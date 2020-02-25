Wyndham Point Ct., 25600 block, Feb. 12 to Feb. 13. A stove was stolen from a residence under construction.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Ashburn Rd., 20900 block, midnight Feb. 15. An assault was reported.

Ashburn Rd., 21600 block, 1 p.m. Feb. 14. An assault was reported.

Brookline Terr., 43700 block, midnight Feb. 17. An assault was reported.

Crofton Ct., 20800 block, 1 p.m. Feb. 14. A shooting was reported.

Gloucester Pkwy., 44200 block, noon Feb. 18. An assault was reported.

Milbridge Terr., 10500 block, 11 p.m. Feb. 14. Threats were reported.

Olive Green Ct., 21200 block, 1 a.m. Feb. 13. Threats were reported.

Vienna Green Terr., 22600 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 14. Threats were reported.

GUNFIRE

Ashburn Station Pl., 20000 block, 12:39 a.m. Feb. 13. Gunfire was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashburn Village Blvd., 20400 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 14. A theft was reported.

Broadlands Center Plaza, 43100 block, 2 p.m. Feb. 14. A theft was reported.

Croson Lane, 43600 block, 11 p.m. Feb. 12. A theft was reported.

Flowers Mill Cir., 21000 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 15. A theft was reported.

Greenway Corporate Dr., 43600 block, 11 a.m. Feb. 19. A theft was reported.

Greenway Corporate Dr., 43600 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Loudoun County Pkwy., 21900 block, 8 a.m. Feb. 13. A theft was reported.

Morning Light Terr., 42800 block, 10 a.m. Feb. 18. A theft was reported.

Provincetown Dr. and Exchange St., midnight Feb. 12. A theft was reported.

Vermeer St., 20300 block, 11 a.m. Feb. 18. Identity theft was reported.

Waxpool Rd., 42600 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 14. A theft was reported.

Waxpool Rd., 43800 block, 1 a.m. Feb. 12. Property was entered.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Exchange St., 20300 block, 2 a.m. Feb. 16. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Rosalind St., 42300 block, 2 p.m. Feb. 19. A vehicle was tampered with.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Byrnes Crossing Dr. and Woodbine Farm Dr., Feb. 15 to Feb. 17. Equipment was stolen from a construction site.

Pine Forest Dr., 42400 block, 2:33 a.m. Feb. 13. Electronics were stolen from two vehicles.

Pleasant Valley Rd., 25300 block, 11 a.m. Feb. 18. A theft was reported.

Sykes Terr., 42800 block, 10 a.m. Feb. 19. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

John Mosby Hwy. and Tall Cedars Pkwy., 7 p.m. Feb. 18. Property was tampered with.

HAMILTON AREA

THEFT

Mandileigh Lane, 16600 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 17. A theft was reported.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Battlefield and Russell Branch parkways SE, 7:06 p.m. Jan. 23. A 57-year-old man was arrested and charged for an assault that occurred at this location.

Clubhouse Dr. SW and S. King St., 3:15 p.m. Jan. 19. A 42-year-old female was arrested and charged for an assault that occurred at this location.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 500 block, 10:36 a.m. Jan. 23. A 44-year-old man was arrested and charged for an assault that occurred at this location.

Market St. E., 700 block, 11 a.m. Jan. 22. A 71-year-old man was arrested and charged for an assault that occurred at this location.

Market St. E., 700 block, 12:15 a.m. Jan. 25. A 20-year-old female was arrested and charged for an assault that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19. A 39-year-old male was arrested and charged for an assault that occurred at this location.

GUNFIRE

Edwards Ferry Rd., 42000 block, 3:15 p.m. Feb. 17. Gunfire was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 4:25 p.m. Jan. 23. A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged for credit card theft that occurred at this location.

Hamilton Station Rd., 16400 block, 8:07 p.m. Jan. 24. A 23-year-old male was arrested and charged for shoplifting that occurred at this location.

VANDALISM

Village Center Pl., 42000 block, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Graffiti was found in the rear of a building.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

THEFT

Broad Way E., unit block, 10 p.m. Feb. 12. An employee theft was reported.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Allder School Rd., 36800 block, 1 p.m. Feb. 14. An assault was reported.

E St., 300 block, 4:55 p.m. Feb. 13. Two people fought.

Hillsboro Rd., 16800 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 17. An object was thrown at a vehicle.

Maple Ave. N., 300 block, noon Feb. 18. Abuse was reported.

GUNFIRE

Jackson Ave. and Lee Dr., 9:20 p.m. Feb. 16. Gunfire was reported.

Lincoln Rd., 18000 block, 6:22 p.m. Feb. 17. Gunfire was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Hillsboro and Allder School roads, Feb. 14 to Feb. 17. Company signs were stolen.

