These were among incidents reported by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg and Purcellville police. For information, contact your police or sheriff’s department.

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULT

Sprucegrove Sq., 20000 block, 2:50 p.m. July 27. A woman struck and strangled a female acquaintance. A 26-year-old woman was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Benfold Sq., 42000 block, 4:25 to 4:30 a.m. July 23. A vehicle was entered.

Blacksmith Sq., 43000 block, June 15 to July 18. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Bowfonds St., 20000 block, 8 to 10 p.m. July 26. A bicycle was stolen.

Cumulus Terr., 42000 block, June 1 to July 15. A furnace blower motor was stolen from a construction site.

Memorial Heights Ct., 23000 block, 3:45 a.m. July 23. A vehicle was entered.

Natalie Terr., 44000 block, midnight July 29. Trespassing was reported.

Sailfish Sq., 23000 block, 4:25 to 4:50 a.m. July 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Stratford Landing Dr., 42000 block, 2 to 5 a.m. July 23. Property was stolen from multiple vehicles.

Thornberry Sq., 43000 block, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 20. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Clairborne Pkwy., 20000 block, July 29. An air pump behind a school was damaged.

Gardenwalk Dr., 23000 block, July 26 to July 27. Property was damaged.

Hay Rd., 43000 block, July 19 to July 20. A hole was cut in a fence behind a school stadium.

Hay Rd., 43000 block, July 22. A door glass in a school was broken.

Metro Center Dr., 43000 block, July 24. Fire extinguisher boxes were damaged in a parking garage.

Navajo Dr., 44000 block, 12:30 to 7:30 a.m. July 22. A vehicle bumper was tampered with.

Sycolin Rd., 20000 block, July 24 to July 26. A shed door was damaged.

Tolamac Dr., 43000 block, July 14. A school skylight was damaged.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 1 a.m. July 27. An assault was reported.

Cobbler Terr., 600 block, 9 p.m. July 27. Two people fought.

Davis Ave., 300 block, 2 p.m. July 25. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 11 p.m. July 27. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 5 p.m. July 25. An assault was reported.

Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 8 p.m. July 23. Two people fought.

Market St. E., 500 block, 6 p.m. July 23. An assault was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 8 a.m. July 23. An assault was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 5 p.m. July 26. An assault was reported.

Sycolin Rd., 600 block, 10 p.m. July 26. Stalking was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belleview Dr. NE, 1900 block, 9 a.m. July 23. A theft was reported.

Belmont Dr., 200 block, 1 p.m. July 29. A theft was reported.

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, noon July 28. A theft was reported.

Clark Ct., 700 block, 7 p.m. July 22. A theft was reported.

Crestwood St., 500 block, noon July 24. A theft was reported.

Dodd Dr., 400 block, 5 p.m. July 23. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 800 block, 1 a.m. July 29. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 8 a.m. July 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 1 p.m. July 27. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1300 block, 1 p.m. July 24. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1300 block, 5 p.m. July 27. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 2 p.m. July 24. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5 p.m. July 27. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5:05 p.m. June 27. A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 9 p.m. July 23. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 9 a.m. July 27. A theft was reported.

King St. N., 200 block, 11 a.m. July 26. A theft was reported.

Lennon Ct., 800 block, 10 a.m. July 30. A theft was reported.

Loudoun St., unit block, 5 p.m. July 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Market S. E., 500 block, midnight July 29. A theft was reported.

Meadows Lane, 200 block, 9 a.m. July 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Monroe St., unit block, 11 a.m. July 24. A theft was reported.

Redbud Lane, 900 block, midnight July 26. A theft was reported.

Rockland Lane, 16000 block, July 1 to July 28. A rifle and fishing equipment were stolen from a garage.

Royal St., unit block, 10 a.m. July 28. A theft was reported.

Smarts Lane and Ferndale Terr. NE, 4 p.m. July 26. Property was damaged.

