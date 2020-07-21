THEFT

Cedar Point Lane, 41000 block, July 7 to July 12. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULT

Blair Park Sq. and Claiborne Pkwy., 7:20 p.m. July 8. A male pedestrian was struck by a BB pellet and sustained minor injuries.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blossom Hill Terr., 21000 block, July 10. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

AD

Cypress Glenn Sq., 23000 block, July 11 to July 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Regal Wood Dr., 42000 block, July 11 to July 12. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

AD

Rockrose Sq., 42000 block, midnight to 12:30 p.m. July 12. A dirt bike was stolen from a vehicle.

W&OD Trail, July 8. A bicycle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Hay Rd., 43000 block, July 8 to July 9. Graffiti was found on a community library door.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cambridge Hill Terr., 25000 block, July 10 to July 11. An attempt was made to enter a vehicle.

Glasgow Heights Terr., 24000 block, 2:40 to 3 a.m. July 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lisburn Chase Terr., 42000 block, 2:46 a.m. July 10. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

AD

Rolling Rock Sq., 42000 block, 3:05 a.m. July 10. Property was stolen from multiple vehicles.

VANDALISM

Latrobe St., 42000 block, July 10. A vehicle was tampered with.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Bonnie Ridge Dr. NE, 700 block, 10:42 p.m. June 10. A 48-year-old male was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

AD

Burberry Terr., 600 block, midnight July 12. Two people fought.

Constellation Sq., 500 block, 3 p.m. July 12. Two people fought.

King St. N., 100 block, 10 p.m. July 10. Threats were reported.

King St. S., unit block, 9 p.m. July 11. An assault was reported.

Lilac Terr., 500 block, 8 a.m. July 12. Two people fought.

Meadows Lane, 100 block, 11 p.m. July 11. An assault was reported.

AD

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 7 p.m. July 14. An assault was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 8 p.m. July 15. An assault was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 8:19 a.m. June 12. A 36-year-old male was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Tuscarora Dr., 1000 block, 4 p.m. July 11. An assault was reported.

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, noon July 9. Threats were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 9 p.m. July 13. Trespassing was reported.

AD

Constellation Sq., 600 block, 9 a.m. July 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Constellation Sq., 600 block, 10 a.m. July 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 10 a.m. July 14. Shoplifting was reported.

AD

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 11 a.m. July 14. Shoplifting was reported.

Dandelion Terr., 500 block, 7 p.m. July 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Deerpath Ave., 400 block, 9 a.m. July 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 11 a.m. July 16. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 6:52 p.m. June 10. A 52-year-old female was arrested and charged with embezzlement that occurred at this location.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 4 p.m. July 6. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 4 p.m. July 8. Shoplifting was reported.

AD

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, noon July 8. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, noon July 11. Shoplifting was reported.

AD

Liberty St. SW, 100 block, 11 a.m. July 11. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 7 p.m. July 11. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 7 p.m. July 12. A theft was reported.

Moore Pl., 1300 block, 11 a.m. July 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Plaza St., unit block, 6 p.m. July 9. A theft was reported.

Prosperity Ave., 100 block, 8 a.m. July 10. A theft was reported.

Ribbon Limestone Terr. SE, 1100 block, 9 a.m. July 13. A theft was reported.

Rosemeade Pl., 200 block, 8 a.m. July 13. A theft was reported.

Russell Branch Pkwy. SE, 1300 block, 10 p.m. July 9. A theft was reported.

Stratford Pl., 200 block, 11 a.m. July 16. A theft was reported.

AD

Sunset View Terr., 500 block, 10 a.m. July 16. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Plaza St., unit block, 5 a.m. July 14. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Constellation Sq., 600 block, 5 p.m. July 13. A vehicle was tampered with.

AD

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 10 a.m. July 12. Property was damaged.

Dodona Terr., 1500 block, 2 p.m. July 15. Property was damaged.

Foxridge Dr., 400 block, 10 a.m. July 13. A vehicle was tampered with.

Gaines Ct., 300 block, 10 a.m. July 14. A vehicle was tampered with.

Market St. E., 500 block, 10 p.m. July 13. Property was damaged.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 7 p.m. June 13. A 59-year-old man was arrested and charged with destruction of property that occurred at this location.

AD

Springfield Lane, 41000 block, July 11 to July 12. A deck was damaged.

Sycolin Rd. SE, unit block, 7 a.m. June 9. Property was damaged.

Sycolin Rd., 100 block, midnight July 15. Property was damaged.

Warner Ct., 400 block, 7 a.m. July 14. A vehicle was tampered with.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Church St. S., unit block, 7:55 to 8:10 p.m. July 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Frazier Dr., 200 block, 8:19 p.m. July 8. Two people fought.

King James Ct., 200 block, 11:16 p.m. July 8. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Burnleigh Ct., 300 block, 1 p.m. July 12. Identity theft was reported.

Franklin Park Dr., 7000 block, July 13 to July 14. A lap lane pool divider was stolen from a pool.

AD

Main St. E., 1000 block, 11:30 p.m. July 4. Cans of infant formula were stolen from a grocery store.

VANDALISM

Glendale St., 37000 block, July 11 to July 12. A mailbox was damaged.

STERLING AREA

KIDNAPPING

Hoga Rd. S., 1000 block, 10:06 p.m. July 12. A man assaulted a female and her children when they attempted to leave a residence. A 31-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baker Lane, 100 block, 5 p.m. July 8. A bicycle was stolen from a garage.

AD

Essex Sq., unit block, July 11 to July 12. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Glenbrook Terr., 20000 block, July 8 to July 11. A firearm was stolen from a residence.

Majestic Dr., 45000 block, 5:57 p.m. July 13. A credit card was stolen. A 20-year-old Leesburg male was arrested and charged.

Pebble Run Pl., 23000 block, July 7 to July 10. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Ridgehaven Terr., 20000 block, July 12 to July 13. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Staunton Ave. E., 300 block, July 10 to July 11. Air conditioning units from two vehicles were stolen.

Trillum Sq., 46000 block, 7:50 a.m. July 13. Items were stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Carolina Ct., unit block, July 12 to July 13. A vehicle was damaged.

Enterprise St. and Briarcroft Plaza, 12:30 p.m. July 12. Parking signs were damaged.

Sterling Blvd. N., 700 block, July 10 to July 11. A vehicle window was broken.