported.

Riding Center Dr., 24900 block, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 11. Two car keys were stolen from a gym locker and used to unlock vehicles. Cash and credit cards were stolen from the vehicles.

VANDALISM

Gum Spring Rd., 27600 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 4. A vehicle was tampered with.

HAMILTON AREA

ASSAULT

Hamil Colonial Hwy. W., 38100 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 11. Threats were reported.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Covington Terr. NE, 500 block, 9:24 a.m. Jan. 18. A 39-year-old male was arrested and charged for an assault that occurred at this location.

Learning Cir., 23100 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 6. Threats were reported.

Merchant Mill Terr., 43600 block, 9 a.m. Feb. 9. Harassment was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 8:40 a.m. Jan. 14. A 23-year-old male was arrested and charged for assault and trespassing that occurred at this location.

Silver Hill Lane, 18800 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 12. Threats were reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 3. Harassment was reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 4. An assault was reported.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, noon Feb. 11. An assault was reported.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 10. Threats were reported.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 2 p.m. Feb. 10. An assault was reported.

Winmeade Dr., 19300 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 6. Harassment was reported.

Woodberry Rd. NE, 100 block, 10 a.m. Feb. 6. An assault was reported.

WEAPON

Heritage Way and Fort Evans Rd. NE, 11:54 p.m. Jan. 14. A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged for a weapon violation that occurred at this location.

ROBBERY

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 7:34 a.m. Jan. 17. A 42-year-old woman was arrested and charged for robbery which occurred at this location.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Gap Rd., 40200 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 10. A theft was reported.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 11 a.m. Feb. 9. Trespassing was reported.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 3. A theft was reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 2 p.m. Feb. 11. A theft was reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 4. Identity theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 4. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Fieldstone Dr. NE, 700 block, 9:58 p.m. Jan. 16. A 27-year-old male was arrested and charged for vandalism that occurred at this location.

Glenpane Way, 40800 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 5. A vehicle was tampered with.

Sweig Terr., 19200 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 6 to Feb. 10. Tires on a vehicle were punctured and deflated.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

THEFT

Tilgham Pl., unit block, Feb. 8 to Feb. 9. Cash, electronics and bags were stolen from several vehicles.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Colonial Hwy. W., 38100 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 11. Threats were reported.

Nursery Ave. S., 300 block, 2 p.m. Feb. 6. Harassment was reported.

GUNFIRE

Shelburne Glebe Rd., 19800 block, 4:49 p.m. Feb. 8. Gunfire was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Colonial Hwy. W., 38100 block, 11 a.m. Feb. 4. Threats were reported.

Colonial Hwy. W., 38100 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 7. Threats were reported.

Main St. E., 400 block, 9 a.m. Feb. 4. Identity theft was reported.

Wolf Rock Dr., 1200 block, 12:31 p.m. Jan. 31. Trespassing was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Harry Byrd Hwy., 2:33 p.m. Jan. 31. A vehicle reported stolen from Herndon was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

O St., 100 block, noon to 12:15 p.m. Feb. 4. A key was used to damage a vehicle.

20th St. S., 200 block, 10:59 p.m. Feb. 1. Two juveniles were observed tampering with a vehicle. Petitions were obtained for two male juveniles ages 14 and 16.

21st St. N., 100 block, 8:15 a.m. Jan. 31. A vending machine was damaged.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Amhurst St. E., 300 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 12. An assault was reported.

Atlantic Blvd., 21600 block, 11 p.m. Feb. 4. A fight was reported.

Community Plaza, 46900 block, midnight Feb. 7. A fight was reported.

Douglas Ct., unit block, 9 p.m. Feb. 4. A fight was reported.

Dulles Retail Plaza, 22000 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 11. An assault was reported.

Emory Dr. N., 100 block, midnight Feb. 3. An assault was reported.

Hobblebush Terr., 46700 block, 11 a.m. Feb. 9. An assault was reported.

Huntington Sq., 21100 block, 2 p.m. Feb. 12. Threats were reported.

Palmer Ct., unit block, 6 p.m. Feb. 4. An assault was reported.

Penny Oak Terr., 21800 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 9. An assault was reported.

Reserve Falls, 20600 block, midnight Feb. 6. Harassment was reported.

Ridgetop Cir., 21400 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 5. An assault was reported.

Rutherford Cir., unit block, 2 p.m. Feb. 3. Harassment was reported.

Silverleaf Dr., 200 block, 8 p.m. Feb. 2. A fight was reported.

Southbank St., 20900 block, 7 a.m. Feb. 4. Harassment was reported.

Southbank St., 21000 block, midnight Feb. 12. Threats were reported.

St. Charles Sq., unit block, 5 p.m. Feb. 4. An assault was reported.

Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 4 a.m. Feb. 7. An assault was reported.

ROBBERIES

Enterprise St., 400 block, 12:59 p.m. Feb. 10. A male brandished a firearm at an employee and robbed cash from a register before fleeing.

