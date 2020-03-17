THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Deer Point Ct., 41000 block, 4:30 p.m. March 7. A bike was stolen from a construction site.

Heather Hill Pl., 24000 block, 3 p.m. March 6. Garage door openers were stolen from a vehicle.

Ordessie Dr., 26000 block, March 5 to March 6. An appliance was stolen and another appliance was damaged at a residence under construction.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Cedar Springs Ct., 42000 block, 11 p.m. March 4. A man attempted to punch and kick deputies who were responding to a report of a disturbance. A 36-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

Thistledown Terr. and Demott Dr., 10:58 p.m. March 3. A deputy responding to a report of an altercation attempted to approach a vehicle occupied by two individuals when the driver backed up on the deputy and then proceeded to drive toward the deputy. The driver stopped when the deputy ordered him to stop with his service weapon. An 18-year-old Ashburn male was arrested and charged.

Verlaine Ct., 21000 block, 11:09 p.m. March 7. Two people fought.

GUNFIRE

Corning Way, 42000 block, 9:56 p.m. March 8. Gunfire was reported.

Hedgeapple Ct., 42000 block, 4:41 a.m. March 8. Gunfire was reported.

MISSILE AT AN OCCUPIED DWELLING

Colecroft Sq., 20000 block, 3 a.m. Feb. 28. Deputies responding to a report found a bullet inside a residence that damaged a wall. On March 4 another bullet was found in a room.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFT

Interval St., 43000 block, March 8 to March 9. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

King St. S., 400 block, 9:20 a.m. Feb. 12. A 19-year-old male was arrested and charged for assault that occurred at this location.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 10 a.m. March 9. An assault was reported.

Spencer Terr. SE, 100 block, 10:23 p.m. Feb. 14. A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged for assault that occurred at this location.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Big Spruce Sq., 42000 block, March 3 to March 5. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 1200 block, 10:40 a.m. Feb. 11. A 37-year-old woman was arrested and charged for shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Fort Evans Rd. and Evans Ridge Terr. NE, 2:36 p.m. Feb. 13. A 20-year-old woman was arrested and charged for shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Fort Evans Rd. SE, 100 block, 9:02 p.m. Feb. 9. A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged for theft from a vehicle that occurred at this location.

Lime Kiln Rd., 39000 block, Feb. 29 to March 6. Property was stolen from a building.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 4 p.m. March 4. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 100 block, 1:43 p.m. Feb. 13. A 56-year-old woman was arrested and charged for theft that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11:42 a.m. Feb. 14. A 29-year-old woman was arrested and charged for employee theft that occurred at this location.

Sierra Springs Sq., 18000 block, 2:27 p.m. March 6. A resident discovered two individuals in the residence. One of the individuals pushed and assaulted the resident. Both fled from the scene.

Wild Ginger Terr., 43000 block, March 5 to March 6. A firearm, holder and ammunition were removed from a vehicle.

Wild Ginger Terr., 43500 block, 6 p.m. March 6. Property was stolen.

VANDALISM

Heritage Way NE, 100 block, 5 p.m. March 4. Property was damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

GUNFIRE

Berlin Tpk. and Lutheran Church Rd., 5:10 p.m. March 6. Gunfire was reported.

THEFT

Light St. N., unit block, March 3 to March 4. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

School St. W., 300 block, 7:19 p.m. March 5. Two people fought.

GUNFIRE

Nixon Rd., 38000 block, 10:35 p.m. March 7. Gunfire was reported.

BREAK-IN

Heaton Ct., 200 block, 6:59 p.m. Feb. 28. Two males were observed attempting to enter a vehicle and fled when the car alarm activated.

VANDALISM

Gateway Dr., 100 block, 3:45 p.m. March 3. A vehicle was damaged.

STERLING AREA

SHOOTING

Rusty Blackhaw Sq., 21000 block, 9 p.m. March 8. Gunfire was reported and two men were located suffering from gunshot wounds. A 20-year-old Temple Hills man succumbed to his injuries and a male was found in the area suffering from serious injuries.

GUNFIRE

Chase View Terr., 46000 block, 7:56 p.m. March 7. Gunfire was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Carousel Ct., unit block, March 5 to March 6. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Cottage Rd. N., 200 block, 7 a.m. March 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Domain Terr., 21000 block, 9:30 p.m. March 7. Property was stolen from a residence.

Dulles Retail Plaza, 22000 block, 2 to 3:30 p.m. March 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle. A purse and other items were stolen from a second vehicle entered by breaking a window.

Dulles Retail Plaza, 22000 block, 9 to 11:35 p.m. March 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Harding Ct., 400 block, March 7 to March 8. Three bikes were stolen from a property.

Harry Byrd Pkwy., 46000 block, March 3 to March 4. A camera was stolen from a vehicle.

Monterey Pl., 45000 block, 9:54 a.m. March 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by breaking a window.

Relocation Dr. and Ocean Ct., 4:08 p.m. March 5. A camper was entered and damaged.

Tanglewood Way, 20000 block, 1:48 p.m. March 4. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Brixton Ct., 1000 block, 4 a.m. March 7. A silver 2016 Kawasaki H25 motorcycle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Lacey Oak Terr., 22000 block, 11:30 a.m. March 4. A flag was taken down and damaged. The flag and pole were left on the doorstep.