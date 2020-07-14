VANDALISM

Eloquence Terr., 41000 block, 9:55 p.m. June 30. A vehicle window was broken.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Auction Barn Dr., 21000 block, 4:05 p.m. July 2. During a traffic altercation, a driver pointed a knife at another driver and then drove away.

Granite Mountain and Evergold terraces, 6:12 p.m. July 2. An assault was reported. A male was taken to a hospital for mental evaluation. Minor injuries were reported.

Van Metre Dr., 43000 block, 10:20 p.m. July 4. A group of people assaulted a man. Two Ashburn males, ages 18 and 20, were arrested and charged. The man sustained minor injuries.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Benfold Sq., 42000 block, July 4 to July 5. Property was stolen from two vehicles.

Charter Oak Dr., 20000 block, July 1 to July 3. Two laptop computers were stolen from a residence.

Goose Preserve and Ashburn Heights drives, 5:35 p.m. July 1. A bicycle was stolen.

Pony Truck Terr., 43000 block, 2:30 a.m. July 2. Property was stolen from a construction site.

Russell Branch Pkwy., 44000 block, 9 to 11 a.m. July 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Courtland Dr., 44000 block, July 3 to July 6. A trash can was set on fire.

Creighton Rd. and Wolfspring Pl., July 5. Graffiti was found in two tunnels along a walking path.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

VANDALISM

Riding Center Dr., 25000 block, 11 p.m. July 1. Fireworks were thrown at a residence, causing damage. Two juveniles were identified.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Balls Bluff Rd., 6 p.m. July 2. An assault was reported.

Grafton Way, 200 block, 11 a.m. July 1. Threats were reported.

Hague Dr., 1400 block, 5 p.m. July 3. Threats were reported.

Hancock Pl., unit block, 4 p.m. July 7. Threats were reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 5 p.m. July 4. An assault was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 8 p.m. July 4. An assault was reported.

Primrose Ct., 200 block, 8 p.m. July 4. An assault was reported.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, 8 a.m. July 6. Threats were reported.

GUNFIRE

Graydon Manor Lane, 40000 block, 7:40 p.m. July 1. A male pedestrian was hit by a pellet. Deputies located two men skeet-shooting on a property. The male did not sustain any injuries.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ayr St. and Old Waterford Rd. NW, 8 p.m. July 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Bonnie Ridge Dr., 700 block, 10 a.m. July 2. A theft was reported.

Constellation Sq., 600 block, 5 p.m. July 7. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 2 p.m. July 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 1 a.m. July 2 Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, 2 p.m. July 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 7 a.m. July 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 8 a.m. July 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 8 a.m. July 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 8 a.m. July 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 6 p.m. July 4. A theft was reported.

Wilkinson Dr., 800 block, noon July 7. A bicycle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Old English Ct., 100 block, 1 p.m. July 2. Property was damaged.

Plaza St., unit block, 10 a.m. July 4. Property was damaged.

Solitude Ct., 400 block, 4 p.m. June 1. Property was damaged.

MIDDLEBURG AREA

THEFT

Sam Fred Rd., 22000 block, June 30 to July 2. A 48-inch trailer, a chain saw and a wood splitter were stolen from a property.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Old Dominion Terr., 600 block, 12:13 p.m. July 1. Two people fought.

West Main St., 100 block, 2:44 p.m. July 1. An assault was reported.

16th St. N., 100 block, 1:33 a.m. June 28. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

D St. N., 100 block, 4:50 a.m. July 2. Five juveniles were observed entering vehicles.

Silcott Springs Rd., 18000 block, 2 to 4 p.m. June 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Wintergreen Terr., 600 block, 4:20 p.m. July 1. A water meter was placed on a hydrant where it was prohibited, and water was filled into a truck.

VANDALISM

W&OD Trail and Hatcher Ave., 9:46 a.m. June 29. Stickers were found on signs along a trail.

ROUND HILL AREA

THEFT

Lakefield Rd., 17000 block, June 30 to July 4. A blue Pelican Trailblazer kayak was stolen.

STERLING AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ironwood Rd. S., 1000 block, June 30 to July 6. A grill propane tank was stolen.

Pebble Run Pl. and Old Ox Rd., July 6 to July 8. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Sanderson Dr., 1400 block, July 5 to July 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Sugarland Run Dr., 500 block, 5:56 a.m. July 6. Property including a firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

Sugarland Run Dr., 500 block, July 5 to July 6. Property was removed from three vehicles.

Sugarland Run Dr., 500 block, July 5 to July 6. Property was stolen from three vehicles.

VANDALISM

Carrollton Rd., unit block, July 6 to July 7. Graffiti was found in the driveway of a residence.

Middle Bluff Pl., 47000 block, July 2 to July 3. A vehicle gas cap was stolen.

WATERFORD AREA

VANDALISM

Hamilton Pines Lane, 39000 block, July 3 to July 4. Mailboxes were damaged.

Hannah Dr., 40000 block, July 3 to July 4. Mailboxes were damaged.

Waterfordway Lane, 39000 block, July 3 to July 4. Mailboxes were damaged.