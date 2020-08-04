ASSAULT

Sprucegrove Sq., 20000 block, 2:50 p.m. July 27. A woman struck and strangled a female acquaintance. A 26-year-old woman was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Benfold Sq., 42000 block, 4:25 to 4:30 a.m. July 23. A vehicle was entered.

Blacksmith Sq., 43000 block, June 15 to July 18. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Bowfonds St., 20000 block, 8 to 10 p.m. July 26. A bicycle was stolen.

Cumulus Terr., 42000 block, June 1 to July 15. A furnace blower motor was stolen from a construction site.

Memorial Heights Ct., 23000 block, 3:45 a.m. July 23. A vehicle was entered.

Natalie Terr., 44000 block, midnight July 29. Trespassing was reported.

Sailfish Sq., 23000 block, 4:25 to 4:50 a.m. July 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Stratford Landing Dr., 42000 block, 2 to 5 a.m. July 23. Property was stolen from multiple vehicles.

Thornberry Sq., 43000 block, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 20. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Clairborne Pkwy., 20000 block, July 29. An air pump behind a school was damaged.

Gardenwalk Dr., 23000 block, July 26 to July 27. Property was damaged.

Hay Rd., 43000 block, July 19 to July 20. A hole was cut in a fence behind a school stadium.

Hay Rd., 43000 block, July 22. A door glass in a school was broken.

Metro Center Dr., 43000 block, July 24. Fire extinguisher boxes were damaged in a parking garage.

Navajo Dr., 44000 block, 12:30 to 7:30 a.m. July 22. A vehicle bumper was tampered with.

Sycolin Rd., 20000 block, July 24 to July 26. A shed door was damaged.

Tolamac Dr., 43000 block, July 14. A school skylight was damaged.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 1 a.m. July 27. An assault was reported.

Cobbler Terr., 600 block, 9 p.m. July 27. Two people fought.

Davis Ave., 300 block, 2 p.m. July 25. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 11 p.m. July 27. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 5 p.m. July 25. An assault was reported.

Huntmaster Terr., 1100 block, 8 p.m. July 23. Two people fought.

Market St. E., 500 block, 6 p.m. July 23. An assault was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 8 a.m. July 23. An assault was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 5 p.m. July 26. An assault was reported.

Sycolin Rd., 600 block, 10 p.m. July 26. Stalking was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belleview Dr. NE, 1900 block, 9 a.m. July 23. A theft was reported.

Belmont Dr., 200 block, 1 p.m. July 29. A theft was reported.

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, noon July 28. A theft was reported.

Clark Ct., 700 block, 7 p.m. July 22. A theft was reported.

Crestwood St., 500 block, noon July 24. A theft was reported.

Dodd Dr., 400 block, 5 p.m. July 23. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 800 block, 1 a.m. July 29. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 8 a.m. July 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 1 p.m. July 27. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1300 block, 1 p.m. July 24. Shoplifting was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1300 block, 5 p.m. July 27. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 2 p.m. July 24. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5 p.m. July 27. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5:05 p.m. June 27. A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 9 p.m. July 23. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 9 a.m. July 27. A theft was reported.

King St. N., 200 block, 11 a.m. July 26. A theft was reported.

Lennon Ct., 800 block, 10 a.m. July 30. A theft was reported.

Loudoun St., unit block, 5 p.m. July 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Market S. E., 500 block, midnight July 29. A theft was reported.

Meadows Lane, 200 block, 9 a.m. July 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Monroe St., unit block, 11 a.m. July 24. A theft was reported.

Redbud Lane, 900 block, midnight July 26. A theft was reported.

Rockland Lane, 16000 block, July 1 to July 28. A rifle and fishing equipment were stolen from a garage.

Royal St., unit block, 10 a.m. July 28. A theft was reported.

Smarts Lane and Ferndale Terr. NE, 4 p.m. July 26. Property was damaged.

