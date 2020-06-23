GUNFIRE

Cohasset Terr., 20000 block, 3:43 p.m. June 13. A bullet damaged a residence window.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Kitts Hill Terr., 44000 block, 5 p.m. June 11. A man exposed himself to a female running on the street.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cheltenham Cir. and Ashburn Village Blvd., 4:54 a.m. June 11. A male entered a vehicle while a man was asleep and attempted to grab a bag. The male fled on foot after the man stopped him.

Paddock Gate Pl., 41000 block, 2:28 to 5:45 p.m. June 11. A package was stolen from a mailbox.

Shehawken Terr., 44000 block, 2:30 to 7 p.m. June 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Suscon Sq., 44000 block, 4:54 a.m. June 15. A mountain bike was stolen from a garage.

Williamsport Pl., 20000 block, 3:45 p.m. June 14. Property was stolen from an office.

VANDALISM

Ashburn Village Blvd. and Quiet Walk Terr., June 12. Paint was thrown on a vehicle.

Sycolin Rd., 20000 block, June 16 to June 17. Doors to a shed were damaged.

Tattinger Terr., 43000 block, June 3 to June 9. A vehicle was scratched.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Riding Center Dr., 25000 block, 8:07 to 8:22 p.m. June 16. Two juveniles took a Kubota tractor from a shed and then returned it.

VANDALISM

Heritage Gap Terr., 43000 block, June 13 to June 14. An object was thrown on a deck, causing damage.

HAMILTON AREA

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Colonial Way W., unit block, 2:20 p.m. June 13. A man sitting in a pavilion touched himself inappropriately.

THEFT

Orchard Cir., 300 block, 2 p.m. June 16. Identity theft was reported.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Adams Dr., unit block, 10 p.m. June 13. An assault was reported.

Bonnie Ridge Dr., 700 block, 10 p.m. June 10. Two people fought.

Cornwall St. NW, 200 block, 10 p.m. June 13. An assault was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 2 p.m. June 16. Two people fought.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, noon June 11. Threats were reported.

Huntmaster Terr. NE, 1100 block, 6:47 p.m. May 10. A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 5 p.m. June 10. Threats were reported.

Legrace Terr., 500 block, midnight June 13. Two people fought.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 8 a.m. June 12. Two people fought.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, noon June 11. An assault was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 5:15 p.m. May 12. A 20-year-old male was arrested and charged with assault and weapon violation that occurred at this location.

ROBBERIES

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, June 12. A robbery was reported involving three males.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, June 13. During a robbery, a man was stabbed in the leg. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

W&OD Trail and Prosperity Ave. SE, June 14. During a robbery, a male brandished a machete at a man. Three Leesburg males, ages 16, 21, and 24, were arrested and charged for robbery, malicious wounding and brandishing a weapon.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cambria Terr., 1100 block, 5 p.m. June 15. A theft was reported.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 11 p.m. June 11. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 7 p.m. June 12. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 6 p.m. June 10. An employee theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, noon June 16. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 7 p.m. June 13. Trespassing was reported.

Foxhunt Terr., 1000 block, 10 a.m. June 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Harrison St., 300 block, 6 p.m. June 15. Trespassing was reported.

Jared Sq., 500 block, 2 p.m. June 15. A theft was reported.

King St. S., 400 block, 2 p.m. June 14. A theft was reported.

Lawson Rd., unit block, 2 p.m. June 10. A theft was reported.

Lilac Terr., 400 block, 9 a.m. June 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Market St. E., 100 block, 10 a.m. June 16. Credit card information was stolen.

Market St. E., 500 block, 9 p.m. June 12. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 600 block, 10 a.m. June 14. Credit card information was stolen.

Market St. E., 600 block, 11 a.m. June 16. A theft was reported.

Plaza St NE, unit block, 1:51 a.m. May 11. Shoplifting was reported. A 24-year-old male was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11:50 a.m. May 11. Trespassing was reported. A 59-year-old man was arrested and charged with trespassing that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 2 p.m. June 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Saber Ct., 500 block, noon June 14. Trespassing was reported.

Tuliptree Sq., 500 block, 4 p.m. June 14. Trespassing was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 1 a.m. June 14. A vehicle was stolen.

First St. E., unit block, 1 p.m. June 12. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

King St. S., 600 block, 8 p.m. June 15. Property was damaged.

Meadows Lane, 100 block, 9 a.m. June 10. Property was damaged.

Meadows Lane, 100 block, 2 p.m. June 12. Property was damaged.

Meadows Lane, 200 block, 6 a.m. June 10. Property was damaged.

Meadows Lane, 200 block, 9 a.m. June 11. Property was damaged.

Meadows Lane, 200 block, noon June 11. Property was damaged.

Norborne Ct., 18000 block, 11:45 a.m. June 9. A vehicle was tampered with.

Shirley Sq., 100 block, 11 a.m. June 16. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Grassy Ridge Terr., 200 block, 6:15 p.m. June 5. Virtual threats were reported.

Rugby Ct., 500 block, 10:47 a.m. June 7. Harassment was reported.

16th St. N., 100 block, 1:27 a.m. June 9. Phone threats were reported.

16th St. N., 100 block, 3:30 p.m. June 9. An assault was reported.

GUNFIRE

Autumn Chase Ct., 400 block, 1 p.m. June 12. A bullet hole was found inside a bedroom. No injuries were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Main St. E., 600 block, 1:30 p.m. June 6. A man was observed taking a flag from a truck.

Nursery Ave. S., 400 block, 5:24 p.m. June 8. Trespassing was reported. Two male juveniles were found on the roof of a school.

16th St. N., 100 block, 11 a.m. June 15. A theft was reported.

STERLING AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Douglas Ct., 100 block, 1:24 to 2 a.m. June 11. Landscaping items were stolen from a business.

Edinburgh Sq., 100 block, 1:30 a.m. June 10. A man attempted to enter a vehicle but fled when a neighbor appeared.

Marigold Cir., 21000 block, June 11 to June 12. A bicycle was stolen from a yard and was later found listed on a social media site. The bicycle was recovered. A juvenile was identified.

Pidgeon Hill Dr., unit block, 5:07 p.m. June 14. Property was stolen from three suites.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Lillard Rd., 300 block, June 3 to June 4. A gray 2005 Ford Explorer XPL was stolen.

Whitehall Terr., 22000 block, June 14 to June 15. A tan 2004 Toyota Corolla was stolen.

VANDALISM

Chelmsford Ct., 200 block, 8 p.m. June 7. Graffiti was found on pavement.

Enterprise St., 400 block, June 12. Graffiti was found on a building.

Lowes Island Blvd., 20000 block, noon to 1:30 a.m. June 16. Graffiti was found on a key box and a walking path to a golf course.

McClellan Way, 46000 block, 3:25 p.m. June 16. A sign on a property was spray-painted. A juvenile was identified.

Woodstone Terr., 46000 block, June 10 to June 11. Two tires on a vehicle were slashed.