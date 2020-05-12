THEFT/BREAK-IN
Wyndham Point Ct., 25000 block, May 3 to May 5. A refrigerator was stolen from a construction site.
ASHBURN AREA
GUNFIRE
Broad Vista Terr. and Bles Park Dr., 8:06 p.m. May 4. A person in a vehicle was observed discharging a firearm and fleeing the area.
VANDALISM
Gloucester Pkwy., 43000 block, May 5. Graffiti was sprayed-painted on a sidewalk.
Greenway Corporate Dr., 43000 block, 6:30 p.m. May 5. A vehicle was scratched with a sharp object.
DULLES SOUTH AREA
SHOOTING
Scarlet Sq., 43000 block, 1:58 p.m. May 4. During an altercation, a firearm was discharged and two vehicles were seen leaving the area. An investigation revealed a replica BB gun was recovered. Deputies located a person.
THEFT
Pleasant Valley Rd., 25000 block, May 2 to May 4. A red 2018 Haul-Master trailer was stolen.
LEESBURG AREA
ASSAULTS
Cambria Terr., 1200 block, 9 p.m. May 1. Two people fought.
Catoctin Cir., unit block, 8 p.m. May 4. Threats were reported.
Clagett St., 300 block, 9 p.m. April 30. An assault was reported.
Cornwall St., 200 block, 11 a.m. May 1. An assault was reported.
Hume Ct., 100 block, 1 p.m. May 1. An assault was reported.
Lilac Terr., 400 block, 6 p.m. May 1. Two people fought.
Lilac Terr., 400 block, 8 p.m. May 1. Two people fought.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Buchanan Ct., 600 block, 8 p.m. April 29. Credit card information was stolen.
Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 1 p.m. May 4. A theft was reported.
Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 11 a.m. May 2. Shoplifting was reported.
Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 11 a.m. May 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 8 p.m. April 29. Trespassing was reported.
Market St. E., 400 block, 6:52 a.m. April 7. A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft that occurred at this location.
Market St. E., unit block, noon May 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 4:16 a.m. April 8. A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with trespassing that occurred at this location.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 3 p.m. April 8. A 44-year-old female was arrested and charged with theft that occurred at this location.
Rockbridge Dr., 500 block, 2 p.m. May 1. A theft was reported.
Rockbridge Dr., 500 block, 3 p.m. May 1. A theft was reported.
Sycolin Rd., 8 p.m. April 29. A theft was reported.
Tavistock Dr., 500 block, 5 p.m. May 1. Trespassing was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Candlewick Sq., 43000 block, 1:31 a.m. May 5. A gray 2008 Acura MDX was stolen.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 9:43 p.m. April 7. A 21-year-old male was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft that occurred at this location.
VANDALISM
Fort Evans Rd., 600 block, 7 p.m. May 2. Property was damaged.
Heritage Way and Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 4:41 p.m. April 11. A 22-year-old male was arrested and charged with vandalism that occurred at this location.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11 a.m. May 2. Property was damaged.
Prosperity Ave., 100 block, 1 p.m. May 2. Property was damaged.
Wild Turkey Way, 200 block, 6 a.m. May 2. Property was damaged.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
ASSAULT
16th St. N., 100 block, 1:20 p.m. April 24. Harassment was reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Ball Ct., 200 block, 8:13 p.m. April 27. A man was observed removing construction material from a construction site.
Koerner Lane, 37000 block, 2:39 p.m. May 4. A rowboat was stolen.
Main St. E., 700 block, 3:46 p.m. April 28. A credit card was stolen.
STERLING AREA
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
McFadden Sq., 21000 block, April 28 to April 29. Property was stolen from two vehicles.
Striped Maple and Lenah Crossing drives, March 3 to May 4. Property was stolen from a residence under construction.
Wrathall Dr., 23000 block, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 19. Two delivered packages were stolen from a residence.
VANDALISM
Circle Dr., 22000 block, 5:45 to 9 p.m. April 30. Vehicle side mirrors and a windshield were broken.
Ellicott Sq., 46000 block, May 2 to May 4. Four vehicle tires were slashed.
Williamsburg Rd., 700 block, April 28 to April 29. A vehicle was damaged.
— Compiled by Ria Manglapus