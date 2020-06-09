INDECENT EXPOSURE

Buttermere Terr., 43000 block, 2 p.m. May 27. A male exposed himself to two female juveniles and fled when they screamed. A 32-year-old Manassas Park man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brookford Sq., 43000 block, May 26 to May 27. A bicycle was stolen from a property.

Cornerstone Sq., 19000 block, 3:47 to 5:30 p.m. May 28. A package was stolen from a mailbox parcel locker.

Tavernsprings Ct., 43000 block, 1:15 to 6 a.m. June 2. A vehicle door and a garage were found open. Nothing was reported missing.

VANDALISM

Chokeberry Terr., 43000 block, 3 a.m. June 3. Three males were observed tampering with a vehicle. They fled when a vehicle drove by.

Clairborne Pkwy., 20000 block, May 29 to June 1. A bus was damaged.

Coltsfoot Terr., 20000 block, May 30 to May 31. Two tires on two vehicles were cut.

Tyler Too Terr., 21000 block, May 22 to May 26. A residence window and door were damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFT

Hopestone Terr., 43000 block, 3 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. June 1. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Conrad Terr., 42000 block, June 2. A vehicle was scratched.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Clagett St. SW, 300 block, 9:21 p.m. April 30. An 18-year-old male was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1300 block, 4 p.m. May 26. Two people fought.

Fieldstone Dr. NE, 700 block, 3:17 p.m. April 27. A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Moultrie Terr. NE, 1700 block, 6 p.m. May 26. Two people fought.

Oak View Dr., 100 block, noon May 26. Two people fought.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, no time given, April 30. A 19-year-old male was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Rockbridge Dr., 500 block, 7 a.m. May 29. Threats were reported.

Russell Branch Pkwy., 1300 block, noon May 29. Threats were reported.

Santmyer Dr., 700 block, 5 p.m. May 28. Two people fought.

Shenandoah St., 200 block, 10 p.m. May 26. Two people fought.

Smartts Lane, 1000 block, 4 p.m. May 30. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aurora Ct., 700 block, 10 p.m. May 28. A theft was reported.

Bluff Ct., 600 block, 4 p.m. May 26. A theft was reported.

Bluff Ct., 600 block, 8 p.m. May 26. Trespassing was reported.

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 6 p.m. May 27. Trespassing was reported.

Classic Path Way, 1400 block, 9 p.m. May 28. Trespassing was reported.

Crestwood St., 400 block, 1 p.m. May 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 5 p.m. May 29. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 4 p.m. May 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 10 p.m. May 31. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 1 p.m. May 29. A theft was reported.

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 7 p.m. May 28. A theft was reported.

Icehouse Terr., 19000 block, 7:24 p.m. May 30. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

King St. S., 700 block, 11 a.m. May 26. A theft was reported.

Loudoun St., 100 block, 9 a.m. May 26. Credit card information was stolen.

Market St. E., 1500 block, 7 p.m. May 31. A theft was reported.

Olympic Blvd., 43000 block, May 31 to June 1. A kayak was stolen from a storage rack.

Perdido Bay Terr., 18000 block, 1:30 p.m. May 30. A kayak was stolen.

Plaza St., 300 block, 7 p.m. May 27. Trespassing was reported.

Principal Drummond Way SE, 500 block, 4 p.m. June 1. Trespassing was reported.

Saylor Way, 400 block, 1 p.m. May 26. A theft was reported.

Somerset Park Dr., 700 block, 11 a.m. May 31. Credit card information was stolen.

Spinks Ferry Rd., 43000 block, 9:30 p.m. May 30. A sign was stolen from a property.

Sunset View Terr., 500 block, 11 a.m. May 26. A theft was reported.

Wilson Ave., 100 block, 5 p.m. June 1. A theft was reported.

Woodfield Terr., 800 block, 5 p.m. May 27. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Constellation Sq., 500 block, 5 p.m. May 28. Property was damaged.

Daily Pl., 1100 block, 8 p.m. June 1. Property was damaged.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1300 block, 1 p.m. May 27. Property was damaged.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 2 p.m. May 27. Property was damaged.

Market St. E., 2 a.m. May 30. Property was damaged.

Market St. E., unit block, 5 a.m. June 1. Property was damaged.

Red Hill Rd., 40000 block, 4 a.m. June 1. Tires of multiple vehicles were cut and items on a property were damaged.

Snake Hill Rd., 35000 block, May 21 to June 2. Windows on a piece of equipment were damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

VANDALISM

Tilgham Pl., unit block, May 28 to May 29. A vehicle bumper was damaged.

MIDDLEBURG AREA

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Welbourne Rd., 34000 block, midnight May 28. A black 1966 Ford Mustang was stolen.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Heaton Ct., 11:06 a.m. May 28. A domestic dispute was reported.

VANDALISM

Lincoln Rd., 18000 block, May 27. A mailbox was damaged.

Lincoln Rd., 19000 block, May 28 to May 29. A mailbox was damaged.

STERLING AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aster Terr., 46000 block, June 1 to June 2. Three bikes were stolen from a property.

Columbia Pl., 45000 block, midnight May 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Community Plaza, 47000 block, 11:48 p.m. May 29. Copper was removed from rooftop air conditioning units of businesses.

Cottage Rd. N., 100 block, 8 to 8:30 p.m. May 27. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Dulles Crossing Plaza, 45000 block, 8:20 a.m. June 1. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Towlern Pl., 45000 block, 3:35 to 4:35 p.m. May 28. A cashier’s check was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Amelia St. N., 1800 block, 5:30 a.m. May 30. An attempt was made to steal a moped. A 36-year-old Florida man was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Beech Rd. E. and N. Sterling Blvd., 5 p.m. June 1. Graffiti was found on a sign.

Loudoun Park and Heritage Farm lanes, June 1 to June 2. Graffiti was found on park structures.

Lowes Island Blvd., 20000 block, May 30 to May 31. Graffiti was sprayed on a sign.

Rock Hill Rd., 23000 block, 7:39 p.m. May 27. A door to a business was damaged by a BB pellet.

Sandy Point Sq., 46000 block, noon to 7 p.m. June 2. A bedroom window was damaged by a rock.

Sterling Blvd., 22000 block, June 1 to June 2. Graffiti was found on a wall.

Tripleseven Rd., 20000 block, 12:09 to 6:07 a.m. June 3. Graffiti was reported.