Sycolin Rd., 400 block, 4 p.m. July 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Tuscarora Dr. SW, 900 block, 12:45 p.m. June 27. A 65-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Clubhouse Dr. SW, 100 block, 2 p.m. July 25. A vehicle was stolen.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 900 block, noon July 28. A vehicle was stolen.

Ginko Terr., 400 block, 2 p.m. July 23. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Belleview Dr. NE, 1900 block, 8 a.m. July 23. A vehicle was tampered with.

Crosstrail and Kincaid boulevards, July 22 to July 23. Graffiti was found on an electric box, flooring and walls.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 8 p.m. July 29. Property was damaged.

Governors Dr., 100 block, 5 p.m. July 24. Property was damaged.

Plaza St., 200 block, 8 p.m. July 25. Property was damaged.

Potomac Station Dr., 18000 block, July 24 to July 26. Graffiti was found on a picnic table and support posts for a pavilion.

Princeton Ct., 700 block, 11 a.m. July 29. Property was damaged.

Silverwood and Chathill terraces, July 21 to July 22. Marker writings were found on a mailbox.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

GUNFIRE

April Cir., 13000 block, Oct. 30, 2017 to Nov. 1. A residence was struck by a bullet.

THEFT

Berlin Pike N., unit block, July 22 to July 23. A flag was stolen and the flagpole was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Kinvarra Pl., 800 block, 3:39 p.m. July 20. Two people fought.

Purcellville Gateway Dr., 100 block, July 17. Two people fought. Threats were made.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Main St. E., 600 block, 8:42 a.m. July 18. A tanker truck was observed taking water from a hydrant. The company owner was located.

Main St. E., 700 block, 8:19 p.m. July 20. Credit card information was stolen.

Maple Ave. N., 200 block, 11:30 a.m. July 23. A person was observed filling a bucket of water from a hydrant. A fencing contractor was located.

16th St. N., 100 block, 9:49 a.m. July 21. Trespassing was reported. Three people were found sleeping in a stairwell of a complex.

PAEONIAN SPRINGS AREA

VANDALISM

Old Waterford Rd., 15000 block, July 22 to July 23. Fencing and a decorative item were damaged.

ROUND HILL AREA

VANDALISM

Harry Byrd Hwy. and Bromwell Lane, 9:30 to 11 p.m. July 25. A fence, LED lights and flags were damaged.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Johnson Rd. N. and E. Beech Rd., 11:39 p.m. July 29. A male driver and a passenger exited a vehicle to confront a man on a bicycle who had had an interaction with acquaintances earlier. The cyclist stabbed and assaulted one of the two, who was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

GUNFIRE

Eaton Terr., 46000 block, 5:59 p.m. July 27. Gunfire was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dulany Ct., unit block, 5:20 to 9:14 a.m. July 29. A TV was stolen from a residence.

Elizabeth Ct., 200 block, July 26 to July 27. A vehicle was entered.

Elizabeth Ct., 200 block, July 26 to July 27. Property was stolen from vehicles.

Explorer Dr.; Conquest Cir.; and River Ripple Sq., July 8 to July 9. A 19-year-old Upper Marlboro man was arrested and charged with larceny from motor vehicles and fraud that occurred at this location.

Lyndhurst Ct., unit block, July 24 to July 25. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

McPherson Cir., unit block, July, 2019. A necklace was stolen from a residence.

Overland Dr., 23000 block, June 1 to July 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Sue Ann Ct., 200 block, July 26 to July 27. Property was stolen from vehicles.

Town Center Plaza, 21000 block, 8 to 11 a.m. July 24. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Town Center Plaza, 21000 block, 6 p.m. July 24. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Chase Heritage Cir., 1200 block, July 24 to July 25. A vehicle door was damaged.

Great Trail Terr., 22000 block, 8:28 p.m. July 26. A vehicle tire was cut with a sharp instrument.

Sugarland Run Dr., 700 block, 5:45 to 8:33 a.m. July 25. Vehicle windshields were damaged.