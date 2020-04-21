ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULT

Slate Range Terr., 21000 block, 9:50 p.m. April 6. Two people were assaulted and received minor injuries. A 21-year-old Ashburn female was arrested and charged.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Ashburn Shopping Plaza, 44000 block, 4:14 p.m. April 11. A female inside a parked vehicle saw a male parked next to her exit his vehicle and expose himself.

VANDALISM

Ashburn Shopping Plaza, 12:52 p.m. April 8. Graffiti was found on a brick wall.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Adams Dr. NE, unit block, 10:59 a.m. March 19. Two females, ages 21 and 51, were arrested and charged with assault and theft that occurred at this location.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 8 a.m. April 15. Two people fought.

Dry Mill Rd., 200 block, 2 p.m. April 3. Two people fought.

Fieldstone Dr. NE, 700 block, 12:58 a.m. March 18. A 21-year-old female was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 4 p.m. April 8. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 6 p.m. April 10. Threats were reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 8 p.m. April 6. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 4 p.m. April 11. Threats were reported.

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 11 p.m. April 5. Two people fought.

Market St. E., 700 block, 2 a.m. April 8. Two people fought.

Mosby Dr., 400 block, 9 a.m. April 8. An assault was reported.

Old Waterford Rd., 200 block, 11 p.m. April 4. An assault was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 4 a.m. April 8. An assault was reported.

Royal St., 200 block, 1 a.m. April 14. An assault was reported.

Shenandoah St. SE, 300 block, 8:48 a.m. March 15. A 37-year-old male was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Tolocka Terr. NE, 100 block, 7 p.m. April 13. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 2 p.m. April 5. Trespassing was reported.

Constellation Sq., 600 block, 6 p.m. April 12. Trespassing was reported.

Crosstrail Blvd. SE, 100 block, 7:49 p.m. March 16. A 46-year-old male was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 6 p.m. April 9. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 4 p.m. April 13. An employee theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 9:27 a.m. March 18. A 27-year-old male was arrested and charged with trespassing that occurred at this location.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 7 p.m. April 6. Trespassing was reported.

Lawson Rd., unit block, 7 p.m. April 10. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 300 block, 1:28 a.m. March 17. A 22-year-old female was arrested and charged with trespassing that occurred at this location.

Market St. E., 400 block, 6 a.m. April 7. Trespassing was reported.

Peppermill Terr., 500 block, 1 p.m. April 8. A bicycle was stolen.

Plaza St., unit block, 5 p.m. April 3. A bicycle was stolen.

Prospect Dr., 300 block, 10 a.m. April 14. A theft was reported.

South St., 300 block, 9 a.m. April 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle

Sycolin Rd., 100 block, midnight April 12. Trespassing was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

East First St., unit block, 10 a.m. April 7. A vehicle was stolen.

East First St., unit block, 3 p.m. April 14. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Heritage Way, unit block, 11 a.m. April 6. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Wolf Rock Dr., 1200 block, 9:21 p.m. April 6. An assault was reported.

BREAK-IN

Purcellville Reservoir area, 8:37 a.m. April 4. Trespassing was reported. A 19-year-old Winchester male was arrested and charged.

STERLING AREA

ROBBERY

Falke Plaza, 45000 block, 1:14 p.m. April 12. Two males robbed a store of cash.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arcola Vista Terr., 42000 block, April 9. A refrigerator was stolen from a townhouse under construction.

Box Car Sq., 21000 block, 3:31 p.m. April 11. A cellphone was stolen from a garage.

Relocation Dr., 22000 block, April 11 to April 12. Tires were stolen from a warehouse.

Youngs Cliff Rd., 20000 block, April 7 to April 8. A chain saw was stolen from a shed.

Youngs Cliff Rd., 20000 block, April 7 to April 10. A chain saw was stolen from a shed.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Silo Mill Ct., unit block, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13. A black 2016 Chevy Traverse was stolen.

VANDALISM

Algonkian Pkwy. and Chelmsford Ct., April 14. Graffiti was found on a handrail along a walking trail.

Cornell Dr. E., 100 block, April 11. Graffiti was found in a stairwell and basement.

Countryside Blvd. and Algonkian Pkwy., April 14. Graffiti was found on a traffic signal control device.

Dairy Lane, 20000 block, April 10. Storage shed hinges were broken.

Evergreen St., 100 block, April 11 to April 12. Two vehicles were spray-painted.

Lee Rd. E., 1200 block, April 11 to April 12. A vehicle window was broken.

Ruritan Cir., 45000 block, midnight April 12. Four vehicle tires were slashed.

Sanderson Dr., 1100 block, 10:30 p.m. April 11. A front door of a residence was spray-painted.

Southbank St., 21000 block, 5:50 to 6:10 p.m. April 11. A vehicle was spray-painted.

Trinity Sq., 20000 block, 9:30 to 10:07 p.m. April 11. A front door of a residence and a vehicle were spray-painted.

Trinity Sq., 20000 block, April 12. Graffiti was found on a playground.

WATERFORD AREA

THEFT

Old Stage Pl., 38000 block, April 11 to April 12. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.