INDECENT EXPOSURE

Village Center Plaza, 42000 block, 5:13 p.m. May 20. A man exposed himself to a female who was loading groceries into the trunk of her vehicle.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Conejo Way, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. May 26. A bike was stolen.

Lobo Dr., 24000 block, May 15 to May 20. Property was stolen from a press box near an athletic field of a school.

Red Sunset Pl., 23000 block, May 6 to May 14. Items were stolen from a construction site.

Speckled Alder Ct., 41000 block, May 20 to May 21. A water heater was stolen from a property.

Wateroak Pl., 24000 block, May 20 to May 21. An appliance was stolen from a residence under construction.

ASHBURN AREA

BREAK-INS

Preakness Ct., 20000 block, 4 to 4:30 a.m. May 20. A vehicle was entered by force causing damage. Nothing was reported missing.

Quiet Walk Terr., 20000 block, 8:25 p.m. May 24. Deputies responded to a report of a man entering vehicles by breaking windows with a hammer. A 29-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Armstrong Terr., 22000 block, May 20 to May 21. A blue 2008 Suzuki GSX-R600 was stolen.

Flagstaff Plaza, 22000 block, 1:30 to 10:30 p.m. May 16. A blue 2005 Subaru Impreza reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Gayton Terr., 45000 block, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 21. A white 2017 Suzuki 750 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Ashburn Rd., 20000 block, May 7 to May 20. Graffiti and damage was found on a structure in a property.

Eversole Terr., 22000 block, May 9 to May 23. A vehicle was damaged.

Russell Branch Pkwy., 44000 block, 3:50 a.m. May 26. Vehicle windows, headlights and side mirrors were damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Byrnes Crossing Dr., 25000 block, 6:08 to 6:15 p.m. May 20. Building materials were stolen from a construction site.

Byrnes Crossing Dr., 25000 block, May 20 to May 21. Building materials were stolen from a construction site.

HAMILTON AREA

THEFT

Laycock St. N., 100 block, 11 a.m. May 20. A theft was reported.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Beauregard Dr., 500 block, 6 p.m. May 25. Threats were reported.

Catoctin Cir. SE, unit block, 3 p.m. May 20. An assault was reported.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 1 a.m. May 22. Two people fought.

Justinian St. SE, 1000 block, 3 p.m. May 22. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 4 a.m. May 20. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19500 block, 5 p.m. May 21. Shoplifting was reported.

Compass Creek Pkwy., 19300 block, 3 p.m. May 25. An employee theft was reported.

Diamond Lake Dr., 19000 block, May 18 to May 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 10 a.m. May 20. A theft was reported.

Golden Larch Terr., 200 block, noon May 23. A theft was reported.

Greenway Dr., 5 p.m. May 22. Trespassing was reported.

Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 9 p.m. May 25. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 3 a.m. May 24. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 400 block, 1 p.m. May 24. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 400 block, 7 p.m. May 22. Trespassing was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 10 a.m. May 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Plaza St., unit block, noon May 22. Shoplifting was reported.

VANDALISM

Bun Mae, 43000 block, 6 p.m. May 22. A fence was damaged by a vehicle.

Meadows Lane, 200 block, 1 p.m. May 20. Property was damaged.

Nikos St., 43000 block, 1:40 a.m. May 27. A vehicle was scratched and a tire was damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

VANDALISM

Lange Dr., unit block. A utility company reported that equipment was damaged by pellets from a pellet gun.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Loudoun Dr. E., 400 block, 10:24 p.m. May 19. Harassment was reported.

BREAK-INS

A St. E., 500 block, 10:42 p.m. May 21. Trespassing was reported.

Harpers Ferry Rd., 13000 block, May 21 to May 25. A residence door was kicked.

VANDALISM

Upper Brook Terr., 200 block, 12:36 p.m. May 20. A vehicle was scratched.

Upper Brook Terr., 200 block, 9:33 a.m. May 21. A vehicle was scratched.

STERLING AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Benedict Dr., 46000 block, May 22 to May 26. A medical office was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Edinburgh Sq., 100 block, May 19 to May 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Millwood Sq., 21000 block; Cascades Pkwy.; and Morningside Terr., May 8 to May 10. A 23-year-old Sterling male was arrested and charged with theft from vehicles that occurred at these locations.

Pidgeon Hill Dr., unit block, May 25 to May 26. Items were stolen from multiple suites in an office building.

Southward Terr., 46000 block, 9:30 p.m. May 23. A delivered package was stolen from a mailbox.

Saint Charles Sq., 100 block, 10 to 10:15 p.m. May 20. A residence was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Saint Johns Sq., 200 block, May 19 to May 20. Items were stolen from a vehicle.

Saint Johns Sq., 200 block, May 19 to May 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Old Ox Rd., 45000 block, 11:07 a.m. May 22. A white 2019 Ford van was stolen.

Tribe Sq., 24000 block, May 20 to May 21. A blue 2015 Suzuki GSX-R750 was stolen.

Woodland Rd., 45000 block, 2 p.m. May 26. A tan 1998 Toyota Camry was stolen.

VANDALISM

Cambers Trail Terr., 45000 block, 3 p.m. May 19. Property was damaged.

Epicerie Plaza, 21000 block, May 23 to May 26. An office door in a building was damaged.

Greenfield Ct., 200 block, 4 a.m. May 25. A vehicle tire was punctured.

Springlake Ct., 21000 block, 8 p.m. May 22. A vehicle window was broken.

WATERFORD AREA

THEFT

Stonebrook Hamlet Pl., 40000 block, May 20 to May 21. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.