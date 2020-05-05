ASHBURN AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cheltenham Cir., 43000 block, April 24 to April 28. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Chestermill Terr., 43000 block, 1:51 p.m. April 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Creek View Plaza, 42800 block, 7:32 p.m. April 28. Four males passed counterfeit money at a store.

AD

Dragons Green Sq., 21000 block, 12:53 to 1:53 p.m. April 25. Two delivered packages were stolen from a residence.

AD

Mount Pleasant Terr., 20000 block, 1:40 p.m. April 25. A male was observed attempting to open a vehicle door.

Rivermont Terr., 44000 block, Feb. 19. Property was stolen from storage.

Southern Walk Plaza, 43200 block, 7:15 p.m. April 28. Four males passed counterfeit money at a store.

Sycolin Rd. and Houseman Terr., April 20 to April 27. A canoe was stolen.

VANDALISM

Crescent Park Sq., 21000 block, April 21 to April 23. A door was damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

ROBBERY

Justice Dr., 25000 block, 6:20 p.m. April 26. A male was assaulted and robbed during a drug-related robbery. An 18-year-old Ashburn male was arrested and charged.

AD

THEFT

Eastern Marketplace Plaza, 25400 block, 6:20 p.m. April 28. Four males passed counterfeit money at a store.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Cornwall St., 200 block, 11 a.m. April 28. An assault was reported.

AD

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 3 p.m. April 27. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 9 a.m. April 23. Two people fought.

King St. S., 600 block, 10 p.m. April 26. Threats were reported.

Kinnaird Terr. NE, 1500 block, 1 a.m. April 25. Two people fought.

Lilac Terr. NE, 400 block, 10:43 p.m. April 3. A 28-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11:36 p.m. April 3. A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

AD

Victory Lane, 42000 block, 6 p.m. April 28. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 6 p.m. April 24. Trespassing was reported.

Flag Ct., 1700 block, 2 p.m. April 27. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 300 block, 2 p.m. April 27. A theft was reported.

AD

North St., 100 block, noon April 22. Trespassing was reported.

Plaza St., 300 block, 1 p.m. April 25. Trespassing was reported.

VANDALISM

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 5 p.m. April 24. Property was damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Church St. S., unit block, April 22 to April 23. A white 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Orison Rd., 13000 block, April 24 to April 26. A vehicle window was broken.

AD

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Elder Terr., 200 block, 1:54 p.m. April 22. Identity theft was reported.

Mountaindale Rd., 13000 block, 2:55 a.m. April 27. A man was found climbing a ladder laying against a residence. The man ran off when the homeowners yelled.

VANDALISM

33rd St. N., 200 block, 5:28 p.m. April 22. Property was damaged by a truck.

STERLING AREA

GUNFIRE

Algonkian Pkwy. and River Bank St., 7:05 p.m. April 25. A male pedestrian was struck with a pellet from a BB gun. The male had a laceration to his hand.

AD

ROBBERY

Falke Plaza, 45000 block, 1:14 p.m. April 12. Two males, ages 19 and 20, were arrested and charged with robbery that occurred at this location.

AD

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beech Rd. E., 1100 block, 1 p.m. April 26. Four bags were stolen from the front of a residence.

Cascades Pkwy., 20000 block, 4 a.m. April 26. A sportsplex was entered and a vehicle and other items were damaged.

Church Rd. W., 900 block, April 23 to April 24. A generator was stolen from a container.

Dayton Sq., 45000 block, April 23 to April 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, 8:55 p.m. April 27. A man stole jewelry from a kiosk and fled from the scene.

Enterprise St., 220 block, 3:20 p.m. April 26. A female observed a male remove her wallet from her vehicle. When she confronted the male, he fled in a vehicle.

AD

AD

Windmill Parc Dr., 21000 block, April 23 to April 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Youngs Cliff Rd., 19000 block, April 14 to April 24. Property was stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Augusta Dr., 21000 block, April 21 to April 23. Two outbuildings on school property were damaged.

Seneca Ridge Dr., unit block, April 9 to April 22. A vehicle was damaged.

Seneca Ridge Dr., unit block, April 18 to April 22. An outbuilding was damaged.