Kinvarra Pl., 800 block, 2:36 p.m. Feb. 11. A town-owned barn was entered by forcing a door with a pipe.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Lincoln Rd., 18000 block, Feb. 17 to Feb. 18. A blue 2004 Ford F250 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Foundry Rd., 18000 block, Feb. 16 to Feb. 17. Tires on a vehicle were damaged and a substance was sprayed on the vehicle.

Purcellville Gateway, 100 block, 9 p.m. Feb. 7. A witness observed a group of juveniles pushing a cart that hit a parked vehicle.

PAEONIAN SPRINGS AREA

VANDALISM

Clarkes Gap Rd., 16800 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 14. Property was tampered with.

SOUTH RIDING

THEFT

McIntyre Sq., 25000 block, 3:26 p.m. Feb. 17. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Algonkian Pkwy. and Harry Byrd Hwy., 11 p.m. Feb. 14. An object was thrown at a vehicle.

Amhurst St. E., 300 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 15. An assault was reported.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 11 p.m. Feb. 14. An object was thrown at a vehicle.

Potomac Run Plaza, 46200 block, 1:20 a.m. Feb. 14. During a fight, a male driver struck a person who suffered injuries. A 23-year-old Ashburn male and a 23-year-old Sterling male were arrested and charged.

Temple Ct., 1000 block, 9 a.m. Feb. 13. Threats were reported.

Thoreau Ct., 21000 block, 8 a.m. Feb. 19. Threats were reported.

Towncenter Plaza, 21000 block, 11:31 p.m. Feb. 16. A fight was reported. A 20-year-old Herndon male was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ash Morning Light Terr., 42000 block, Feb. 14 to Feb. 17. Five doors were stolen from a construction site.

Blossom Dr. and Iron Horse Terr., Feb. 2 to Feb. 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Cedar Lake Plaza, 466900 block, 1 p.m. Feb. 19. A theft was reported.

Courtyard Sq., 46900 block, Feb. 12 to Feb. 13. Tires and rims were stolen from two vehicles.

Craig St. N., 1700 block, Feb. 14 to Feb. 15. Property was stolen from a shed.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 2 p.m. Feb. 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 15. Shoplifting was reported.

Fessenden Terr., 46100 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 18. A theft was reported.

Frederick Dr. E., 46600 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 13. A theft was reported.

Greenfield Ct., unit block, 9 p.m. Feb. 17. A theft was reported.

Greenway Corporate Dr., 43600 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 14. Shoplifting was reported.

Margate Ct., 1000 block, 9 a.m. Feb. 16. A theft was reported.

Midday Lane, 21100 block, 1 p.m. Feb. 14. Identity theft was reported.

Oakgrove Rd., 23000 block, midnight Feb. 17. A theft was reported.

Pacific Blvd., 23000 block, 1 p.m. Feb. 17. A theft was reported.

Springlake Ct., 21000 block, Feb. 17 to Feb. 18. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Sterling Blvd. N., 800 block, 9 a.m. Feb. 17. A theft was reported.

Sterling Blvd. S., 22300 block, 2 p.m. Feb. 16. Shoplifting was reported.

Sterling Blvd. S., 22300 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 18. A theft was reported.

Towncenter Plaza, 21800 block, 11 a.m. Feb. 17. A theft was reported.

Whitfield Pl., 21100 block, 10 p.m. Feb. 17. A theft was reported.

Williamsburg Rd., 400 block, noon Feb. 13. A theft was reported.

Woodmint Terr., 46000 block, 4:49 p.m. Feb. 13. Two wheels were stolen from a vehicle.

Woodmint Terr., 46700 block, 6 a.m. Feb. 13. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Loudoun Park Lane, 46000 block, 9:44 a.m. Feb. 12. A vehicle was stolen. A 20-year-old Ashburn male was arrested and charged.

Sutherlin Pl., 20600 block, 9 p.m. Feb. 16. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Brookfield Cir., unit block, 1 p.m. Feb. 15. A vehicle was tampered with.

Buckingham Rd. S., 1000 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 19. A vehicle was tampered with.

Kincora and Heron Landing drives, noon Feb. 16. A vehicle was tampered with.

Kincora Dr., 45100 block, 11 a.m. Feb. 16. A vehicle was tampered with.

Price Cascades Plaza, 21300 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 16. A vehicle was tampered with.

Relocation Dr. and Ocean Ct., 7:45 a.m. Feb. 16. A camper was damaged.

Reserve Falls Terr., 20800 block, 8 a.m. Feb. 18. Property was tampered with.

Reserve Falls Terr., 20800 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 17. A rock was thrown at a window, causing damaged.

Winding Rd., 45300 block, noon Feb. 12. Property was tampered with.