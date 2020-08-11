THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Millstream Dr., 24000 block, July 30 to Aug. 1. A back seat was stolen from a vehicle.

Mineral Springs Cir., 24000 block, Aug. 2. A black Trek mountain bike was stolen.

Virginia Dogwood Pl., 24000 block, May 13. Shingles were stolen from a property.

Wyndham Point Ct., 25000 block, April 1 to June 1. Appliances were stolen from a construction site.

AD

Wyndham Point Ct., 25000 block, July 31 to Aug. 1. Materials were stolen from a construction site.

VANDALISM

Lavender Grove Dr., 24000 block, April 30 to July 30. A window of a residence was damaged.

AD

ASHBURN AREA

ASSAULT

Hickory Corner Terr., 43000 block, 4:08 a.m. Aug. 1. Deputies responding to a report of an assault found a male with injuries to the upper body. A 37-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged. The male was treated in a hospital.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Audubon Sq., 44000 block, midnight July 29. A wallet was stolen from a workplace.

Clarendon Sq., 43000 block, 12:50 a.m. July 31. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Ice Rink Plaza, 44000 block, 9:30 a.m. Aug. 3. A cooking blast chiller was stolen from a restaurant.

AD

Laurentain Terr., 43000 block, July 20 to July 30. Materials were stolen from a construction site.

Logans Ridge Terr., 23000 block, July 31 to Aug. 1. Wheels and seats were removed from two bicycles at a property.

Ryan Rd., 42000 block, 12:50 a.m. July 31. A red Townee mountain bike was stolen.

VANDALISM

Crooked Stick Terr., 43000 block, 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1. Fence slats were damaged.

AD

Horserun Dr., 19000 block, Aug. 1 to Aug. 2. A food truck freezer was unplugged, causing products inside to be unusable.

Oldetowne Pl., 44000 block, Aug. 4. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Quentin St., 43000 block, July 29 to July 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Pasture Pl., 26000 block, July 29 to July 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Virts Hollow Lane, 43000 block, July 29 to July 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Kent Thicket Ct., 43000 block, July 29 to July 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Clubhouse Dr. SW., 100 block, 4 p.m. July 30. Two people fought.

Cornwall St., 200 block, 2 p.m. July 31. Threats were reported.

Cornwall St., 200 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 1. Two people fought.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 10 a.m. July 31. Two people fought.

AD

Gateway Dr., 600 block, 8 p.m. July 31. An assault was reported.

Hancock Pl., unit block, 9 a.m. Aug. 2. Two people fought.

Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 3:40 p.m. Aug. 3. Two male attackers assaulted a female victim in a parking lot after she confronted one of them inside her vehicle. Both attackers fled in a vehicle. It was determined that property was stolen from the victim. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

AD

Keokuk Terr., 1100 block, noon Aug. 1. Threats were reported.

King St. S., 500 block, midnight Aug. 3. An assault was reported.

King St. S., unit block, 3 p.m. Aug. 1. An assault was reported.

Miller Dr., 700 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 1. An assault was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 1 p.m. Aug. 3. An assault was reported.

Rock Spring Dr., 300 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 2. Two people fought.

AD

Train Whistle Terr. SE, 2 p.m. Aug. 3. Two people fought.

York Lane, 600 block, midnight Aug. 2. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Akan St. SE, 1000 block, 10 a.m. July 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Akan St. SE, 1000 block, 11 a.m. July 31. A vehicle was tampered with.

AD

Akan St. SE, 1000 block, 11 a.m. July 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Akan St. SE, 1000 block, 11 a.m. July 31. Property was stolen.

Belmont Dr., 200 block, 1 p.m. July 29. A theft was reported.

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, noon Aug. 4. A theft was reported.

Deermeadow Pl., 500 block, 1 a.m. Aug. 3. Trespassing was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 800 block, 1 a.m. July 29. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 1 p.m. July 30. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 4. Trespassing was reported.

AD

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 11 a.m. July 30. Shoplifting was reported.

Justinian St. SE, 1000 block, 8 a.m. July 31. A vehicle was tampered with.

AD

Justinian St. SE, 1000 block, 10 a.m. July 31. A vehicle was tampered with.

Loudoun St., 100 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 3. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. E., 500 block, midnight July 29. A theft was reported.

Railbender Alley SE, 11 a.m. July 30. A theft was reported.

Whitney Pl., 100 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 1. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Levade Dr., 16000 block, 3:50 a.m. July 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Edwards Ferry Rd., 8 p.m. July 29. Property was damaged.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, 500 block, noon Aug. 2. Property was damaged.

Princeton Ct., 700 block, 11 a.m. July 29. Property was damaged.

Riverside and River Creek parkways, July 31 to Aug. 5. Graffiti was found on a fence.

AD

AD

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

THEFT

Berlin Pike N., unit block, July 30 to July 31. A flag was stolen from a property.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Grassy Ridge Terr., 200 block, 2:03 p.m. July 30.

Main St. E., 1000 block, 9 p.m. July 28. A male attempted to kiss a female after offering to help secure a tarp on her vehicle. The female entered her car and drove away.

Main St. E., 1000 block, 9:42 a.m. July 30. Threats were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Hirst Rd. N., 200 block, 3:39 p.m. July 24. Trespassing was reported.

Jefferson Pike, 37000 block, 11:04 a.m. Aug. 5. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Main St. E., 400 block, 12:40 p.m. July 24. Trespassing was reported.

AD

Shadowbrook Lane, 14000 block, 3:24 p.m. July 31. Shutters were stolen from a garage and loaded into a truck.

Skyline Dr. E., 500 block, 9:33 a.m. July 28. A truck was observed taking water from a hydrant. A company owner was contacted.

VANDALISM

Harpers Ferry Rd., 13000 block, Aug. 1 to Aug. 2. Two mailboxes were damaged.

AD

STERLING AREA

ASSAULT

Circle Dr., 22000 block, 12:30 a.m. July 30. A male walked behind a female and put his hand on her mouth. When she started screaming, the male fled from the scene.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Community Plaza, 47000 block, 11:52 a.m. Aug. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Nettle Tree Rd. N., 800 block, July 1 to July 30. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Farmington Lane, 100 block, 1:30 to 6:30 a.m. July 30. A silver 2014 Jeep Wrangler was stolen.

Holiday Dr., 45000 block, Aug. 4 to Aug. 5. A blue Ford F250 was stolen from a parking lot.

Indian Creek Dr., 23000 block, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 4. A blue 2019 Kia Sportage was stolen.

McClellan Way, 46000 block, 1:19 a.m. Aug. 2. Deputies responded to a report of a reckless driver in a vehicle on fire. The deputies found the vehicle unoccupied and determined that the vehicle was stolen from the unit block of Edds Lane on Aug. 3.

AD

Wallingford Sq., 20000 block, July 29 to July 30. A black 2014 Ford Escape was stolen. It was later recovered by Herndon police.

VANDALISM

Chase Heritage Cir., 1200 block, 10:39 p.m. Aug. 2. Three juveniles were observed tampering with vehicles.

Dulany Ct., unit block, July 30 to July 31. A key was used to damage a vehicle.

Huntington Sq., 21000 block, July 30 to July 31. Security cameras were spray-painted.