Sycolin Rd., 400 block, 4 p.m. July 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Tuscarora Dr. SW, 900 block, 12:45 p.m. June 27. A 65-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 2 p.m. July 25. A vehicle was stolen.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, noon July 28. A vehicle was stolen.

Ginko Terr., 400 block, 2 p.m. July 23. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Belleview Dr. NE, 1900 block, 8 a.m. July 23. A vehicle was tampered with.

Crosstrail and Kincaid boulevards, July 22 to July 23. Graffiti was found on an electric box, flooring and walls.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 8 p.m. July 29. Property was damaged.

Governors Dr., 100 block, 5 p.m. July 24. Property was damaged.

Plaza St., 200 block, 8 p.m. July 25. Property was damaged.

Potomac Station Dr., 18000 block, July 24 to July 26. Graffiti was found on a picnic table and support posts for a pavilion.

Princeton Ct., 700 block, 11 a.m. July 29. Property was damaged.

Silverwood and Chathill terraces, July 21 to July 22. Marker writings were found on a mailbox.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

GUNFIRE

April Cir., 13000 block, Oct. 30, 2017 to Nov. 1. A residence was struck by a bullet.

THEFT

Berlin Pike N., unit block, July 22 to July 23. A flag was stolen and the flagpole was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Kinvarra Pl., 800 block, 3:39 p.m. July 20. Two people fought.

Purcellville Gateway Dr., 100 block, July 17. Two people fought. Threats were made.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Main St. E., 600 block, 8:42 a.m. July 18. A tanker truck was observed taking water from a hydrant. The company owner was located.

Main St. E., 700 block, 8:19 p.m. July 20. Credit card information was stolen.

Maple Ave. N., 200 block, 11:30 a.m. July 23. A person was observed filling a bucket of water from a hydrant. A fencing contractor was located.

16th St. N., 100 block, 9:49 a.m. July 21. Trespassing was reported. Three people were found sleeping in a stairwell of a complex.

PAEONIAN SPRINGS AREA

VANDALISM

Old Waterford Rd., 15000 block, July 22 to July 23. Fencing and a decorative item were damaged.

ROUND HILL AREA

VANDALISM

Harry Byrd Hwy. and Bromwell Lane, 9:30 to 11 p.m. July 25. A fence, LED lights and flags were damaged.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Johnson Rd. N. and E. Beech Rd., 11:39 p.m. July 29. A male driver and a passenger exited a vehicle to confront a man on a bicycle who had had an interaction with acquaintances earlier. The cyclist stabbed and assaulted one of the two, who was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

GUNFIRE

Eaton Terr., 46000 block, 5:59 p.m. July 27. Gunfire was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dulany Ct., unit block, 5:20 to 9:14 a.m. July 29. A TV was stolen from a residence.

Elizabeth Ct., 200 block, July 26 to July 27. A vehicle was entered.

Elizabeth Ct., 200 block, July 26 to July 27. Property was stolen from vehicles.

Explorer Dr.; Conquest Cir.; and River Ripple Sq., July 8 to July 9. A 19-year-old Upper Marlboro man was arrested and charged with larceny from motor vehicles and fraud that occurred at this location.

Lyndhurst Ct., unit block, July 24 to July 25. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

McPherson Cir., unit block, July, 2019. A necklace was stolen from a residence.

Overland Dr., 23000 block, June 1 to July 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Sue Ann Ct., 200 block, July 26 to July 27. Property was stolen from vehicles.

Town Center Plaza, 21000 block, 8 to 11 a.m. July 24. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Town Center Plaza, 21000 block, 6 p.m. July 24. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Chase Heritage Cir., 1200 block, July 24 to July 25. A vehicle door was damaged.

Great Trail Terr., 22000 block, 8:28 p.m. July 26. A vehicle tire was cut with a sharp instrument.

Sugarland Run Dr., 700 block, 5:45 to 8:33 a.m. July 25. Vehicle windshields were damaged.

— Compiled by Ria Manglapus