INDECENT EXPOSURE
Buttermere Terr., 43000 block, 2 p.m. May 27. A male exposed himself to two female juveniles and fled when they screamed. A 32-year-old Manassas Park man was arrested and charged.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Brookford Sq., 43000 block, May 26 to May 27. A bicycle was stolen from a property.
Cornerstone Sq., 19000 block, 3:47 to 5:30 p.m. May 28. A package was stolen from a mailbox parcel locker.
Tavernsprings Ct., 43000 block, 1:15 to 6 a.m. June 2. A vehicle door and a garage were found open. Nothing was reported missing.
VANDALISM
Chokeberry Terr., 43000 block, 3 a.m. June 3. Three males were observed tampering with a vehicle. They fled when a vehicle drove by.
Clairborne Pkwy., 20000 block, May 29 to June 1. A bus was damaged.
Coltsfoot Terr., 20000 block, May 30 to May 31. Two tires on two vehicles were cut.
Tyler Too Terr., 21000 block, May 22 to May 26. A residence window and door were damaged.
DULLES SOUTH AREA
THEFT
Hopestone Terr., 43000 block, 3 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. June 1. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.
VANDALISM
Conrad Terr., 42000 block, June 2. A vehicle was scratched.
LEESBURG AREA
ASSAULTS
Clagett St. SW, 300 block, 9:21 p.m. April 30. An 18-year-old male was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1300 block, 4 p.m. May 26. Two people fought.
Fieldstone Dr. NE, 700 block, 3:17 p.m. April 27. A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
Moultrie Terr. NE, 1700 block, 6 p.m. May 26. Two people fought.
Oak View Dr., 100 block, noon May 26. Two people fought.
Plaza St. NE, unit block, no time given, April 30. A 19-year-old male was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
Rockbridge Dr., 500 block, 7 a.m. May 29. Threats were reported.
Russell Branch Pkwy., 1300 block, noon May 29. Threats were reported.
Santmyer Dr., 700 block, 5 p.m. May 28. Two people fought.
Shenandoah St., 200 block, 10 p.m. May 26. Two people fought.
Smartts Lane, 1000 block, 4 p.m. May 30. Two people fought.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Aurora Ct., 700 block, 10 p.m. May 28. A theft was reported.
Bluff Ct., 600 block, 4 p.m. May 26. A theft was reported.
Bluff Ct., 600 block, 8 p.m. May 26. Trespassing was reported.
Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 6 p.m. May 27. Trespassing was reported.
Classic Path Way, 1400 block, 9 p.m. May 28. Trespassing was reported.
Crestwood St., 400 block, 1 p.m. May 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 5 p.m. May 29. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 4 p.m. May 28. Shoplifting was reported.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 10 p.m. May 31. Shoplifting was reported.
Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 1 p.m. May 29. A theft was reported.
Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 7 p.m. May 28. A theft was reported.
Icehouse Terr., 19000 block, 7:24 p.m. May 30. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.
King St. S., 700 block, 11 a.m. May 26. A theft was reported.
Loudoun St., 100 block, 9 a.m. May 26. Credit card information was stolen.
Market St. E., 1500 block, 7 p.m. May 31. A theft was reported.
Olympic Blvd., 43000 block, May 31 to June 1. A kayak was stolen from a storage rack.
Perdido Bay Terr., 18000 block, 1:30 p.m. May 30. A kayak was stolen.
Plaza St., 300 block, 7 p.m. May 27. Trespassing was reported.
Principal Drummond Way SE, 500 block, 4 p.m. June 1. Trespassing was reported.
Saylor Way, 400 block, 1 p.m. May 26. A theft was reported.
Somerset Park Dr., 700 block, 11 a.m. May 31. Credit card information was stolen.
Spinks Ferry Rd., 43000 block, 9:30 p.m. May 30. A sign was stolen from a property.
Sunset View Terr., 500 block, 11 a.m. May 26. A theft was reported.
Wilson Ave., 100 block, 5 p.m. June 1. A theft was reported.
Woodfield Terr., 800 block, 5 p.m. May 27. A theft was reported.
VANDALISM
Constellation Sq., 500 block, 5 p.m. May 28. Property was damaged.
Daily Pl., 1100 block, 8 p.m. June 1. Property was damaged.
Edwards Ferry Rd., 1300 block, 1 p.m. May 27. Property was damaged.
Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 2 p.m. May 27. Property was damaged.
Market St. E., 2 a.m. May 30. Property was damaged.
Market St. E., unit block, 5 a.m. June 1. Property was damaged.
Red Hill Rd., 40000 block, 4 a.m. June 1. Tires of multiple vehicles were cut and items on a property were damaged.
Snake Hill Rd., 35000 block, May 21 to June 2. Windows on a piece of equipment were damaged.
LOVETTSVILLE AREA
VANDALISM
Tilgham Pl., unit block, May 28 to May 29. A vehicle bumper was damaged.
MIDDLEBURG AREA
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Welbourne Rd., 34000 block, midnight May 28. A black 1966 Ford Mustang was stolen.
PURCELLVILLE AREA
ASSAULT
Heaton Ct., 11:06 a.m. May 28. A domestic dispute was reported.
VANDALISM
Lincoln Rd., 18000 block, May 27. A mailbox was damaged.
Lincoln Rd., 19000 block, May 28 to May 29. A mailbox was damaged.
STERLING AREA
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Aster Terr., 46000 block, June 1 to June 2. Three bikes were stolen from a property.
Columbia Pl., 45000 block, midnight May 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Community Plaza, 47000 block, 11:48 p.m. May 29. Copper was removed from rooftop air conditioning units of businesses.
Cottage Rd. N., 100 block, 8 to 8:30 p.m. May 27. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.
Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45000 block, 8:20 a.m. June 1. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Towlern Pl., 45000 block, 3:35 to 4:35 p.m. May 28. A cashier’s check was stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Amelia St. N., 1800 block, 5:30 a.m. May 30. An attempt was made to steal a moped. A 36-year-old Florida man was arrested and charged.
VANDALISM
Beech Rd. E. and N. Sterling Blvd., 5 p.m. June 1. Graffiti was found on a sign.
Loudoun Park and Heritage Farm lanes, June 1 to June 2. Graffiti was found on park structures.
Lowes Island Blvd., 20000 block, May 30 to May 31. Graffiti was sprayed on a sign.
Rock Hill Rd., 23000 block, 7:39 p.m. May 27. A door to a business was damaged by a BB pellet.
Sandy Point Sq., 46000 block, noon to 7 p.m. June 2. A bedroom window was damaged by a rock.
Sterling Blvd., 22000 block, June 1 to June 2. Graffiti was found on a wall.
Tripleseven Rd., 20000 block, 12:09 to 6:07 a.m. June 3. Graffiti was reported.
— Compiled by Ria Manglapus