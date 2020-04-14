Ginghamsburg Pl., 44000 block, April 5 to April 6. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Northpark Dr., 20400 block, 5 p.m. April 4. A theft was reported.

Savin Hill Dr., 20200 block, noon March 30. A theft was reported.

AD

Timber Ridge Terr., 21000 block, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. April 1. A bike was stolen from the porch of a residence.

Waxpool Rd., 42000 block, 1:10 a.m. April 4. Trespassing was reported. Deputies found two men and a woman leaving a school. Two Ashburn males, ages 20 and 21, and a 20-year-old female were arrested and charged.

AD

VANDALISM

Southern Walk Plaza, 43000 block, April 1. Graffiti was found on a wall behind a business.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Katama Sq., 43000 block, 9:49 p.m. April 1. A vehicle and a credit card were stolen. A 48-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Bear Tooth Dr., 42000 block, March 28. Graffiti was found on a sidewalk.

AD

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULT

Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 2:10 a.m. March 24. Two people fought. An 18-year-old female was arrested and charged.

THEFTS

Eagle Bend Sq., 43800 block, noon April 3. Identity theft was reported.

Evergreen Mills, 1900 block, 1 p.m. April 3. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 500 block, 7:52 p.m. March 11. An 18-year-old female was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

VANDALISM

Market St. E., 300 block, 2:10 a.m. March 9. A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with vandalism that occurred at this location.

AD

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Beebe Ct., 12000 block, April 4 to April 5. Cash and a bank card were stolen from a residence.

AD

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

London St. E., 400 block, 9:52 p.m. March 27. Two people fought.

THEFTS

Main St. E., 37800 block, 3:53 p.m. April 2. Three campaign signs were stolen from a property.

26th St. S., 100 block, 9 a.m. March 30. A theft was reported.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Church Rd. W., 700 block, 5 p.m. April 2. An assault was reported.

Colonial Ave., 700 block, 10 p.m. April 2. An assault was reported.

Sterling Blvd. S., 22000 block, 4:52 p.m. April 2. During a verbal altercation, a male swung a knife at a man. A 27-year-old Sterling male was arrested and charged.

Sterling Blvd. S., 22300 block, 4 p.m. April 2. An assault was reported.

WEAPON

Reserve Falls Terr., 20000 block, midnight April 6. A man was observed pointing a rifle from an apartment balcony. A 23-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged.

AD

AD

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bickle Ct., unit block, 11 a.m. April 4. A theft was reported.

Broad Run Dr., 20000 block, March 25 to April 3. Property was stolen from a shed.

Cedar Lake Plaza, 46900 block, noon April 6. A theft was reported.

Church Rd. W., 700 block, 5 p.m. April 2. Identity theft was reported.

Cypress Valley Terr., 21700 block, noon April 2. A theft was reported.

Dogwood Ct. N., 200 block, 2 p.m. April 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Dogwood Ct. N., 200 block, 6 p.m. April 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Dogwood Ct. N., 200 block, 7 p.m. April 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Dogwood Ct. N., 200 block, April 5 to April 6. Two vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

AD

Fellows St., 45000 block, April 1 to April 3. Tools were stolen from a shed.

Fellows St., 45400 block, noon April 1. Property was stolen from a building.

AD

Greenthorn Ave., 1700 block, 1 a.m. April 2. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Nettle Tree Rd. W., 600 block, 11:20 p.m. April 6. An attempt was made to enter a residence by opening a window.

Samantha Dr., 21200 block, midnight March 30. A credit card was stolen.

Sterling Blvd. N., 22000 block, 8 p.m. April 2. Identity theft was reported.

Sterling Blvd. S., 22300 block, 1 p.m. April 3. Shoplifting was reported.

White Oak Dr., 20000 block, April 1 to April 3. A backpack blower was stolen from a shed.

AD

White Oak Dr., 20000 block, March 22 to April 3. A backpack blower was stolen from a shed entered by damaging a lock.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Brethour Ct., 1600 block, April 5 to April 6. A 2006 Suzuki motorcycle was stolen.

Meadowland Lane W., 200 block, 8:34 p.m. April 6. A black and silver Envy Colt S4 scooter was stolen.

AD

Shepard Dr., 45000 block, 4:38 a.m. April 6. A 2018 black Towmaster trailer was stolen.

Shepard Dr., 45000 block, 6 p.m. April 3. Two trailers were stolen. A 53-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Broad Run Dr., 2000 block, March 25 to April 3. A lock to a shed was damaged.

Davis Dr. and Sterling Rd., 9 a.m. April 3. Graffiti was found on an electric tower.

AD

Drury Cir., 100 block, 11:35 p.m. April 5. Vehicle side mirrors were shattered.

Reserve Falls Terr., 20600 block, noon April 2. Property was damaged.

Ridgetop Cir., 21400 block, 9 a.m. April 1. Property was damaged.

Seneca Ridge Dr., unit block, 9 a.m. March 31. Property was damaged.