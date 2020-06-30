THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arcadian Pond Ct., 40000 block, June 18 to June 19. Construction equipment was stolen.

Clock Tower Sq., 24000 block, 4 a.m. June 20. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Cushendall Terr., 41000 block, 3:18 a.m. June 17. A person was observed inside a vehicle. Nothing was reported missing.

Lenah Crossing Dr., 24000 block, 11 a.m. June 23. Building materials were stolen from a construction site.

Red Spruce Dr., 41000 block, June 22. Building materials were stolen from a construction site.

ASHBURN AREA

THEFTS

Calhoun Corners Terr., 21000 block, 8:16 p.m. June 18. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Pine Forest Dr., 42000 block, 6:28 p.m. June 20. A group of males entered a vacant residence and ran away on foot when they saw a real estate agent.

Tilberg St., 20000 block, 4 to 5 p.m. June 6. A bike was stolen.

Wild Timber Ct., 21000 block, 2:30 p.m. June 10. A bike was stolen.

VANDALISM

Codman Dr., 20000 block, June 20 to June 21. Vehicle tires were slashed.

Coltsfoot Terr., 20000 block, June 16 to June 17. A vehicle window was broken.

Florence Terr., 44000 block, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 16. Newly planted plants and flowers were cut.

Hay Rd., 43000 block, June 15 to June 23. Light poles at a school were tampered with.

W&OD Trail and Belmont Ridge Rd., June 17. Graffiti was found on a power pole.

BROADLANDS AREA

BREAK-IN

Marsh Creek Dr., 21000 block, 3:27 a.m. June 20. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

BREAK-IN

John Mosby Hwy., 43000 block, June 19 to June 22. A business was entered by damaging a window. Nothing was reported missing.

VANDALISM

Avonlea Dr., 24000 block, June 4 to June 18. Keys were used to damage a vehicle and cables under the hood were cut.

HAMILTON AREA

THEFT

Ivandale Rd., 16000 block, June 20. Contents of a package delivered to a residence were stolen.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Adams Dr., unit block, 3 a.m. June 19. An assault was reported.

Casla Ct. SE, 800 block, 8:50 a.m. May 17. A 58-year-old male was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Catoctin Cir. NE, 900 block, 6:49 p.m. May 18. A 36-year-old male was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 7 p.m. June 18. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 9:48 p.m. May 19. A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Fort Evans Rd. SE, 100 block, 11:19 a.m. May 23. A 66-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Market St. E., 1500 block, midnight June 18. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 1 p.m. June 21. Threats were reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 4:03 a.m. May 20. A 25-year-old female was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Max Ct., 100 block, noon June 18. Two people fought.

Menlow Dr. NE, 1000 block, 11 a.m. June 21. Two people fought.

Nansemond St., 300 block, noon June 18. Threats were reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 5 p.m. June 20. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braemar Pl., 17000 block, 12:37 p.m. June 18. Property was stolen.

Candlewick Sq., 43000 block, June 17. Property was stolen from two vehicles.

Catoctin Cir., 300 block, 5 p.m. June 19. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 7 p.m. June 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 8 a.m. June 18. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 4 p.m. June 18. A theft was reported.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 1 a.m. June 22. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 1 p.m. June 20. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 2 p.m. June 20. Shoplifting was reported.

Gateway Dr. SE, 700 block, 4 p.m. June 20. Trespassing was reported.

Heritage Way, unit block, 6 p.m. June 22. Credit card information was stolen.

Heritage Way, unit block, 7 p.m. June 22. Credit card information was stolen.

King St. S., 400 block, 4 p.m. June 17. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 6 p.m. June 18. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 600 block, 4 p.m. June 17. A theft was reported.

Meade Dr., 600 block, 10 p.m. June 18. A theft was reported.

Meadows Lane, 200 block, 9 a.m. June 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Monroe St., unit block, 10 a.m. June 21. A theft was reported.

Orr Cir., 1000 block, 10 a.m. June 22. Credit card information was stolen.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 9:19 a.m. May 22. A 20-year-old male was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 10 a.m. June 21. A theft was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11 a.m. June 21. A theft was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 3 p.m. June 19. A theft was reported.

Powhatan Ct., 900 block, 9 p.m. June 22. Trespassing was reported.

Riverpoint Dr., 44000 block, 6:55 p.m. June 23. Cellphones were stolen

Shenandoah St., 300 block, 10 a.m. June 22. A theft was reported.

Sycolin Rd., 400 block, 3 p.m. June 17. A theft was reported.

Wirt St., unit block, 3 p.m. June 17. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Belmont Manor Lane, 19000 block, June 12. A motor bike was driven on a golf course and damaged the greens.

Buchanan Ct., 600 block, 10 p.m. June 19. Property was damaged.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 3 p.m. June 17. Property was damaged.

Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 3 a.m. June 22. A vehicle was tampered with.

Meadows Lane, 100 and 200 blocks, June 17. A 59-year-old Leesburg man was arrested and charged for damage to vehicles in the past few months.

Meadows Lane, 100 block, 5 a.m. June 20. Property was damaged.

Meadows Lane, 200 block, 3 p.m. June 19. Property was damaged.

Meadows Lane, 200 block, 4 p.m. June 19. Property was damaged.

Ribbon Limestone Terr., 1500 block, 7 p.m. June 20. Property was damaged.

Shenandoah St., 300 block, 10 a.m. June 17. Property was damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

GUNFIRE

Georges Mill Rd., 10000 block, 1 to 3 p.m. June 21. Trees and other property were struck by gunfire. A person was located and issued a summons.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Harry Byrd Hwy., 6:09 p.m. June 17. After a road rage incident, a male and female exchanged words before the female drove away.

MISSILE AT AN OCCUPIED DWELLING

Autumn Chase Ct., 400 block, 12:09 p.m. June 15. A bullet was found in a room of a residence.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Linden Grove Ct., 18000 block, 3:56 a.m. June 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Skyfield Ridge Pl., 18000 block, June 12 to June 19. Construction material was stolen from multiple construction sites.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Rabbitrun Terr. and E. Frederick Dr., 1:15 p.m. June 18. After a traffic altercation, a driver walked over to a vehicle and slapped a driver. A 51-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Rusty Blackhaw Sq., 21000 block, May 15 to May 18. Three packages were missing from a mailbox.

Juniper Ave. W., 300 block, June 20 to June 21. Two bicycles were stolen from a garage.

Victoria Station and Blossom drives, 11:18 a.m. June 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Blackwood Ct., 21000 block, June 23. A chain-link fence was cut.

Community Plaza, 46000 block, June 19 to June 20. A vehicle windshield was damaged.

Leatherleaf Cir., 21000 block, June 18 to June 19. Graffiti was found on a sidewalk.

Trumpet Cir., June 22. Graffiti was found on a sign.