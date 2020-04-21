ASHBURN AREA
ASSAULT
Slate Range Terr., 21000 block, 9:50 p.m. April 6. Two people were assaulted and received minor injuries. A 21-year-old Ashburn female was arrested and charged.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Ashburn Shopping Plaza, 44000 block, 4:14 p.m. April 11. A female inside a parked vehicle saw a male parked next to her exit his vehicle and expose himself.
VANDALISM
Ashburn Shopping Plaza, 12:52 p.m. April 8. Graffiti was found on a brick wall.
LEESBURG AREA
ASSAULTS
Adams Dr. NE, unit block, 10:59 a.m. March 19. Two females, ages 21 and 51, were arrested and charged with assault and theft that occurred at this location.
Catoctin Cir., unit block, 8 a.m. April 15. Two people fought.
Dry Mill Rd., 200 block, 2 p.m. April 3. Two people fought.
Fieldstone Dr. NE, 700 block, 12:58 a.m. March 18. A 21-year-old female was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 4 p.m. April 8. An assault was reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 6 p.m. April 10. Threats were reported.
Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 8 p.m. April 6. An assault was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 4 p.m. April 11. Threats were reported.
Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 11 p.m. April 5. Two people fought.
Market St. E., 700 block, 2 a.m. April 8. Two people fought.
Mosby Dr., 400 block, 9 a.m. April 8. An assault was reported.
Old Waterford Rd., 200 block, 11 p.m. April 4. An assault was reported.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 4 a.m. April 8. An assault was reported.
Royal St., 200 block, 1 a.m. April 14. An assault was reported.
Shenandoah St. SE, 300 block, 8:48 a.m. March 15. A 37-year-old male was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
Tolocka Terr. NE, 100 block, 7 p.m. April 13. Two people fought.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 2 p.m. April 5. Trespassing was reported.
Constellation Sq., 600 block, 6 p.m. April 12. Trespassing was reported.
Crosstrail Blvd. SE, 100 block, 7:49 p.m. March 16. A 46-year-old male was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 6 p.m. April 9. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 4 p.m. April 13. An employee theft was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 9:27 a.m. March 18. A 27-year-old male was arrested and charged with trespassing that occurred at this location.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 7 p.m. April 6. Trespassing was reported.
Lawson Rd., unit block, 7 p.m. April 10. Trespassing was reported.
Market St. E., 300 block, 1:28 a.m. March 17. A 22-year-old female was arrested and charged with trespassing that occurred at this location.
Market St. E., 400 block, 6 a.m. April 7. Trespassing was reported.
Peppermill Terr., 500 block, 1 p.m. April 8. A bicycle was stolen.
Plaza St., unit block, 5 p.m. April 3. A bicycle was stolen.
Prospect Dr., 300 block, 10 a.m. April 14. A theft was reported.
South St., 300 block, 9 a.m. April 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle
Sycolin Rd., 100 block, midnight April 12. Trespassing was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
East First St., unit block, 10 a.m. April 7. A vehicle was stolen.
East First St., unit block, 3 p.m. April 14. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Heritage Way, unit block, 11 a.m. April 6. Property was damaged.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
ASSAULT
Wolf Rock Dr., 1200 block, 9:21 p.m. April 6. An assault was reported.
BREAK-IN
Purcellville Reservoir area, 8:37 a.m. April 4. Trespassing was reported. A 19-year-old Winchester male was arrested and charged.
STERLING AREA
ROBBERY
Falke Plaza, 45000 block, 1:14 p.m. April 12. Two males robbed a store of cash.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arcola Vista Terr., 42000 block, April 9. A refrigerator was stolen from a townhouse under construction.
Box Car Sq., 21000 block, 3:31 p.m. April 11. A cellphone was stolen from a garage.
Relocation Dr., 22000 block, April 11 to April 12. Tires were stolen from a warehouse.
Youngs Cliff Rd., 20000 block, April 7 to April 8. A chain saw was stolen from a shed.
Youngs Cliff Rd., 20000 block, April 7 to April 10. A chain saw was stolen from a shed.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Silo Mill Ct., unit block, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13. A black 2016 Chevy Traverse was stolen.
VANDALISM
Algonkian Pkwy. and Chelmsford Ct., April 14. Graffiti was found on a handrail along a walking trail.
Cornell Dr. E., 100 block, April 11. Graffiti was found in a stairwell and basement.
Countryside Blvd. and Algonkian Pkwy., April 14. Graffiti was found on a traffic signal control device.
Dairy Lane, 20000 block, April 10. Storage shed hinges were broken.
Evergreen St., 100 block, April 11 to April 12. Two vehicles were spray-painted.
Lee Rd. E., 1200 block, April 11 to April 12. A vehicle window was broken.
Ruritan Cir., 45000 block, midnight April 12. Four vehicle tires were slashed.
Sanderson Dr., 1100 block, 10:30 p.m. April 11. A front door of a residence was spray-painted.
Southbank St., 21000 block, 5:50 to 6:10 p.m. April 11. A vehicle was spray-painted.
Trinity Sq., 20000 block, 9:30 to 10:07 p.m. April 11. A front door of a residence and a vehicle were spray-painted.
Trinity Sq., 20000 block, April 12. Graffiti was found on a playground.
WATERFORD AREA
THEFT
Old Stage Pl., 38000 block, April 11 to April 12. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.