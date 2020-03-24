GUNFIRE

Dovetail Pl., 43300 block, 11:06 p.m. March 12. Gunfire was reported.

Presidents Cup Terr., 20000 block, 12:09 a.m. March 17. Gunfire was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Breezyhill Dr., 20000 block, March 9. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Chickacoan Trail Dr., 21400 block, March 11 to March 12. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Loudoun County Pkwy., 21000 block, 10:25 to 11:25 a.m. March 6. A tool was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Ryan Rd., 43000 block, 12:20 p.m. March 14. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Scioto Terr., 20000 block, 2:04 a.m. March 13. A vehicle was entered.

VANDALISM

Apollo Terr., 20000 block, 1:50 a.m. March 15. Several vehicles were tampered with.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Riding Center Dr., 24000 block, 7 p.m. March 11. A bike was stolen.

Woodbine Farm Dr., 25000 block, March 6 to March 9. Windows were stolen from a construction site.

HAMILTON AREA

GUNFIRE

Hampton Rd., 15000 block, midnight March 14. Gunfire was reported. Two people were found shooting at a target in a lawful manner.

VANDALISM

Colonial Hwy. W., 18000 block, 2:30 p.m. March 7. A school picnic table was damaged.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 4:27 p.m. Feb. 20. A 23-year-old female was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Oak View Dr. SE, 100 block, 10:28 p.m. Feb. 16. A 19-year-old male was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 6:20 p.m. Feb. 19. A 30-year-old female was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Rundle Ter., 43000 block, 5 p.m. March 13. An assault was reported.

Sierra Springs Sq., 18400 block, 2 p.m. March 6. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Creek Field Cir., 19000 block, March 10. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Meadowview Ct., 16400 block, midnight March 7. A theft was reported.

Newvalley Church Rd. and Stumptown Rd., 1 to 3 p.m. March 14. Real estate signs were stolen.

Orchid Dr., 18500 block, 6 p.m. March 18. A theft was reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, midnight March 6. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Heritage Way NE, 100 block, 5 p.m. March 4. Property was damaged.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 1:57 p.m. Feb. 17. A 20-year-old male was arrested and charged with damage to property that occurred at this location.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

GUNFIRE

Wenner Rd., 39000 block, 1:52 p.m. March 13. Gunfire was reported.

BREAK-INS

Barbara Ellen Pl., unit block, 3 a.m. March 1. A garage was entered.

Cooper Run St., unit block, 3:16 a.m. March 13. A garage was entered.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

King James St. E., 200 block, 10:11 p.m. March 7. Two people fought.

Main St. E., 700 block, 12:30 a.m. March 8. Two people fought.

GUNFIRE

Airmont Rd., 18000 block, 8 p.m. March 14. Gunfire was reported.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Sterling Blvd. N. and E. Holly Ave., 8:18 p.m. March 17. Police witnessed a vehicle strike another vehicle and then drive away. A deputy attempted to stop the fleeing vehicle when the driver sped up and attempted to strike the deputy who was able to get out of the way. Another deputy followed the fleeing vehicle. A 21-year-old Herndon male was arrested and charged.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Providence Sq., unit block, 4:45 p.m. March 17. A man inside a vehicle asked a female juvenile for directions and exposed himself.

GUNFIRE

Comer Sq., 47000 block, 9 p.m. March 15. Gunfire was reported.

Edwards Terr., 45000 block, 10:18 p.m. March 17. Gunfire was reported.

Greentree and Ironstone terraces, 12:15 p.m. March 16. Gunfire was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alder Forest Terr., 42000 block, March 6 to March 8. Construction material was stolen from a construction site.

Arcola Vista Terr., 42400 block, March 6 to March 7. Appliances were stolen from a residence under construction.

Hoga Rd. S., 1000 block, 1:55 a.m. March 15. A shed was found open. Nothing was reported missing.

Staunton Ave. E., 600 block, 3:06 p.m. March 18. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

VANDALISM

Abbey Cir., unit block, March 7 to March 9. A fence to a backyard was damaged.

Ivy Ave. W., unit block, March 14 to March 15. A vehicle was scratched and tires were deflated.

Miranda Falls Sq., 20000 block, 6:39 p.m. March 3. A window in a clubhouse was broken.

Sterling Blvd. N., 700 block, 11:57 a.m. March 17. A vehicle was scratched.