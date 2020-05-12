THEFT/BREAK-IN

Wyndham Point Ct., 25000 block, May 3 to May 5. A refrigerator was stolen from a construction site.

ASHBURN AREA

GUNFIRE

Broad Vista Terr. and Bles Park Dr., 8:06 p.m. May 4. A person in a vehicle was observed discharging a firearm and fleeing the area.

VANDALISM

Gloucester Pkwy., 43000 block, May 5. Graffiti was sprayed-painted on a sidewalk.

AD

Greenway Corporate Dr., 43000 block, 6:30 p.m. May 5. A vehicle was scratched with a sharp object.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

SHOOTING

Scarlet Sq., 43000 block, 1:58 p.m. May 4. During an altercation, a firearm was discharged and two vehicles were seen leaving the area. An investigation revealed a replica BB gun was recovered. Deputies located a person.

AD

THEFT

Pleasant Valley Rd., 25000 block, May 2 to May 4. A red 2018 Haul-Master trailer was stolen.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Cambria Terr., 1200 block, 9 p.m. May 1. Two people fought.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 8 p.m. May 4. Threats were reported.

Clagett St., 300 block, 9 p.m. April 30. An assault was reported.

Cornwall St., 200 block, 11 a.m. May 1. An assault was reported.

AD

Hume Ct., 100 block, 1 p.m. May 1. An assault was reported.

Lilac Terr., 400 block, 6 p.m. May 1. Two people fought.

Lilac Terr., 400 block, 8 p.m. May 1. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Buchanan Ct., 600 block, 8 p.m. April 29. Credit card information was stolen.

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 1 p.m. May 4. A theft was reported.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 11 a.m. May 2. Shoplifting was reported.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 11 a.m. May 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 8 p.m. April 29. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 400 block, 6:52 a.m. April 7. A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft that occurred at this location.

AD

Market St. E., unit block, noon May 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 4:16 a.m. April 8. A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with trespassing that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 3 p.m. April 8. A 44-year-old female was arrested and charged with theft that occurred at this location.

Rockbridge Dr., 500 block, 2 p.m. May 1. A theft was reported.

Rockbridge Dr., 500 block, 3 p.m. May 1. A theft was reported.

Sycolin Rd., 8 p.m. April 29. A theft was reported.

Tavistock Dr., 500 block, 5 p.m. May 1. Trespassing was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Candlewick Sq., 43000 block, 1:31 a.m. May 5. A gray 2008 Acura MDX was stolen.

AD

AD

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 9:43 p.m. April 7. A 21-year-old male was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft that occurred at this location.

VANDALISM

Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 7 p.m. May 2. Property was damaged.

Heritage Way and Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 4:41 p.m. April 11. A 22-year-old male was arrested and charged with vandalism that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11 a.m. May 2. Property was damaged.

Prosperity Ave., 100 block, 1 p.m. May 2. Property was damaged.

Wild Turkey Way, 200 block, 6 a.m. May 2. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

16th St. N., 100 block, 1:20 p.m. April 24. Harassment was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ball Ct., 200 block, 8:13 p.m. April 27. A man was observed removing construction material from a construction site.

AD

Koerner Lane, 37000 block, 2:39 p.m. May 4. A rowboat was stolen.

AD

Main St. E., 700 block, 3:46 p.m. April 28. A credit card was stolen.

STERLING AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

McFadden Sq., 21000 block, April 28 to April 29. Property was stolen from two vehicles.

Striped Maple and Lenah Crossing drives, March 3 to May 4. Property was stolen from a residence under construction.

Wrathall Dr., 23000 block, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 19. Two delivered packages were stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Circle Dr., 22000 block, 5:45 to 9 p.m. April 30. Vehicle side mirrors and a windshield were broken.

Ellicott Sq., 46000 block, May 2 to May 4. Four vehicle tires were slashed.

AD

Williamsburg Rd., 700 block, April 28 to April 29. A vehicle was damaged.