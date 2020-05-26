GUNFIRE

Longhill Lane, 39000 block, 1:30 p.m. May 16. Gunfire struck the siding of a residence.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Red Spruce Dr., 41000 block, May 14 to May 18. Building materials were stolen from a construction site.

VANDALISM

Racing Sun Dr., 25000 block, 5:34 p.m. May 17. A vehicle window was damaged by a BB gun.

ASHBURN AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lazy River Terr., 20000 block, 3:20 p.m. May 15. A bicycle was stolen.

Navajo Dr., 44000 block, May 18. A vehicle fog light was stolen.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Flagstaff Plaza, 22000 block, 1:30 to 10:30 p.m. May 16. A blue 2005 Subaru Impreza was stolen.

VANDALISM

Coltsfoot Terr., 20000 block, 12:53 p.m. May 16. A rock was thrown at a vehicle, causing damage.

Gala Cir., 44000 block, 10:13 a.m. May 12. A sliding-glass door was damaged.

Meadow Star Pl., 2300 block, May 11 to May 19. A window and a door of a home under construction were damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Byrnes Crossing Dr., 25000 block, May 9 to May 12. Windows were stolen from a construction site.

Morgans Crossing Pl., 26000 block, May 15 to May 18. Building materials were stolen from a construction site.

Riding Center Dr., 25000 block, noon to 12:30 p.m. May 19. A classroom trailer was entered and damaged. Three vehicles in the area were also damaged.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Casla Ct., 800 block, 8 a.m. May 17. Two people fought.

Chancellor St., 900 block, 2 a.m. May 15. Two people fought.

Covington Terr., 500 block, 5 p.m. May 12. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 7 p.m. May 13. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 9 p.m. May 19. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd. SE, 100 block, 9:17 a.m. April 23. A 21-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 6 p.m. May 13. An assault was reported.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 8:19 a.m. April 24. A 55-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Monroe St. SE, unit block, 6 p.m. May 16. Two people fought.

Nathan Pl., 600 block, 11 p.m. May 14. Two people fought.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 9 a.m. May 16. Two people fought.

Shenandoah St., 200 block, 7 p.m. May 12. An assault was reported.

Sparkleberry Terr., 500 block, 7 a.m. May 16. Threats were reported.

Woodberry Rd., 100 block, 6 p.m. May 17. Two people fought.

ROBBERIES

Riverside Pkwy. and Kipheart Dr., 2:27 p.m. May 14. During a transaction, two people armed with a knife and a gun robbed a man of vape pods.

Washington & Old Dominion Bike Trail and Catoctin Cir. SE, 3 p.m. May 17. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashford Ct., 200 block, 1 p.m. May 19. A theft was reported.

Breckinridge Sq., 500 block, 5 p.m. May 12. Trespassing was reported.

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 5 p.m. May 14. Trespassing was reported.

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 6 p.m. May 14. Trespassing was reported.

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 6 p.m. May 18. Trespassing was reported.

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 7 p.m. May 12. Trespassing was reported.

Cornwall St., 200 block, 9 p.m. May 13. Trespassing was reported.

Crosstrail Blvd. SE, 100 block, 8:36 a.m. April 21. A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Crosstrail Blvd. SE, 100 block, 2 p.m. May 16. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 1 p.m. May 14. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 8 a.m. May 14. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 8 a.m. May 19. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, noon May 14. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, noon May 19. Shoplifting was reported.

Emerald Hill Dr., 700 block, 11 a.m. May 17. Trespassing was reported.

Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, noon May 14. A theft was reported.

James Monroe Hwy., 15000 block, May 15 to May 18. Items were stolen from an outbuilding.

King St. S., 200 block, 1 p.m. May 14. A theft was reported.

Millbrook Terr., 300 block, 1 p.m. May 14. A theft was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 11 a.m. May 14. Trespassing was reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 1 p.m. May 15. Identity theft was reported.

Sycolin Rd., 400 block, 8 p.m. May 13. A bicycle was stolen.

Wage Dr., 800 block, 8 a.m. May 15. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Cedar Walk Cir., 100 block, 5 p.m. May 16. Property was damaged.

Fairfax St, unit block, 3 p.m. May 18. Property was damaged.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 10 p.m. May 14. Property was damaged.

Fort Evans Rd., 1 p.m. May 15. Ten properties were damaged.

Harrison St., 300 block, 4 p.m. May 15. Property was damaged.

Meadows Lane, 200 block, 4 p.m. May 19. Two properties were damaged.

Upper Belmont Pl., 18000 block, March 31 to May 15. A vacant building was vandalized.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

GUNFIRE

Quarter Branch Rd., 39000 block, 3:45 p.m. May 7. A man was arrested and charged with a gunfire incident that occurred at this location.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

VANDALISM

Main St. E., 700 block, 7:53 p.m. May 12. Graffiti was reported on the side of a building.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Church Rd. W., 700 block, 12:57 a.m. May 17. During a confrontation, a male brandished a machete and assaulted a man and fled from the scene.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brasswood Pl., 47000 block, May 16 to May 17. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Cambridge Ct., 10000 block, 11:51 a.m. May 14. A male was observed taking a bike from a residence. A man was arrested and charged.

Coventry Sq., 200 block, May 13 to May 14. Three mountain bikes were stolen from a backyard.

Stonetree Ct., 21000 block, May 15 to May 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Thomas Jefferson Dr. and Community Plaza, 7:15 a.m. May 14. A work trailer was entered and equipment was stolen.

Windmill Parc Dr., 21000 block, May 9 to May 16. A handicap parking permit was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Falcon Pl., 44000 block, 9 a.m. May 1. A gray 2019 Audi Q4 was stolen.

Signature Dr. and Mirage Way, 6:09 p.m. May 15. A deputy received a LoJack hit for a vehicle reported stolen from Herndon. Two Herndon men, ages 25 and 30, were arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Blackorn Sq., 23000 block, May 14 to May 15. A residence was damaged.

Enterprise St., 100 block, May 8 to May 14. Two shed locks were broken off.

Highwood Ct., 21000 block, 3 a.m. May 17. A vehicle was tampered with.

Old Ox Rd., 45000 block, 10:52 a.m. May 16. A female reported that while sitting at a red light, a male started throwing rocks into oncoming traffic, which struck her vehicle.

Palisade Pkwy. and River Meadows Terr., 8:43 a.m. May 14. A bus stop window panel was shattered.

Southbank St., 21000 block, 10 to 11:09 a.m. May 16. A vehicle tire was punctured.

Whitewater Dr., 20000 block, May 18. A skylight in a school was damaged by rocks.