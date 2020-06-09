To report a crime online, visit sheriff.loudoun.gov/. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office App is also available at sheriff.loudoun.gov/.

These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ASHBURN AREA

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Buttermere Terr., 43000 block, 2 p.m. May 27. A male exposed himself to two female juveniles and fled when they screamed. A 32-year-old Manassas Park man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brookford Sq., 43000 block, May 26 to May 27. A bicycle was stolen from a property.

Cornerstone Sq., 19000 block, 3:47 to 5:30 p.m. May 28. A package was stolen from a mailbox parcel locker.

Tavernsprings Ct., 43000 block, 1:15 to 6 a.m. June 2. A vehicle door and a garage were found open. Nothing was reported missing.

VANDALISM

Chokeberry Terr., 43000 block, 3 a.m. June 3. Three males were observed tampering with a vehicle. They fled when a vehicle drove by.

Clairborne Pkwy., 20000 block, May 29 to June 1. A bus was damaged.

Coltsfoot Terr., 20000 block, May 30 to May 31. Two tires on two vehicles were cut.

Tyler Too Terr., 21000 block, May 22 to May 26. A residence window and door were damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFT

Hopestone Terr., 43000 block, 3 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. June 1. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Conrad Terr., 42000 block, June 2. A vehicle was scratched.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Clagett St. SW, 300 block, 9:21 p.m. April 30. An 18-year-old male was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1300 block, 4 p.m. May 26. Two people fought.

Fieldstone Dr. NE, 700 block, 3:17 p.m. April 27. A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Moultrie Terr. NE, 1700 block, 6 p.m. May 26. Two people fought.

Oak View Dr., 100 block, noon May 26. Two people fought.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, no time given, April 30. A 19-year-old male was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Rockbridge Dr., 500 block, 7 a.m. May 29. Threats were reported.

Russell Branch Pkwy., 1300 block, noon May 29. Threats were reported.

Santmyer Dr., 700 block, 5 p.m. May 28. Two people fought.

Shenandoah St., 200 block, 10 p.m. May 26. Two people fought.

Smartts Lane, 1000 block, 4 p.m. May 30. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aurora Ct., 700 block, 10 p.m. May 28. A theft was reported.

Bluff Ct., 600 block, 4 p.m. May 26. A theft was reported.

Bluff Ct., 600 block, 8 p.m. May 26. Trespassing was reported.

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 6 p.m. May 27. Trespassing was reported.

Classic Path Way, 1400 block, 9 p.m. May 28. Trespassing was reported.

Crestwood St., 400 block, 1 p.m. May 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 5 p.m. May 29. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 4 p.m. May 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 10 p.m. May 31. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 1 p.m. May 29. A theft was reported.

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 7 p.m. May 28. A theft was reported.

Icehouse Terr., 19000 block, 7:24 p.m. May 30. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

King St. S., 700 block, 11 a.m. May 26. A theft was reported.

Loudoun St., 100 block, 9 a.m. May 26. Credit card information was stolen.

Market St. E., 1500 block, 7 p.m. May 31. A theft was reported.

Olympic Blvd., 43000 block, May 31 to June 1. A kayak was stolen from a storage rack.

Perdido Bay Terr., 18000 block, 1:30 p.m. May 30. A kayak was stolen.

Plaza St., 300 block, 7 p.m. May 27. Trespassing was reported.

Principal Drummond Way SE, 500 block, 4 p.m. June 1. Trespassing was reported.

Saylor Way, 400 block, 1 p.m. May 26. A theft was reported.

Somerset Park Dr., 700 block, 11 a.m. May 31. Credit card information was stolen.

Spinks Ferry Rd., 43000 block, 9:30 p.m. May 30. A sign was stolen from a property.

Sunset View Terr., 500 block, 11 a.m. May 26. A theft was reported.

Wilson Ave., 100 block, 5 p.m. June 1. A theft was reported.

Woodfield Terr., 800 block, 5 p.m. May 27. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Constellation Sq., 500 block, 5 p.m. May 28. Property was damaged.

Daily Pl., 1100 block, 8 p.m. June 1. Property was damaged.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1300 block, 1 p.m. May 27. Property was damaged.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 2 p.m. May 27. Property was damaged.

Market St. E., 2 a.m. May 30. Property was damaged.

Market St. E., unit block, 5 a.m. June 1. Property was damaged.

Red Hill Rd., 40000 block, 4 a.m. June 1. Tires of multiple vehicles were cut and items on a property were damaged.

Snake Hill Rd., 35000 block, May 21 to June 2. Windows on a piece of equipment were damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

VANDALISM

Tilgham Pl., unit block, May 28 to May 29. A vehicle bumper was damaged.

MIDDLEBURG AREA

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Welbourne Rd., 34000 block, midnight May 28. A black 1966 Ford Mustang was stolen.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Heaton Ct., 11:06 a.m. May 28. A domestic dispute was reported.

VANDALISM

Lincoln Rd., 18000 block, May 27. A mailbox was damaged.

Lincoln Rd., 19000 block, May 28 to May 29. A mailbox was damaged.

STERLING AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aster Terr., 46000 block, June 1 to June 2. Three bikes were stolen from a property.

Columbia Pl., 45000 block, midnight May 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Community Plaza, 47000 block, 11:48 p.m. May 29. Copper was removed from rooftop air conditioning units of businesses.

Cottage Rd. N., 100 block, 8 to 8:30 p.m. May 27. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45000 block, 8:20 a.m. June 1. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Towlern Pl., 45000 block, 3:35 to 4:35 p.m. May 28. A cashier’s check was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Amelia St. N., 1800 block, 5:30 a.m. May 30. An attempt was made to steal a moped. A 36-year-old Florida man was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Beech Rd. E. and N. Sterling Blvd., 5 p.m. June 1. Graffiti was found on a sign.

Loudoun Park and Heritage Farm lanes, June 1 to June 2. Graffiti was found on park structures.

Lowes Island Blvd., 20000 block, May 30 to May 31. Graffiti was sprayed on a sign.

Rock Hill Rd., 23000 block, 7:39 p.m. May 27. A door to a business was damaged by a BB pellet.

Sandy Point Sq., 46000 block, noon to 7 p.m. June 2. A bedroom window was damaged by a rock.

Sterling Blvd., 22000 block, June 1 to June 2. Graffiti was found on a wall.

Tripleseven Rd., 20000 block, 12:09 to 6:07 a.m. June 3. Graffiti was reported.

— Compiled by Ria Manglapus