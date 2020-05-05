ASHBURN AREA
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Cheltenham Cir., 43000 block, April 24 to April 28. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Chestermill Terr., 43000 block, 1:51 p.m. April 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Creek View Plaza, 42800 block, 7:32 p.m. April 28. Four males passed counterfeit money at a store.
Dragons Green Sq., 21000 block, 12:53 to 1:53 p.m. April 25. Two delivered packages were stolen from a residence.
Mount Pleasant Terr., 20000 block, 1:40 p.m. April 25. A male was observed attempting to open a vehicle door.
Rivermont Terr., 44000 block, Feb. 19. Property was stolen from storage.
Southern Walk Plaza, 43200 block, 7:15 p.m. April 28. Four males passed counterfeit money at a store.
Sycolin Rd. and Houseman Terr., April 20 to April 27. A canoe was stolen.
VANDALISM
Crescent Park Sq., 21000 block, April 21 to April 23. A door was damaged.
DULLES SOUTH AREA
ROBBERY
Justice Dr., 25000 block, 6:20 p.m. April 26. A male was assaulted and robbed during a drug-related robbery. An 18-year-old Ashburn male was arrested and charged.
THEFT
Eastern Marketplace Plaza, 25400 block, 6:20 p.m. April 28. Four males passed counterfeit money at a store.
LEESBURG AREA
ASSAULTS
Cornwall St., 200 block, 11 a.m. April 28. An assault was reported.
Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 3 p.m. April 27. An assault was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 9 a.m. April 23. Two people fought.
King St. S., 600 block, 10 p.m. April 26. Threats were reported.
Kinnaird Terr. NE, 1500 block, 1 a.m. April 25. Two people fought.
Lilac Terr. NE, 400 block, 10:43 p.m. April 3. A 28-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11:36 p.m. April 3. A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
Victory Lane, 42000 block, 6 p.m. April 28. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 6 p.m. April 24. Trespassing was reported.
Flag Ct., 1700 block, 2 p.m. April 27. A theft was reported.
Market St. E., 300 block, 2 p.m. April 27. A theft was reported.
North St., 100 block, noon April 22. Trespassing was reported.
Plaza St., 300 block, 1 p.m. April 25. Trespassing was reported.
VANDALISM
Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 5 p.m. April 24. Property was damaged.
LOVETTSVILLE AREA
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Church St. S., unit block, April 22 to April 23. A white 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen from a residence.
VANDALISM
Orison Rd., 13000 block, April 24 to April 26. A vehicle window was broken.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
THEFT/BREAK-IN
Elder Terr., 200 block, 1:54 p.m. April 22. Identity theft was reported.
Mountaindale Rd., 13000 block, 2:55 a.m. April 27. A man was found climbing a ladder laying against a residence. The man ran off when the homeowners yelled.
VANDALISM
33rd St. N., 200 block, 5:28 p.m. April 22. Property was damaged by a truck.
STERLING AREA
GUNFIRE
Algonkian Pkwy. and River Bank St., 7:05 p.m. April 25. A male pedestrian was struck with a pellet from a BB gun. The male had a laceration to his hand.
ROBBERY
Falke Plaza, 45000 block, 1:14 p.m. April 12. Two males, ages 19 and 20, were arrested and charged with robbery that occurred at this location.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Beech Rd. E., 1100 block, 1 p.m. April 26. Four bags were stolen from the front of a residence.
Cascades Pkwy., 20000 block, 4 a.m. April 26. A sportsplex was entered and a vehicle and other items were damaged.
Church Rd. W., 900 block, April 23 to April 24. A generator was stolen from a container.
Dayton Sq., 45000 block, April 23 to April 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 8:55 p.m. April 27. A man stole jewelry from a kiosk and fled from the scene.
Enterprise St., 220 block, 3:20 p.m. April 26. A female observed a male remove her wallet from her vehicle. When she confronted the male, he fled in a vehicle.
Windmill Parc Dr., 21000 block, April 23 to April 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Youngs Cliff Rd., 19000 block, April 14 to April 24. Property was stolen from a residence.
VANDALISM
Augusta Dr., 21000 block, April 21 to April 23. Two outbuildings on school property were damaged.
Seneca Ridge Dr., unit block, April 9 to April 22. A vehicle was damaged.
Seneca Ridge Dr., unit block, April 18 to April 22. An outbuilding was damaged.
— Compiled by Ria Manglapus