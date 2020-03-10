Maiden Creek Ct., 43000 block, 4:30 p.m. Feb. 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
VANDALISM
Calistoga Sq., 43000 block, Feb. 26 to Feb. 27. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Cohasset Terr., 20000 block, March 2 to March 3. Property was damaged.
Rainsboro Dr., 20000 block, 10:30 p.m. March 2. A glass door was damaged.
Turnstall Terr., 42000 block, 4:32 a.m. Feb. 27. Vehicle tires were punctured and license plates and windshield were spray-painted.
Yukon Dr., 43000 block, 9:20 to 10:15 a.m. March 2. Two vehicle side mirrors were scratched and glass was removed from both.
HAMILTON AREA
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Sydnor St., unit block, 2 p.m. Feb. 26. A theft was reported.
Valley Ridge Pl., 38200 block, 1 p.m. March 2. A theft was reported.
LEESBURG AREA
ASSAULTS
Coltsridge Terr. NE, 300 block, 12:45 a.m. Feb. 27. A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged for assault that occurred at this location.
E A St., 500 block, 1 p.m. Feb. 28. Threats were reported.
Meadowview Ct., 16400 block, 8 p.m. March 3. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Charles Town Pike, 395000 block, 8 a.m. March 3. Identity theft was reported.
Clark Ct. NE, 700 block, 10 p.m. Feb. 26. A theft was reported.
Crosstrail Blvd. SE, 100 block, 1:29 p.m. Feb. 4. A 60-year-old man was arrested and charged for shoplifting that occurred at this location.
Crosstrail Blvd. SE, 100 block, 5:03 p.m. Feb. 7. A 58-year-old man was arrested and charged for shoplifting that occurred at this location.
Saarinen Cir., 100 block, 6:22 p.m. Feb. 5. A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged for employee theft that occurred at this location.
Spectacular Bid Pl., 40800 block, noon Feb. 28. Identity theft was reported.
Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, midnight March 4. Identity theft was reported.
VANDALISM
Loudoun Academy Dr., 42000 block, 8:30 a.m. Feb. 28. A lock to a gate was cut.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
GUNFIRE
Cremer Lane, 36000 block, 2:15 p.m. March 1. Gunfire was reported.
Harpers Ferry Rd., 11000 block, 5:25 p.m. Feb. 29. Gunfire was reported.
STERLING AREA
ASSAULT
Trillum Sq., 46000 block, 8:46 p.m. March 1. A male punched individuals at a party. Minor injuries was reported. A 27-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged.
GUNFIRE
Woodson Dr., 46000 block, 5:20 p.m. March 1. Gunfire was reported.
ROBBERY
Community Plaza, 46000 block, 11 p.m. Feb. 29. Five men assaulted two males and robbed one of them of a backpack and a hat. The men fled in a vehicle. The two males sustained minor injuries.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Abington Terr., 46000 block, Feb. 28 to March 1. A vehicle was entered and garbage was found in the vehicle.
Baylor Dr. N., 100 block, Feb. 28 to March 1. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Corner Sq., 47000 block, 4:45 p.m. March 1. A person was observed attempting to enter a vehicle.
VANDALISM
Bentgrass Terr., 45000 block, Feb. 27 to Feb. 28. A sharp object was used to damage a vehicle.
Byron Ct., unit block, Feb. 24. Graffiti was found on trees.