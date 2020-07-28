THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Hutchinson Mill Ct., 41000 block, July 20 to July 21. Property was stolen from vehicles.

Kikerran Dr., 23000 block, July 20 to July 21. Property was stolen from vehicles.

Maplehurst Dr., 40000 block, July 20 to July 21. Property was stolen from vehicles.

Mill Wheel Pl., 24000 block, July 20 to July 21. Property was stolen from vehicles.

Mill Wheel Pl., 24000 block, July 20 to July 21. Vehicles were entered.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Lenah Ridge Rd., 24000 block, 3:45 a.m. July 21. A maroon 2017 Lincoln MKZ was stolen.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULTS

Meadowview Ct., 19500 block, 11 p.m. July 20. An assault was reported.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 1 p.m. July 22. An assault was reported.

STABBING

Pennystone Terr., 23000 block, 12:34 a.m. July 20. A female stabbed a male in the lower leg. A 32-year-old Ashburn female was arrested and charged.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Ashburn Village Pkwy., July 14. A male pulled up his vehicle next to two female pedestrians and exposed himself. A 24-year-old male was arrested and charged. After further investigation, the male was connected to six additional cases.

WEAPON

Armstrong Terr., 22000 block, 8:05 p.m. July 16. A man brandished a weapon at two maintenance employees after letting them into his apartment. A 53-year-old Ashburn man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashburn Rd. and Courtland Dr., July 20 to July 21. Property was stolen from two vehicles.

Ashburn Village Blvd., 20000 block, 8:17 p.m. July 18. Three juveniles entered a school through a window.

Brookview Sq., 20000 block, 2:02 p.m. July 21. Delivered packages were stolen from a residence.

Lois Lane, 22000 block, 8:57 p.m. July 17. Deputies responded to a report of a male juvenile attempting to enter residences. The male juvenile was located and assaulted two deputies. One of the deputies was treated at a hospital. The male juvenile was arrested and charged.

Lowry Park Terr., 21000 block, July 16 to July 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Shellhorn Rd., 22000 block, 8 to 9 a.m. July 15. Wiring was removed from a storage room in a construction site.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 800 block, 1 p.m. July 22. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Sycolin Rd., 21000 block, 7:39 p.m. July 20. A blue and black 2017 Yamaha was stolen.

VANDALISM

Fenwick Dr., 20000 block, 8 a.m. July 17. A vehicle window was broken.

Flagstaff Plaza, 22000 block, 2:45 p.m. July 19. A female destroyed items in a hotel lobby and then assaulted deputies while being taken into custody. A 23-year-old Leesburg female was arrested and charged.

River Ridge Terr., 20000 block, 9 to 9:30 a.m. July 19. A vehicle was scratched.

Thistledown Terr., 43000 block, July 19 to July 20. Ignition switch of a motorcycle was broken.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

VANDALISM

Burke Dale St., 43000 block, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. July 19. A vehicle tire was damaged and writing was found on the door.

Longacre Dr., 42000 block, July 19 to July 20. A vehicle was damaged.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Campbell Ct., 1400 block, 1 a.m. July 18. An assault was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, 800 block, 2:56 p.m. June 15. A 52-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Gateway Dr., 600 block, midnight July 19. Threats were reported.

King St. S., 500 block, 10 p.m. July 17. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, 1 a.m. July 18. An assault was reported.

Millbrook Terr., 300 block, 10 a.m. July 22. Two people fought.

Octorora Pl., 900 block, 8 p.m. July 18. Two people fought.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 1 a.m. July 19. An assault was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 1 p.m. July 20. Threats were reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 2 p.m. July 18. An assault was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, noon July 19. An assault was reported.

Train Whistle Terr. SE, 200 block, 10 a.m. July 18. Threats were reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 7 p.m. July 18. Indecent exposure was reported.

GUNFIRE

Bold Venture Dr., 17000 block, 8:18 p.m. July 20. A bullet shattered a window of a residence.

ROBBERIES

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 2 a.m. July 20. A robbery was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 2:35 p.m. June 15. A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with robbery and assault that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 7:25 p.m. June 15. A 21-year-old male was arrested and charged with robbery, assault and weapon violation that occurred at this location.

