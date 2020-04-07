Gatwick Sq., 43000 block, 3:20 a.m. March 29. A man brandished a firearm and assaulted a resident. A 30-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

Savin Hill Dr., 20200 block, noon March 30. A theft was reported.

ROBBERY

Gatwick Sq., 43200 block, 3 a.m. March 29. A robbery was reported.

VANDALISM

Coppersmith Dr., 20600 block, 9 p.m. March 25. Property was damaged.

Ellzey Dr., 43000 block, 1:44 p.m. March 29. Graffiti was found on a tunnel near a school.

Washington & Old Dominion Trail and Belmont Ridge Rd., 4 p.m. March 24. Property was damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

VANDALISM

Earlsford Dr., 24000 block, 7:15 p.m. March 30. A rock was thrown at a window.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Deerfield Ave., 19400 block, 10 a.m. March 30. An assault was reported.

Loudoun Center Plaza, 42000 block, 7 p.m. March 25. Harassment was reported.

Severn Way E., 45500 block, 3 a.m. March 30. An assault was reported.

Washington & Old Dominion Trail and S. Sterling Blvd., 5 a.m. March 27. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Charandy Dr., 19200 block, midnight March 24. A theft was reported.

Crosstrail Blvd. SE, 4:09 p.m. March 7. A 67-year-old female was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 9:29 p.m. March 1. A 27-year-old male was arrested and charged with trespassing that occurred at this location.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 200 block, 6:51 p.m. March 7. A 26-year-old female was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, noon March 4. A 26-year-old male was arrested and charged with credit card theft that occurred at this location.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, midnight March 31. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Mills Rd., 3800 block, 7 a.m. March 24. Property was damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

THEFTS

Berlin Tpk., 11800 block, noon March 29. A theft was reported.

Featherbed Lane, 40600 block, 3 a.m. March 25. A theft was reported.

Irish Corner Rd., 39200 block, 8 p.m. March 25. A theft was reported.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFT

Main St. E., 1000 block, 2:27 p.m. March 20. A female paid for a few items at a self-checkout line and left the store without paying for 10 cases of beer in a cart.

VANDALISM

Wexford Pl., 27800 block, 7 p.m. March 25. Property was damaged.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 6 p.m. March 28. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Severn Way E., 45000 block, 3:48 p.m. March 30. Trespassing was reported twice. Deputies found a male who refused to leave a hotel and assaulted deputies. A 19-year-old Leesburg male was arrested and charged.

Sterling Blvd. S., 400 block, 7 p.m. March 29. An assault was reported.

Sugarland Square Ct., unit block, 11:53 p.m. March 27. During a fight, a male fired a gun in the air. Two males were located. A 27-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

Thrush Rd., unit block, midnight March 26. An assault was reported.

Winchester Dr., 46700 block, 1 a.m. March 25. An assault was reported.

GUNFIRE

Kentwell Pl., 47000 block, 1:41 a.m. March 29. Gunfire was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45400 block, 6 p.m. March 30. Shoplifting was reported.

Greenthorn Ave. S. and W. Redwood Rd., 6 p.m. March 26. Property was stolen and a vehicle was damaged.

Greenthorn Ave. S. and W. Redwood Rd., March 26 to March 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by damaging a lock.

Potomac Run Plaza, 46200 block, 2 p.m. March 27. Shoplifting was reported.

Shallow Rock Sq., 21800 block, 10 a.m. March 24. A theft was reported.

Signal Ct., 300 block, noon March 26. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Elmwood Ct., 45700 block, midnight March 24. Property was damaged.

Hollow Falls Terr., 2000 block, March 24 to March 25. Property was damaged.

Pepperidge Pl., 100 block, 6 a.m. March 27. Property was damaged.

Rhyolite Pl. and Lowes Island Blvd., 6 p.m. March 24. Property was damaged.

Thompson Sq., 21900 block, 7 p.m. March 23. Property was damaged.

Timberland Pl., 47100 block, midnight March 24. Property was damaged.