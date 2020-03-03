WEAPON

Loudoun County and Gloucester parkways, 11:53 a.m. Feb. 22. A driver pulled up next to a vehicle, and a passenger inside the vehicle pointed a handgun at a male driver at a traffic stop and then drove away.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beachwood Terr., 20000 block, 7:25 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 20. An attempt was made to enter a residence by damaging a door.

Thoroughfare Gap Terr., 43000 block, Feb. 23 to Feb. 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Waxpool Rd., 44000 block, 8-8:45 a.m. Feb. 21. A purse and credit cards were stolen from a vehicle entered by breaking a window.

Waxpool Rd., 44000 block, 9:13 a.m. Feb. 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by breaking a window.

VANDALISM

Rosalind St., 42000 block, Feb. 12 to Feb. 19. Graffiti was found on a storage container.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFT

Riding Center Dr., 25000 block, 2:40 p.m. Feb. 24. Two people took merchandise and left a store without paying.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Big Spruce Sq., 42700 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 22. Threats were reported.

Catoctin Cir. and Grafton Way NE, 11 a.m. Feb. 25. An assault was reported.

Clark Ct., 700 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 20. An assault was reported.

Desmond Plaza St. SE, 100 block, 8 p.m. Feb. 19. An assault was reported.

Evergreen Mill Rd., 400 block, 10 a.m. Feb. 19. An assault was reported.

Evergreen Mill Rd., 400 block, noon Feb. 21. Threats were reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 6 p.m. Feb. 17. Two people fought.

King St. N., 800 block, 10 a.m. Feb. 20. An assault was reported.

Meadowbrook Ct., 100 block, 10 a.m. Feb. 24. Threats were reported.

Loudoun St. SW, 200 block, 10:20 p.m. Jan. 31. A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged for an assault that occurred at this location.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 9 p.m. Feb. 24. An assault was reported.

Wilkinson Dr., 800 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 25. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cardinal Park Dr., unit block, 9 a.m. Feb. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 6 p.m. Feb. 17. Trespassing was reported.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 7 a.m. Feb. 19. Credit card information was stolen.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 18. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 8 p.m. Feb. 18. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 2 p.m. Feb. 18. Shoplifting was reported.

Evergreen Mill Rd., 400 block, 9 a.m. Feb. 21. A theft was reported.

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 25. Credit card information was stolen.

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 17. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 7 p.m. Feb. 25. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 10 p.m. Feb. 19. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 19. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 18. A bicycle was stolen.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, noon Feb. 26. Shoplifting was reported.

Garriland Dr., 15900 block, 11 a.m. Feb. 21. A theft was reported.

King St. S., 200 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 1:03 p.m. Jan. 27. A 48-year-old male was arrested and charged for a theft that occurred at this location.

Market St. E., 600 block, 7 a.m. Feb. 19. Credit card information was stolen.

Paddington Way, 100 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 20. A theft was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 10 a.m. Feb. 24. A theft was reported.

Russell Branch Pkwy., 1300 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 20. Shoplifting was reported.

Russell Branch Pkwy., 1300 block, 8 p.m. Feb. 20. Shoplifting was reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 9 a.m. Feb. 20. A theft was reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 1 p.m. Feb. 20. A theft was reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 20. Identity theft was reported.

Wilkinson Dr., 800 block, 8 a.m. Feb. 25. Trespassing was reported.

VANDALISM

Catoctin Cir., 700 block, 10 a.m. Feb. 19. Property was damaged.

Davis Ave. SW, 100 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 23. Property was damaged.

Dry Mill Rd., 400 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 25. Property was damaged.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 7 a.m. Feb. 24. Property was damaged.

Meadows Lane, 100 block, noon Feb. 21. Property was damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Broad Way E., unit block, 5 a.m. Feb. 25. An assault was reported.

Town Sq., unit block, 6 p.m. Feb. 21. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Furnace Mountain and Lovettsville roads, 8 a.m. Feb. 20. A theft was reported.

Lovettsville Rd., 40400 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 18. A theft was reported.

Taylorstown Rd., 12800 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 24. Identity theft was reported.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Ashbury Church Rd., 15000 block, 12:16 p.m. Feb. 24. Road rage was reported. A 43-year-old Purcellville man was arrested and charged.

STERLING AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cedar Lane, 21000 block, 1:11 p.m. Feb. 25. An attempt was made to enter a business by damaging a fence and a door to the business.

Cedar Lane, 21000 block, Feb. 20 to Feb. 21. Landscaping tools were stolen from trailers.

Cranston St., 46000 block, 1 p.m. Feb. 23. Three people took items from a store and left without paying.

Shaw Rd., 22000 block, 8:39 a.m. Feb. 21. A purse and credit cards were stolen from a vehicle entered by breaking a window.

VANDALISM

Lancaster Sq., 300 block, Feb. 19 to Feb. 20. Vehicle tires were slashed.

Laura Anne Dr., 200 block, 11:15 a.m. Feb. 24. A residence window was damaged.