These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ALDIE AREA

VANDALISM

Helms Terr., 24000 block, April 23. A vehicle window was damaged.

ASHBURN AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cheltenham Cir., 43000 block, April 24 to April 28. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Chestermill Terr., 43000 block, 1:51 p.m. April 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Creek View Plaza, 42800 block, 7:32 p.m. April 28. Four males passed counterfeit money at a store.

Dragons Green Sq., 21000 block, 12:53 to 1:53 p.m. April 25. Two delivered packages were stolen from a residence.

Mount Pleasant Terr., 20000 block, 1:40 p.m. April 25. A male was observed attempting to open a vehicle door.

Rivermont Terr., 44000 block, Feb. 19. Property was stolen from storage.

Southern Walk Plaza, 43200 block, 7:15 p.m. April 28. Four males passed counterfeit money at a store.

Sycolin Rd. and Houseman Terr., April 20 to April 27. A canoe was stolen.

VANDALISM

Crescent Park Sq., 21000 block, April 21 to April 23. A door was damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

ROBBERY

Justice Dr., 25000 block, 6:20 p.m. April 26. A male was assaulted and robbed during a drug-related robbery. An 18-year-old Ashburn male was arrested and charged.

THEFT

Eastern Marketplace Plaza, 25400 block, 6:20 p.m. April 28. Four males passed counterfeit money at a store.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Cornwall St., 200 block, 11 a.m. April 28. An assault was reported.

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 3 p.m. April 27. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 9 a.m. April 23. Two people fought.

King St. S., 600 block, 10 p.m. April 26. Threats were reported.

Kinnaird Terr. NE, 1500 block, 1 a.m. April 25. Two people fought.

Lilac Terr. NE, 400 block, 10:43 p.m. April 3. A 28-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11:36 p.m. April 3. A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 6 p.m. April 28. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 6 p.m. April 24. Trespassing was reported.

Flag Ct., 1700 block, 2 p.m. April 27. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 300 block, 2 p.m. April 27. A theft was reported.

North St., 100 block, noon April 22. Trespassing was reported.

Plaza St., 300 block, 1 p.m. April 25. Trespassing was reported.

VANDALISM

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 5 p.m. April 24. Property was damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Church St. S., unit block, April 22 to April 23. A white 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Orison Rd., 13000 block, April 24 to April 26. A vehicle window was broken.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Elder Terr., 200 block, 1:54 p.m. April 22. Identity theft was reported.

Mountaindale Rd., 13000 block, 2:55 a.m. April 27. A man was found climbing a ladder laying against a residence. The man ran off when the homeowners yelled.

VANDALISM

33rd St. N., 200 block, 5:28 p.m. April 22. Property was damaged by a truck.

STERLING AREA

GUNFIRE

Algonkian Pkwy. and River Bank St., 7:05 p.m. April 25. A male pedestrian was struck with a pellet from a BB gun. The male had a laceration to his hand.

ROBBERY

Falke Plaza, 45000 block, 1:14 p.m. April 12. Two males, ages 19 and 20, were arrested and charged with robbery that occurred at this location.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beech Rd. E., 1100 block, 1 p.m. April 26. Four bags were stolen from the front of a residence.

Cascades Pkwy., 20000 block, 4 a.m. April 26. A sportsplex was entered and a vehicle and other items were damaged.

Church Rd. W., 900 block, April 23 to April 24. A generator was stolen from a container.

Dayton Sq., 45000 block, April 23 to April 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 8:55 p.m. April 27. A man stole jewelry from a kiosk and fled from the scene.

Enterprise St., 220 block, 3:20 p.m. April 26. A female observed a male remove her wallet from her vehicle. When she confronted the male, he fled in a vehicle.

Windmill Parc Dr., 21000 block, April 23 to April 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Youngs Cliff Rd., 19000 block, April 14 to April 24. Property was stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Augusta Dr., 21000 block, April 21 to April 23. Two outbuildings on school property were damaged.

Seneca Ridge Dr., unit block, April 9 to April 22. A vehicle was damaged.

Seneca Ridge Dr., unit block, April 18 to April 22. An outbuilding was damaged.

— Compiled by Ria Manglapus