Spotted Owl and Hooded Crow drives, 1:20 p.m. July 16. A group robbed a person of cash.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Country Club Dr., 500 block, 1 p.m. July 22. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 10 a.m. July 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 11 a.m. July 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 9 p.m. July 18. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, noon July 19. Shoplifting was reported.

Hague Dr., 1400 block, 10 p.m. July 18. Trespassing was reported.

Harrison St. SE, 300 block, 9:24 p.m. June 15. A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with trespassing that occurred at this location.

King St. S., 500 block, 10 p.m. July 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Lanier Island Sq., 18000 block, July 13. A kayak was stolen.

Market St. E., 700 block, 4 p.m. July 18. A theft was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 10 a.m. July 19. Shoplifting was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 8 p.m. July 19. A bicycle was stolen.

Shirley Sq. SE, 100 block, 1:30 p.m. June 16. A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with trespassing and destruction of property that occurred at this location.

Stratford Pl., 200 block, 11 a.m. July 16. A theft was reported.

Sunset View Terr., 500 block, 10 a.m. July 16. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 7 a.m. July 22. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Buchanan Ct. SE, 600 block, 10:13 p.m. June 19. A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged with destruction of property that occurred at this location.

Stream Crossing Ct., 19000 block, 11:29 a.m. July 18. An attempt was made to puncture a vehicle tire.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

VANDALISM

Rickard Rd., 39000 block, July 16 to July 17. Mailboxes were damaged. Graffiti was found on a driveway and on an outbuilding. A vehicle was also damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

WEAPON

Main St. E., 600 block, 8:42 a.m. July 13. Police responded to a report of a person chasing a bicyclist with a weapon. A group of people and an airsoft weapon were identified.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Main St. E., 1000 block, 11:30 a.m. July 11. A female took baby formula and left a store without paying. The female was identified.

Main St. W., 600 block, 3:05 p.m. July 13. Four juveniles were observed taking beer from a cooler in a store and fled the area.

Nursery Ave., 400 block, 7:27 p.m. July 11. Five juveniles were observed on the roof of a school. The juveniles were released to their parents.

VANDALISM

Rugby Ct. and Silcott Springs Rd., 9:21 a.m. July 12. A roadway was spray-painted with vulgar and disturbing pictures.

Wolf Rock Dr., 1200 block, 3:54 p.m. July 13. A key was used to damage a vehicle.

STERLING AREA

HOMICIDE

Emerald Point Terr. and Winding Rd., 3:29 a.m. July 8. Two males and a man were engaged in a dispute when one of the males shot the man. Both males and a third male fled in the man’s vehicle. A 24-year-old Winchester man was found dead in the roadway. A 21-year-old Sterling male and a 22-year-old Woodbridge male were arrested and charged with first-degree murder. A third male, 24 years old and of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with auto theft.

ROBBERY

Reserve Falls Terr., 20000 block, 3:50 p.m. July 20. A male assaulted and robbed a man of cash.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Drysdale Terr., 46000 block, 2 to 11 p.m. July 17. A temporary tag was stolen from a vehicle.

Environs Rd., 200 block, 8:30 p.m. July 19. A male was observed attempting to lift a window of a residence.

Longpier Way, 20000 block, July 19 to July 20. A residence mailbox was stolen and multiple vandalism incidents were reported.

Prentice Dr., 44000 block, 11:05 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. July 20. Credit cards were stolen from a gym locker.

Wedgedale Dr., unit block, May 27 to July 19. A gun was stolen from a residence.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Church Rd. W., 700 block, July 19 to July 20. A white 2011 Toyota RAV4 was stolen. The vehicle was recovered.

Overland Dr., 23000 block, July 19 to July 20. A blue Ford F-250 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Community Plaza, 46000 block, 2:29 a.m. July 19. A vehicle windshield and bumper were damaged.

Lowes Island Blvd., 20000 block, 2:39 p.m. July 18. Graffiti was found in a roadway.

Nokes Blvd., 45000 block, June 25 to July 16. A vehicle exhaust system was cut.

Ridgehaven Terr., 20000 block, 1 p.m. July 19. A vehicle tire was damaged and nails were placed under tires.