THEFT

Rocky Boulder Ct., 41000 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 11. Mail was stolen from a mailbox.

VANDALISM

Mineral Springs Cir., 25000 block, Aug. 5 to Aug. 6. A mailbox was damaged.

ASHBURN AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Airmont Woods Terr., 22000 block, Aug. 10 to Aug. 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by smashing windows with rocks.

Hamilton Chapel Terr., 43000 block, Aug. 10 to Aug. 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by smashing windows with rocks.

Hillsboro Hunt Dr., 22000 block, Aug. 10 to Aug. 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by smashing windows with rocks.

Junction Plaza, 43000 block, 2:43 a.m. Aug. 10. A male entered a store and took merchandise.

Junction Plaza, 43000 block, 3 a.m. Aug. 10. A business was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Kings Crossing Terr., 21000 block, Aug. 7 to Aug. 8. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Lucketts Bridge Cir., 43000 block, Aug. 10 to Aug. 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by smashing windows with rocks.

Needmore Ct., 43000 block, 7:15 to 7:55 p.m. Aug. 9. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Old Ryan Rd., 43000 block, Aug. 3 to Aug. 5. Materials were stolen from a construction site.

Village Dr., 43000 block, 2:19 a.m. Aug. 9. Deputies responded to a report of juveniles in a pool area.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Ashburn Rd., 20000 block, April 1 to April 15. A yellow 2003 Ford Econoline E-350 reported stolen from this location was recovered in Harrisburg.

Banshee Heights Terr., 43000 block, Aug. 10 to Aug. 11. A white 2015 Jeep Cherokee was stolen.

Kingston Station Terr., 43000 block, midnight to 5:10 p.m. May 2. A black 2011 Kawasaki Z10R reported stolen from this location was recovered in Pennsylvania.

VANDALISM

Twin Falls Terr., 23000 block, Aug. 1 to Aug. 10. A vehicle was scratched.

W&OD Trail and Clairborne Pkwy., July 20 to Aug. 6. Spray paint was found on a bridge.

LEESBURG AREA

ARRESTS

King St. N., unit block, 9:59 p.m. July 11. A 49-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 6:18 p.m. July 8. A 20-year-old female was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Potomac Station Dr. NE, 600 block, July 8. A 53-year-old man was arrested and charged with weapon violation that occurred at this location.

Prescott Green Sq., 42000 block, 1 p.m. July 11. A 30-year-old female was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Deermeadow Pl., 500 block, midnight Aug. 7. Two people fought.

Fieldstone Dr., 700 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 7. Two people fought.

Greenspring Ct., 21000 block, Aug. 7. A 23-year-old Montgomery male was arrested and charged with strangulation, assault and vandalism that occurred on Feb. 14, March 13, and April 17 at this location.

Loudoun St., unit block, 3 p.m. Aug. 8. Two people fought.

Plaza St. NE, 200 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 11. Threats were reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 1 p.m. Aug. 5. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ayrlee Ave., 300 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 10. A theft was reported.

Beauregard Dr., 600 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 10. A theft was reported.

Browns Meadow Ct., 200 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 7. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 5. A theft was reported.

Edwards Ferry Rd., 1000 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 9. A bicycle was stolen.

Fort Evans Rd., 100 block, 7 a.m. Aug. 11. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8 a.m. Aug. 11. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 10. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 500 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 5. A theft was reported.

Heatherstone Terr., 43000 block, Aug. 8 to Aug. 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

Kinnaird Terr. NE, 1500 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 10. Credit card information was stolen.

Madeira Terr. SE, 1100 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 8. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 300 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 9. Trespassing was reported.

Marshall Dr., 500 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 6. A theft was reported.

Tantara Terr., 19000 block, Aug. 8 to Aug. 9. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Blue Ridge Ave., 500 block, 1 a.m. Aug. 6. Property was damaged.

Blue Ridge Ave., 500 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 11. Property was damaged.

Confluence Park, Aug. 11. Graffiti was found on a light pole.

Heritage Way NE, 100 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 7. Property was damaged.

Heritage Way NE, 100 block, Aug. 7 to Aug. 11. A vehicle was damaged.

Ida Lee Dr., unit block, 10 p.m. Aug. 10. Property was damaged.

Old Waterford Rd., 7 a.m. Aug. 10. Property was damaged.

Riverside Pkwy. and Rocky Creek Dr., Aug. 7. Graffiti was found on a sign.

Russell Branch Pkwy., 1300 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 10. Property was damaged.

Teaberry Dr. and River Creek Pkwy., Aug. 6 to Aug. 7. Sections of a playground fence were damaged.

Thomas Mill Rd., 39000 block, 2:30 to 5 p.m. Aug. 7. A mailbox was damaged.

Upper Belmont Pl., 19000 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 9. A male juvenile was observed spray-painting a sign to a school.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

VANDALISM

Anita Lane, 12000 block, Aug. 11 to Aug. 12. A swastika was scratched into the gravel of a driveway.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Kinvara Pl., 800 block, 10:51 a.m. Aug. 2. Two people fought.

ROAD RAGE

Wolf Rock Dr., 1200 block, 8:47 p.m. Aug. 8. A driver passed a vehicle that followed him and when both vehicles pulled over, a man in a Subaru exited his vehicle and struck the driver’s vehicle with a wrench.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Nursery Ave., 200 block, 6:08 to 6:25 p.m. Aug. 7. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Short Hill Rd., 16100 block, 3:44 p.m. Aug. 3. Trespassing was reported.

Sturbridge Ct., 700 block, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Aug. 5. A package delivered to a residence was tampered with.

STERLING AREA

ROBBERY

Community Plaza, 47000 block, 5:15 p.m. Aug. 8. A vehicle pulled up next to two individuals inside a car when a male exited the vehicle and tried to sell jewelry to the individuals. When they declined, the male displayed a knife and forced them to withdraw money from an ATM. The male fled in the vehicle driven by a female.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Epicerie Plaza, 21000 block, 1:19 p.m. Aug. 11. A wallet was stolen from a purse in a grocery shopping cart.

Greenfield Ct., 200 block, 11:13 p.m. Aug. 7. An attempt was made to enter a residence by kicking a door.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Courtyard Sq., 46000 block, Aug. 5 to Aug. 6. A white 2008 Suzuki motorcycle was stolen.

Regal Plaza, 45000 block, Aug. 2 to Aug. 6. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Stanford Sq., 21000 block, Aug. 3 to Aug. 4. A black 2008 Yamaha motorcycle was stolen.

Sterling Blvd. N., 700 block, Aug. 11 to Aug. 12. A gray Infiniti Q5 was stolen. The vehicle was recovered in the 100 block of North Johnson Road. A 19-year-old male of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Aaron Ct., 300 block, Aug. 5 to Aug. 6. A vehicle window was shattered.

Margate Ct. and W. Greenthorn Ave., 3:04 p.m. Aug. 12. A vehicle was scratched, a side mirror was broken, and a tire was deflated.

Youngs Cliff Rd., 19000 block, Aug. 10 to Aug. 11. Rocks were thrown at travel trailer windows.