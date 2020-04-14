Ginghamsburg Pl., 44000 block, April 5 to April 6. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Northpark Dr., 20400 block, 5 p.m. April 4. A theft was reported.
Savin Hill Dr., 20200 block, noon March 30. A theft was reported.
Timber Ridge Terr., 21000 block, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. April 1. A bike was stolen from the porch of a residence.
Waxpool Rd., 42000 block, 1:10 a.m. April 4. Trespassing was reported. Deputies found two men and a woman leaving a school. Two Ashburn males, ages 20 and 21, and a 20-year-old female were arrested and charged.
VANDALISM
Southern Walk Plaza, 43000 block, April 1. Graffiti was found on a wall behind a business.
DULLES SOUTH AREA
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Katama Sq., 43000 block, 9:49 p.m. April 1. A vehicle and a credit card were stolen. A 48-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.
VANDALISM
Bear Tooth Dr., 42000 block, March 28. Graffiti was found on a sidewalk.
LEESBURG AREA
ASSAULT
Riverside Pkwy., 44000 block, 2:10 a.m. March 24. Two people fought. An 18-year-old female was arrested and charged.
THEFTS
Eagle Bend Sq., 43800 block, noon April 3. Identity theft was reported.
Evergreen Mills, 1900 block, 1 p.m. April 3. A theft was reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, 500 block, 7:52 p.m. March 11. An 18-year-old female was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.
VANDALISM
Market St. E., 300 block, 2:10 a.m. March 9. A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with vandalism that occurred at this location.
LOVETTSVILLE AREA
THEFT/BREAK-IN
Beebe Ct., 12000 block, April 4 to April 5. Cash and a bank card were stolen from a residence.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
ASSAULT
London St. E., 400 block, 9:52 p.m. March 27. Two people fought.
THEFTS
Main St. E., 37800 block, 3:53 p.m. April 2. Three campaign signs were stolen from a property.
26th St. S., 100 block, 9 a.m. March 30. A theft was reported.
STERLING AREA
ASSAULTS
Church Rd. W., 700 block, 5 p.m. April 2. An assault was reported.
Colonial Ave., 700 block, 10 p.m. April 2. An assault was reported.
Sterling Blvd. S., 22000 block, 4:52 p.m. April 2. During a verbal altercation, a male swung a knife at a man. A 27-year-old Sterling male was arrested and charged.
Sterling Blvd. S., 22300 block, 4 p.m. April 2. An assault was reported.
WEAPON
Reserve Falls Terr., 20000 block, midnight April 6. A man was observed pointing a rifle from an apartment balcony. A 23-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Bickle Ct., unit block, 11 a.m. April 4. A theft was reported.
Broad Run Dr., 20000 block, March 25 to April 3. Property was stolen from a shed.
Cedar Lake Plaza, 46900 block, noon April 6. A theft was reported.
Church Rd. W., 700 block, 5 p.m. April 2. Identity theft was reported.
Cypress Valley Terr., 21700 block, noon April 2. A theft was reported.
Dogwood Ct. N., 200 block, 2 p.m. April 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Dogwood Ct. N., 200 block, 6 p.m. April 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Dogwood Ct. N., 200 block, 7 p.m. April 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Dogwood Ct. N., 200 block, April 5 to April 6. Two vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Fellows St., 45000 block, April 1 to April 3. Tools were stolen from a shed.
Fellows St., 45400 block, noon April 1. Property was stolen from a building.
Greenthorn Ave., 1700 block, 1 a.m. April 2. A theft was reported and property was damaged.
Nettle Tree Rd. W., 600 block, 11:20 p.m. April 6. An attempt was made to enter a residence by opening a window.
Samantha Dr., 21200 block, midnight March 30. A credit card was stolen.
Sterling Blvd. N., 22000 block, 8 p.m. April 2. Identity theft was reported.
Sterling Blvd. S., 22300 block, 1 p.m. April 3. Shoplifting was reported.
White Oak Dr., 20000 block, April 1 to April 3. A backpack blower was stolen from a shed.
White Oak Dr., 20000 block, March 22 to April 3. A backpack blower was stolen from a shed entered by damaging a lock.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Brethour Ct., 1600 block, April 5 to April 6. A 2006 Suzuki motorcycle was stolen.
Meadowland Lane W., 200 block, 8:34 p.m. April 6. A black and silver Envy Colt S4 scooter was stolen.
Shepard Dr., 45000 block, 4:38 a.m. April 6. A 2018 black Towmaster trailer was stolen.
Shepard Dr., 45000 block, 6 p.m. April 3. Two trailers were stolen. A 53-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.
VANDALISM
Broad Run Dr., 2000 block, March 25 to April 3. A lock to a shed was damaged.
Davis Dr. and Sterling Rd., 9 a.m. April 3. Graffiti was found on an electric tower.
Drury Cir., 100 block, 11:35 p.m. April 5. Vehicle side mirrors were shattered.
Reserve Falls Terr., 20600 block, noon April 2. Property was damaged.
Ridgetop Cir., 21400 block, 9 a.m. April 1. Property was damaged.
Seneca Ridge Dr., unit block, 9 a.m. March 31. Property was damaged.