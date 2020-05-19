VANDALISM

Purpose Way, 41000 block, May 11. Graffiti was found on a sidewalk.

ASHBURN AREA

STABBING

Blossom Hill Terr., 21000 block, 9:16 p.m. May 8. During an altercation, a man assaulted and stabbed three males. Two males were treated and released while the third male remains hospitalized. A male was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashbrook Commons Plaza, 20000 block, 3:10 p.m. May 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Beaverdam Dr., 22000 block, 10:36 a.m. May 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Blacksmith Sq., 43000 block, March 27. A 40-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged with embezzlement that occurred at this location.

Christiana Dr. and Natalie Terr., April 17 to May 7. A license plate was stolen from a trailer.

Farmwell Hunt Plaza, 43000 block, 2:15 a.m. May 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Revival Dr., 41000 block, 10:05 a.m. May 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Still Creek Dr., 42000 block, May 6 to May 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Dodge Terr., 43000 block, May 11 to May 12. A green 2000 Plymouth Voyager was stolen.

AD

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Byrnes Crossing Dr., 25000 block, May 8 to May 11. A sink was stolen from a construction site.

Kiplington Sq., 43000 block, 1 p.m. May 12. A residence was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

AD

Lands End Dr., 26000 block, May 6 to May 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Loudoun County Pkwy., 25000 block, March 1 to May 9. An 18-foot trailer was stolen from a construction site.

Quentin St., 43000 block, May 6 to May 7. A vehicle was entered.

Tippman Pl., 43000 block, May 6 to May 7. Property was stolen from vehicles.

First Frost Way, 26000 block, 5 to 6 a.m. May 7. A vehicle was entered.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 6 p.m. May 9. An assault was reported.

AD

Childrens Center Rd., 700 block, 4 p.m. May 10. An assault was reported.

Dry Mill Rd., 200 block, 3 a.m. May 9. Two people fought.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 4 a.m. May 6. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. SE, 100 block, 10:48 a.m. April 18. A 31-year-old male was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

AD

King St. S., 400 block, 10 a.m. May 10. An assault was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 10 p.m. May 9. Two people fought.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 10:41 p.m. April 17. A 30-year-old male was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. SE, unit block, 9 p.m. May 6. Two people fought.

AD

Plaza St., 200 block, 10 p.m. May 5. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ayr St., unit block, 6 a.m. May 5. Trespassing was reported.

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 3 p.m. May 11. Trespassing was reported.

Cattail Marsh Pl., 43000 block, May 9 to May 11. Material was stolen from a construction site.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 1200 block, 4:56 p.m. April 13. A 36-year-old woman was arrested and charged with embezzlement that occurred at this location.

James Monroe Hwy., 15000 block, May 10 to May 12. Outdoor equipment was stolen from a shed.

AD

Mayfair Dr., 3 p.m. May 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Plaza St., unit block, 1 a.m. May 11. Shoplifting was reported.

AD

Plaza St., unit block, 1 p.m. May 5. Trespassing was reported.

Prospect Dr., 100 block, 2 p.m. May 10. A theft was reported.

Rockbridge Dr., 500 block, 11 a.m. May 9. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 7 p.m. May 5. A vehicle was stolen.

Train Whistle Terr. SE, 200 block, 1 a.m. May 8. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Clubhouse Dr., 6 a.m. May 9. Property was damaged.

Forbes Ct. and Heritage Way NE, 1 p.m. May 9. Property was damaged.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 1 p.m. May 7. Property was damaged.

Nelson Ct. and Heritage Way NE, noon May 9. Property was damaged.

Roanoke Dr., noon May 5. Property was damaged.

Southern Planter Lane, 17200 block, May 7 to May 8. A door at a museum was damaged.

AD

AD

Stumptown Rd., 41000 block, 1 to 1:30 a.m. May 12. A bullet hole was found on a vehicle tailgate.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

GUNFIRE

Quarter Branch Rd., 39000 block, 3:45 p.m. May 7. A resident reported that their house was struck by pellets from a shotgun.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Dominion Terr., 600 block, 11:39 p.m. May 3. Two people fought.

THEFT

Main St. E., 800 block, 3:04 p.m. May 4. A credit card was stolen.

VANDALISM

Main St. E., 100 block, 9:20 a.m. May 4. Graffiti was spray-painted on two buildings.

STERLING AREA

BRANDISHING A WEAPON

Old Ox Rd. and Ladbrook Dr., 12:16 a.m. May 7. During a traffic altercation, a driver displayed a firearm at another driver. A driver was identified but no weapon was located.

AD

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bandury Sq., 20000 block, May 1 to May 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Eaton Terr., 46000 block, May 9 to May 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Giles Pl., 100 block, 8 p.m. May 9. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Halifax Ct., unit block, 1:37 p.m. May 11. A residence was entered by breaking a window. Damage was found inside the home.

Imperial Sq., 45000 block, 5:17 a.m. May 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by breaking a window.

Manchester Terr., 46000 block, 5:32 to 5:55 p.m. May 8. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Millwood Sq., 21000 block, May 8 to May 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Millwood Sq., 21000 block, May 9 to May 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Morningside Terr., 20000 block, May 7 to May 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

River Bank St., 20000 block, May 7 to May 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Shaw Rd. and Silverbrook Center Dr., 11:06 p.m. May 10. A vehicle reported stolen in Fairfax County was recovered at this location.

AD

VANDALISM

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45000 block, 6:55 p.m. May 13. A rock was thrown at a door glass.