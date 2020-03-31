THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broadlands Blvd., 42900 block, midnight March 18. An employee theft was reported.

Grace Bridge Dr., 44000 block, 2:41 a.m. March 24. Two male juveniles were found inside a school.

Laurel Leaf Ct., 20800 block, 6 p.m. March 23. Identity theft was reported.

Parkhurst Plaza, 43700 block, 1 p.m. March 20. Shoplifting was reported.

VANDALISM

Belmont Ridge Road Bridge, 4:58 p.m. March 24. Graffiti was found on a bridge.

Wayside Cir., 43300 block, midnight March 19. Property was damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

GUNFIRE

Pine Forest and Riding Center drives, 9:35 p.m. March 21. Gunfire was reported.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

John Mosby Hwy., 43000 block, March 20 to March 23. A business was entered and property was stolen from a vehicle.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Market St E., 500 block, 11:03 p.m. Feb. 25. A 35-year-old male was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 7:15 p.m. Feb. 26. A 20-year-old male was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Prosperity Ave. SE, unit block, 2:57 a.m. Feb. 27. A 23-year-old male was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 2 a.m. March 24. An assault was reported.

Virginia Wildflower Terr. SE, 2:36 a.m. Feb. 29. A 30-year-old male was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

GUNFIRE

Cattail Marsh Pl., 42000 block, 12:02 a.m. March 20. Gunfire was reported.

Gore Lane, 17000 block, 3:40 p.m. March 24. Gunfire was reported.

Hibler Rd., 43000 block, 4:30 p.m. March 22. Gunfire was reported.

Ingalls Ct., 14000 block, 5:50 p.m. March 21. Gunfire was reported.

Jawaher Pl., 26000 block, 3:58 p.m. March 23. Gunfire was reported.

Lamz Pl., 42000 block, 5:50 p.m. March 20. Gunfire was reported.

Lees Mill Sq., 43000 block, 4:05 a.m. March 20. Gunfire was reported.

Little Oatlands and Oatlands Plantation lanes, 6:30 p.m. March 23. Gunfire was reported.

Lost Corner Rd., 43000 block, 2:02 p.m. March 18. Gunfire was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 2:37 p.m. Feb. 26. A 24-year-old male was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Market St. E., 500 block, 10:40 a.m. Feb. 28. A 42-year-old female was arrested and charged with trespassing that occurred at this location.

Orchid Dr., 18500 block, 6 p.m. March 18. Credit card information was stolen.

Red House Dr., 43700 block, 9 p.m. March 18. Credit card information was stolen.

Wilkinson Dr. NE, 800 block, 8:54 a.m. Feb. 25. A 23-year-old male was arrested and charged with trespassing that occurred at this location.

VANDALISM

Forrest Mills Rd., 28000 block, March 23 to March 24. A home under construction was damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

VANDALISM

Potterfield Dr., unit block, March 19 to March 20. A residence window was damaged by a BB gun.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

GUNFIRE

Lincoln Rd., 19000 block, 10:30 a.m. March 22. Gunfire was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Crosman Ct., unit block, 3 p.m. March 19. Identity theft was reported.

Main St. E., 600 block, 8:08 p.m. March 19. A cellphone was stolen from a business. A male was apprehended.

Wolf Rock Dr., 1200 block, 5:53 p.m. March 13. Two juveniles stole AirPods. Both were released to their parents with arrest petitions.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Essex Sq., unit block, 3 a.m. March 22. An assault was reported.

Lincoln Ave. N., 200 block, 2 p.m. March 21. An assault was reported.

Reserve Falls Terr., 20900 block, 10 p.m. March 21. An assault was reported.

Sterling Blvd. S., 700 block, midnight March 18. An assault was reported.

GUNFIRE

Algonkian Pkwy. and Potomac View Rd., 8:21 p.m. March 23. Gunfire was reported.

Brixton Ct., 1000 block, 12:57 a.m. March 21. Gunfire was reported.

Glenmere Sq., 20000 block, 9:48 p.m. March 23. Gunfire was reported.

Rutherford Cir., unit block, 10:35 p.m. March 18. Gunfire was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blossom Dr. and Paddington Station Terr., 7 p.m. March 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Blossom Dr. and Paddington Station Terr., March 23 to March 24. Four vehicle wheels were stolen.

Briarcliff Terr., 20000 block, midnight March 20. A vehicle was entered.

Briarcliff Terr., 20300 block, 1 a.m. March 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Buckeye Ct., 100 block, March 17 to March 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Cottage Rd. S., 46500 block, midnight March 20. A theft was reported.

Drysdale Terr., 46500 block, 3 p.m. March 24. A theft was reported.

Epicerie Plaza, 21000 block, 5 to 5:40 p.m. March 20. A credit card was stolen from a wallet.

Hobblebush Terr., 46700 block, 5 p.m. March 18. A theft was reported.

Oakbrook Ct., 45700 block, 3 p.m. March 20. A theft was reported.

Potomac Run Plaza, 46200 block, 6 p.m. March 21. Shoplifting was reported.

Sycamore Rd. N., 100 block, 9 a.m. March 20. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Rabbitrun Terr. and E. Frederick Dr., March 18 to March 22. A trailer was stolen.

VANDALISM

Brownwood Sq., 46000 block, March 22 to March 23. A vehicle bumper was damaged.

Brownwood Sq., 46600 block, 8 p.m. March 22. Property was damaged.

Harry Byrd Hwy., 46000 block, 3 to 11 p.m. March 22. A vehicle windshield was damaged.

Harry Byrd Hwy., 46500 block, 3 p.m. March 22. Property was damaged.

Hobblebush Terr., 46000 block, 5 p.m. March 18. A vehicle window was damaged.

Hollow Falls Terr., 20700 block, 11 p.m. March 24. Property was damaged.

Thompson Sq., 21000 block, March 23. Two male juveniles were observed damaging a slide by throwing rocks.

Winterwood Way and Algonkian Pkwy., 3:21 p.m. March 22. Graffiti was found in a bridge.

UPPERVILLE AREA

GUNFIRE

Trappe Rd., 21000 block, 12:53 a.m. March 22. Gunfire was reported.