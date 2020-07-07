ASSAULT

Prescott Green Sq., 42000 block, 9:51 p.m. June 24. Deputies responding to an assault determined that a man chased a female with a knife. A 53-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Tarragon Leaf Dr., 41000 block, June 22 to June 23. A furnace was stolen from a house under construction.

VANDALISM

Byrne Meadow, 24000 block, June 27 to June 29. Two license plates on two vehicles were damaged.

AD

Lenah Crossing Dr., 24000 block, June 23. A dock at a boat house was damaged.

AD

ASHBURN AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Hope Spring Terr., 20000 block, 5:34 p.m. June 30. A man entered an apartment by force and assaulted a homeowner before grabbing a knife and sustaining self-inflicted injuries. Deputies detained the man and took him and the homeowner to a hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

Lemon Springs Terr., 21000 block, June 23 to June 25. A tow dolly was stolen.

Soave Dr., 42000 block, 6:50 to 8 p.m. June 22. Items were stolen from gym lockers.

VANDALISM

Ashlar Terr., 44000 block, June 24 to June 25. A vehicle window was smashed.

Belmont Manor Lane, 19000 block, 12:30 a.m. June 28. Two juveniles were observed riding golf carts on the golf course and damaged the carts.

AD

Chamberlain Terr., 44000 block, June 26 to June 27. Two mailboxes were tampered with.

Nightwatch St., 20000 block, June 23 to June 24. Graffiti was spray-painted on a track in a school.

AD

Quillback Ct., 23000 block, June 26 to June 27. A pool table and a lifeguard stand were damaged.

Silverthistle Ct., 20000 block, June 28 to June 30. Property was damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFT

Longanshire Terr., 25000 block, June 28 to June 29. A black Pedego Interceptor electric bike was stolen from a patio.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Claget St., 300 block, 5 p.m. June 27. Two people fought.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 200 block, noon June 24. Threats were reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 5 p.m. June 24. Threats were reported.

AD

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 2 p.m. June 27. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 3 p.m. June 28. Two people fought.

Ginkgo Terr., 400 block, 1 p.m. June 26. Two people fought.

Industrial Ct., 3 p.m. June 30. An assault was reported.

Market St. W., 200 block, 6 p.m. June 23. An assault was reported.

AD

Meadows Lane, 100 block, 11 a.m. July 1. Two people fought.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 4 p.m. June 25. An assault was reported.

Princeton Ct., 700 block, 9 p.m. June 28. Two people fought.

Tuliptree Sq., 500 block, 5 p.m. June 30. Threats were reported.

Vanderbilt Terr., 800 block, 2 a.m. June 29. Threats were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Balls Bluff Rd., 9 p.m. June 24. Trespassing was reported.

AD

Bow Lake Pl., 800 block, 11 a.m. June 27. Trespassing was reported.

Bow Lake Pl., 800 block, 4 p.m. June 26. A theft was reported.

Canby Rd., 17000 block, 5 p.m. June 21. A trail camera was stolen from a property.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, noon June 26. Shoplifting was reported.

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 11 a.m. June 2. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, noon June 24. Counterfeiting was reported.

AD

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 2 p.m. July 1. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 2 p.m. June 29. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 11 a.m. June 23. Shoplifting was reported.

Harrison St., 200 block, 5 p.m. June 26. A theft was reported.

AD

King St. S., 500 block, 9 a.m. June 26. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 400 block, 1 p.m. June 26. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 400 block, 1:46 p.m. May 24. A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged with trespassing that occurred at this location.

Monroe St., unit block, 1 p.m. June 24. A theft was reported.

Plaza St. NE, 100 block, 4:36 a.m. May 24, A 30-year-old female was arrested and charged with theft from a building that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 6 a.m. June 29. A theft was reported.

AD

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 4 p.m. June 25. A theft was reported.

Powhatan Ct., 900 block, 9 p.m. June 26. Trespassing was reported.

AD

Prosperity Ave. SE, 100 block, 12:35 a.m. May 25. A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged with trespassing that occurred at this location.

Shenandoah St., 300 block, 10 a.m. June 23. A theft was reported.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, noon June 23. Counterfeiting was reported.

VANDALISM

Andromeda Terr., 400 block, 2 p.m. June 27. Property was damaged.

King St. S., 10 a.m. June 29. Property was damaged.

King St. S., 700 block, 6 p.m. June 25. Property was damaged.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 10 a.m. July 1. Property was damaged.

Potomac Station Dr., 18000 block, June 23 to June 24. A fence to tennis courts was damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

VANDALISM

Tritapoe Pl., unit block, June 25. A mailbox was damaged.

AD

AD

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Linden Grove Ct., 18000 block, June 23 to June 24. Property was stolen from multiple vehicles.

STERLING AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cottage Rd. N., 100 block, June 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Meadowvale Glen Ct., 23000 block, June 24 to June 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Relocation Dr., 22000 block, June 29 to June 30. Property was stolen from a truck.

Vernon St. N., 800 block, 2:25 p.m. June 24. Delivered packages were stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Hoga St., 700 block, June 24 to June 25. Two vehicle tires were slashed.

Ridgehaven Terr., 20000 block, June 29 to June 30. A vehicle was scratched.

Sherwood Ct., 9000 block, June 23 to June 24. Vehicle tires were punctured.

AD

Sterling Bridge Pl., 45000 block, 11:31 a.m. June 25. Vehicle tires were slashed.

AD

Sweeker Farm Pl., 20000 block, June 25 to June 26. A vehicle window was broken, tires were deflated, and the vehicle was damaged.

Whitfield Pl., 21000 block, 10:13 p.m. June 27. Four vehicle windows were broken.