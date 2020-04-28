Lenah Rd., 24000 block, 9 a.m. April 21. A construction crew tore up a driveway without permission and fled when they were confronted by the homeowners. The crew left a construction vehicle behind and drove away in a white truck pulling a tow trailer.

Sweetspire Sq., 25000 block, April 20 to April 21. An attempt was made to enter a residence by cutting a window screen.

Yarrow Grove Pl. and Chapman Grove Way, April 16 to April 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Zircon Dr., 42000 block, 6:26 p.m. April 21. Two bicycles were stolen from a property.

ASHBURN AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belmont Manor Lane, 19000 block, 1 to 9 a.m. April 20. Three individuals were observed taking liquor bottles from a clubhouse.

Glenorchy Ct., 23000 block, 11:06 a.m. April 19. Delivered packages were stolen from a residence.

Hazleton Way, 20000 block, April 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Janelia Farm Blvd., 19000 block, April 14 to April 17. Construction equipment was stolen from a construction site.

Kirkland St., 42000 block, April 18 to April 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lamoreaux Landing Sq., 22000 block, 8:36 a.m. April 19. Responding to a report of a found package, deputies determined that the package was removed from a front porch of a residence. Items were still in the box.

Middlebury St., 20000 block, April 18 to April 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Middlebury St., 20000 block, April 19 to April 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Redfield St., 42000 block, April 18 to April 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Ashburn Rd., 20000 block, April 1 to April 15. A yellow 2003 Ford Econoline E350 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Southern Walk Plaza, 43000 block, April 17. Graffiti was found on a wall behind a store.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barrymoore Pl., 42000 block, April 19. Property was stolen from two vehicles.

Crusher Dr., 26000 block, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. April 16. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle. A second vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Defender Dr., 43000 block, April 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fawn Meadow Pl., 42000 block, 4 to 4:10 a.m. April 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Marbury Estates Dr., 26000 block, April 19 to April 20. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Offenham Terr., 42000 block, 2:17 p.m. April 20. Two males stole a bicycle.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Appletree Dr., 100 block, 10 p.m. April 17. An assault was reported.

Baish Dr., 300 block, 2 p.m. April 20. Two people fought.

Baish Dr., 300 block, 8 p.m. April 20. Two people fought.

Davis Ave., 500 block, 9 p.m. April 21. Two people fought.

Evard C., 700 block, 10 p.m. April 17. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 3 p.m. April 19. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 9 p.m. April 16. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 10 a.m. April 18. Two people fought.

Hampshire Sq., 100 block, noon April 16. Threats were reported.

Rhonda Pl., 900 block, 4 p.m. April 21. Threats were reported.

Rhonda Pl., 900 block, 8 p.m. April 21. Two people fought.

Ribbon Limestone Terr. SE, 1100 block, 1 a.m. April 21. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bellview Ct., 700 block, 3 p.m. April 22. A theft was reported.

Bellview Ct., 800 block, 1 p.m. April 21. A theft was reported.

Chancellor St., 900 block, 1 p.m. April 22. A theft was reported.

Church St., 5 p.m. April 20. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, noon April 20. A theft was reported.

Kalmia Sq., 500 block, 3 p.m. April 21. A theft was reported.

Muffin Ct., 100 block, 9 p.m. April 16. A theft was reported.

Russell Branch Pkwy. SE, 1300 block, 4 p.m. April 16. A theft was reported.

Silverbell Terr., 400 block, 11 a.m. April 16. A theft was reported.

Tammy Terr., 600 block, 3 p.m. April 16. A theft was reported.

Vanderbilt Terr., 800 block, 11 a.m. April 22. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 9 a.m. April 22. A vehicle was stolen.

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 10 a.m. April 16. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Adams Dr., unit block, 6 p.m. April 16. A vehicle was tampered with.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 6 p.m. April 20. Property was damaged.

Kornblau Terr. SE, 400 block, 1 p.m. April 17. Property was damaged.

Loudoun St., 200 block, 9 a.m. April 22. Property was damaged.

Meadows Lane, 200 block, 3 p.m. April 20. Property was damaged.

Plaza St., unit block, 10 a.m. April 20. Property was damaged.

Shenandoah St., 300 block, 8 p.m. April 18. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Harpers Ferry, 11000 block, April 15 to April 16. A trailer was stolen from a property.

VANDALISM

Maple Ave. N., 300 block, 7:40 p.m. April 16. A high school parking lot was spray-painted.

Wild Raspberry Dr., 18000 block, April 18 to April 19. A vehicle was scratched and two tires were punctured.

ROUND HILL AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arrowood Pl., 17300 block, 10 a.m. April 22. A theft was reported.

Bell Rd., 36300 block, 8 a.m. April 22. Credit card information was stolen.

VANDALISM

Bighorn Ct., 17000 block, 12:35 to 7:35 p.m. April 16. Tires on three vehicles were punctured.

Bighorn Ct., 17300 block, 11 a.m. April 15. Property was damaged.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Old Ox Rd., 44000 block, 6:57 p.m. April 19. After paying a tow fee, a man got into his vehicle and tried to strike a tow-truck driver several times in the tow lot. A 50-year-old Purcellville man was arrested and charged.

ROBBERY

Fesseden Terr., 46000 block, 9:05 p.m. April 18. Two males assaulted a man and robbed him of cash. A third male was also in the area during the incident.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Valery Ct. W., 300 block, April 19 to April 20. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.