Enterprise St., 400 block, 2 p.m. Feb. 10. A robbery was reported.

Sugarland Run Dr., unit block, 5 p.m. Feb. 4. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beech Rd. E., 1500 block, noon Feb. 4. A theft was reported.

Blossom Dr. and Waterloo Station Sq., 5 p.m. Feb. 4. A theft was reported.

Church Rd. W., 700 block, 8 a.m. Feb. 10. A theft was reported.

Church Rd. W., 45600 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 3. A theft was reported.

Community Plaza, 47100 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 5. A theft was reported.

Davis Dr., 200 block, 8 a.m. Feb. 10. A theft was reported.

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 9. A theft was reported.

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 8 p.m. Feb. 9. A theft was reported.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 4. A theft was reported.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 9. A theft was reported.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 8 p.m. Feb. 2. Shoplifting was reported.

Dulles Town Cir., 21100 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 3. An employee theft was reported.

Dulles Town Cir., 21100 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 7. A theft was reported.

Harry Byrd Hwy., 46900 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 3. A theft was reported.

Hidden Cove Ct., 1 a.m. Feb. 8. A theft was reported.

Hobblebush Terr., 46700 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 10. A theft was reported.

Holly Ave. E., 100 block, 1 a.m. Feb. 10. A theft was reported.

Holly Ave. E., 100 block, 11:21 p.m. Feb. 9. Two people attempted to enter a store by force.

Jackrabbit Ct., 11300 block, 9 p.m. Feb. 8. A theft was reported.

Kennedy Rd. S., 200 block, 9 p.m. Feb. 8. Trespassing was reported.

Loudoun Park Lane, 46100 block, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 6. A key fob was stolen from a gym locker and used to unlock a vehicle. Credit cards, a wallet and a key were stolen.

Middle Bluff Pl., 47400 block, noon Feb. 3. A theft was reported.

Muirfield Cir., 21900 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 4. A theft was reported.

Oakgrove Rd., 23000 block, midnight Feb. 6. Shoplifting was reported.

Pidgeon Hill Dr., unit block, 1 p.m. Feb. 7. Trespassing was reported.

Potomac Run Plaza, 46200 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 10. Shoplifting was reported.

Rock Hill Rd., 23100 block, 3:37 a.m. Feb. 7. A man wearing a mask grabbed merchandise from behind a counter and fled from a store in a vehicle.

Saulty Dr., 47700 block, noon Feb. 11. A theft was reported.

Saulty Dr., 47700 block, 1 p.m. Feb. 10. A theft was reported.

Shaw Rd., 22000 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 8. Construction tools were stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

Shepard Dr., 45600 block, Feb. 9 to Feb. 10. Tools were stolen from a business entered by force.

Silver Pond Sq., 45500 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 6. Identity theft was reported.

Southern Magnolia Sq., 21400 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 5. A theft was reported.

Stanford Sq., 21000 block, 9 p.m. Feb. 4. A theft was reported.

Sterling Blvd. S., 22200 block, 1 p.m. Feb. 12. A theft was reported.

Sterling Blvd. S., 22300 block, noon Feb. 3. Trespassing was reported.

Sterling Blvd. S., 22300 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 5. Trespassing was reported.

Sugarland Run Dr., 500 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 4. Identity theft was reported.

Tupelo Ct., 47700 block, 11 a.m. Feb. 10. Two people observed a vehicle pull up to their mailboxes and take the outgoing mail.

Tupelo Ct., 47700 block, 8 p.m. Feb. 10. A theft was reported.

Whitfield Plaza, 21000 block, 11 a.m. Feb. 10. A theft was reported.

Windmill Parc Dr., 21300 block, 1 a.m. Feb. 7. Trespassing was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Brixton Ct., 1000 block, 9 a.m. Feb. 10. A vehicle was stolen.

Dartmouth Dr. E., 300 block, 8 p.m. Feb. 4 to 8:30 a.m. Feb. 5. A Roketa 260 Series dirt bike was stolen.

Lost Trail Terr., 45400 block, 7:28 p.m. Feb. 8. A vehicle was stolen. A 53-year-old woman was arrested and charged.

Loudoun Park Lane, 46100 block, 11 a.m. Feb. 12. A vehicle was stolen.

Sterling and Rock Hill roads, 8 p.m. Feb. 5. A vehicle was stolen.

Transamerica Plaza, 45900 block, 4:12 p.m. Feb. 5. A 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe was stolen from a parking lot. The vehicle was recovered in Fairfax County.

VANDALISM

Davis Dr., 200 block, Feb. 9 to Feb. 10. A storage building was damaged and a lock was destroyed.

Essex Sq., unit block, 11 p.m. Feb. 3. Property was tampered with.

Lowes Island Blvd. and Rupert Island Pl., 11 a.m. Feb. 4. A vehicle was tampered with.

Oakbrook Ct., 45600 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 8. A vehicle was tampered with.

Poplar Rd. E., 400 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 9. Property was damaged.