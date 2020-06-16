THEFT/BREAK-IN

Winning Glory Dr., 42000 block, June 2 to June 3. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Winning Glory Dr., 42000 block, midnight to 3 a.m. June 3. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

VANDALISM

Lenah Crossing Dr., 24000 block, June 8. A house under construction was damaged.

ASHBURN AREA

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Bruceton Mills Cir., 44000 block, 4:30 to 5 p.m. June 1. A male inside a vehicle exposed himself to two female juveniles riding bikes.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Armstrong Terr., 22000 block, June 5 to June 6. Air bags from four vehicles were stolen entered by breaking windows.

VANDALISM

Ashburn Village Blvd., June 4. Graffiti was found on a sidewalk.

Whitford Sq., 44000 block, 2:03 a.m. June 5. A rock was thrown at a window of a residence.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

John Mosby Hwy., 42000 block, June 6 to June 7. Property was stolen from a business.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Barksdale Dr., 1200 block, midnight June 4. Threats were reported.

Cornwall St., 200 block, 11 a.m. June 2. An assault was reported.

Dry Mill Rd. SW, 200 block, 3:37 a.m. May 9. A 44-year-old female was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 10 p.m. June 7. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 8 p.m. June 7. An assault was reported.

Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 7 p.m. June 9. Threats were reported.

King St. S., 800 block, 10 p.m. June 3. Two people fought.

Nansemond St. SE, 300 block, 4:39 p.m. May 5. A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 10:35 p.m. May 9. A 44-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Rockford Sq., 800 block, 7 p.m. June 7. Two people fought.

Sparkleberry Terr., 500 block, 4 p.m. June 3. Two people fought.

Tuliptree Sq., 500 block, 10 a.m. June 5. An assault was reported.

Village Market Blvd. SE, 1600 block, 7:24 p.m. May 5. A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

ROBBERY

Meadows Lane, 100 block, 9 p.m. June 7. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bow Lake Pl., 800 block, 2 p.m. June 8. A theft was reported.

Childrens Center Rd., 700 block, 11 p.m. June 6. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 2 a.m. June 5. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 9 a.m. June 8. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 2 p.m. June 2. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 5 p.m. June 2. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 6 p.m. June 5. Shoplifting was reported.

James Rifle Ct., 1200 block, 2 p.m. June 9. A theft was reported.

King St. S., 200 block, 11 a.m. June 1. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 400 block, 3 p.m. June 5. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 4 p.m. June 5. A theft was reported.

Meadows Lane, 100 block, 10 p.m. June 9. A theft was reported.

Moultrie Terr. NE, 1700 block, 10 a.m. June 9. A theft was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 10 a.m. June 2. A theft was reported.

Tuliptree Sq., 9 a.m. June 5. A theft was reported.

First St. E., unit block, 6 p.m. June 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Market St. E., 400 block, 6 p.m. June 9. Property was damaged.

Marlow St., 100 block, 11 a.m. June 3. Property was damaged.

Meadows Lane, 100 block, 4 p.m. June 9. Property was damaged.

Meadows Lane, 100 block, 5 p.m. June 3. Two properties were damaged.

Meadows Lane, 200 block, 2 p.m. June 3. Two properties were damaged.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 6 a.m. June 8. Property was damaged.

Whipp Dr., noon June 8. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFT

16th St., 100 block, 10:20 a.m. May 31. Credit card information was stolen.

ROUND HILL AREA

ASSAULT

Greenwood Dr. and Creekside Green Pl., 9 p.m. June 3. After a verbal altercation, a man was struck by a male.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

McPherson Cir., unit block, 6:18 p.m. June 3. After a traffic altercation, a female driver followed a male driver to a residence and physically assaulted him. She also threw a brick at the front door, causing damage. A 21-year-old Ashburn female was arrested and charged.

BRANDISHING A WEAPON

Concord Ct. W., 100 block, 11:19 p.m. June 7. A man armed with a machete demanded a female to leave with him. A 30-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

GUNFIRE

Fillmore Ave. N., 200 block, 11:53 p.m. June 5. Gunfire was reported. Bullet holes were found on a tree.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Gable Sq., 45000 block, 9:59 p.m. June 8. A male exposed himself to a female in a parking lot.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dulles Landing Dr., 24000 block, 12:22 to 1:10 p.m. June 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Edinburgh Sq., 100 block, 1:30 a.m. June 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fernbank Ct., 20000 block, June 3 to June 4. A laptop computer was stolen from a community center.

Gable Sq., 45000 block, 12:51 a.m. June 6. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Gable Sq., 45000 block, 12:51 a.m. June 8. Two people were observed attempting to enter vehicles.

Great Trail Terr., 22000 block, June 6 to June 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Greenoak Way, 21000 block, 2 to 3:30 a.m. June 3. Items were stolen from a property entered by cutting a security fence.

Oak Trail Sq., 45000 block, June 8. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Pidgeon Hill Dr., unit block, June 6 to June 7. Property was stolen from a building entered by breaking a window.

Ramsgate Ct. and W. Greenthorn Ave., June 6. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Alden Ct. and McPherson Cir., June 3. Graffiti was found on a roadway.

Algonkian Pkwy. and Hardwood Forest Dr., June 3. Graffiti was found on a roadway and nearby signs.

Algonkian Pkwy. and Middlefield Dr., June 3. Graffiti was found in a tunnel.

Algonkian Pkwy. and River Bank St., June 7. Graffiti was found on a roadway.

Countryside Blvd. and Minor Rd., June 3. Graffiti was found on a roadway.

Lowes Island Blvd. and Tappahannock Pl., June 3. A deputy found graffiti on a roadway.

Middlefield Dr. and Montmartre Terr., June 3. Graffiti was found on a roadway.

Stone Springs Blvd., 24000 block, June 1 to June 7. An outdoor cable box was damaged.

Tripleseven and Cromwell roads, June 3. Graffiti was found on a roadway.

Tripleseven Rd., 20000 block, 12:09 to 6:07 a.m. June 3. A deputy found graffiti on a roadway.

UPPERVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Greengarden Rd., 21000 block, May 31 to June 3. Equestrian items were stolen from a vehicle.

WATERFORD AREA

VANDALISM

First St. and Clover Hill Rd., June 5. A sign was damaged.