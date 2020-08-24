THEFT

Wyndham Point Ct., 25000 block, Aug. 4 to Aug. 6. Windows were stolen from a construction site.

VANDALISM

Cigar Tree Way and Lenah Crossing Dr., Aug. 14 to Aug. 15. Construction materials were stolen from a construction site.

ASHBURN AREA

ARREST

Lucketts Bridge Cir., 43000 block; Airmont Woods Terr., 22000 block; Hamilton Chapel Terr., 43000 block; and Hillsboro Hunt Dr., 22000 block, Aug. 10 to Aug. 11. A 19-year-old of no fixed address was arrested and charged with additional charges similar to multiple cases including theft from vehicles, damage to property, and automobile thefts that occurred in the Dulles South Station area.

BREAK-IN

Milestone Sq., 44000 block, 4 to 5 a.m. Aug. 15. A male entered an apartment and then left.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Banshee Heights Terr., 43000 block, Aug. 10 to Aug. 11. A white 2015 Jeep Cherokee reported stolen from this location was recovered in the area of East Holly Avenue and North Johnson Road. A 19-year-old of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Bluemont Ridge Rd., 22000 block, Aug. 13 to Aug. 14. Fields were damaged by dirt bikes.

Crooked Stick Terr., 43000 block, Aug. 12 to Aug. 13. Fencing was damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFT

Peacock Market Plaza, 43000 block, Aug. 14 to Aug. 15. Delivered packages that were stolen were recovered at this location.

HAMILTON AREA

VANDALISM

Hampton Rd., 15000 block, Aug. 18 to Aug. 19. A flag hanging on a property was damaged.

LEESBURG AREA

ARRESTS

Constellation Sq. SE, 500 block, 3:48 p.m. July 12. A 27-year-old male was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Crosstrail Blvd. SE, 100 block, 10:42 a.m. July 14. A 19-year-old male was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Constellation Sq., 600 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 13. Two people fought.

Ginkgo Terr., 400 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 19. Threats were reported.

Harrison St., 200 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 14. Threats were reported.

Justinian St. SE, 1100 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 15. Two people fought.

Plaza St., unit block, 4 p.m. Aug. 14. Threats were reported.

Rockford Sq., 800 block, 3 a.m. Aug. 16. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belmont Dr., 100 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Burstall Ct., 43000 block, 12:37 a.m. Aug. 16. An attempt was made to enter a residence by forcing a window. A 24-year-old Ashburn male was arrested and charged.

Cardinal Park Dr., unit block, 10 a.m. Aug. 14. A theft was reported.

Catoctin Cir., 200 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 11. A theft was reported.

Clagett St., 500 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 13. A theft was reported.

Clubhouse Dr., 100 block, midnight Aug. 17. A theft was reported.

Clubhouse Dr., unit block, 6 p.m. Aug. 17. Trespassing was reported.

Constellation Sq., 600 block, noon Aug. 15. Credit card information was stolen.

Edward Ferry Rd., 900 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 13. Shoplifting was reported.

Evergreen Mills Rd., 500 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 14. A theft was reported.

Evergreen Mills Rd., 19000 block, Aug. 17. Mail was stolen from a mailbox.

Evergreen Mills Rd., 19300 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 17. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 6 a.m. Aug. 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 8 a.m. Aug. 11. A theft was reported.

Grouse Terr., 19000 block, 11:09 p.m. Aug. 13. A resident heard noise and observed a male leaving the front door.

Heritage Way, unit block, 3 p.m. Aug. 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Market St. E., 600 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 12. A theft was reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 4 p.m. Aug. 11. A theft was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 15. A theft was reported.

Prosperity Ave., 100 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Stratford Pl., 100 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 12. A theft was reported.

Sycolin Rd., 100 block, 8 a.m. Aug. 12. A theft was reported.

Tammy Terr., 600 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 12. Credit card information was stolen.

Tantara Terr., 19000 block, 12:30 to 8:30 a.m. Aug. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by breaking a window.

Whipp Dr., 300 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 11. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Adoption Dr., 42000 block, Aug. 16 to Aug. 17. Graffiti was found and a wall at a construction site was damaged.

Adoption Dr., 42000 block, Aug. 16 to Aug. 17. Property under construction was damaged.

Cypress Ridge Terr., 19000 block, Aug. 16 to Aug. 17. A vehicle tire was slashed.

Lime Kiln Rd., 39000 block, Aug. 14 to Aug. 15. Windows of a mini excavator were shattered.

Lime Kiln Rd., 39000 block, Aug. 17 to Aug. 18. A tractor window was shattered.

Wilderness Acres Cir., 22000 block, Aug. 1 to Aug. 13. A sliding-door handle was damaged.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Kimberly Kristen Way and Fox Meadow Dr., 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17. A man observed four juvenile males assaulting his son on a playground. The juveniles fled when the man called police.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Cecilia Lane and S. Maple Ave., 2 p.m. Aug. 12. A male pedestrian was assaulted by several people in a neighborhood.

Main St. E., 800 block, 2:30 a.m. Aug. 8. After a road-rage incident, a food delivery driver was loading his vehicle when a man got out of his vehicle and punched the driver in the face. Before the man left the parking lot, he struck the driver with his vehicle. The delivery driver suffered minor injuries.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Main St. W., 700 block, 12:17 p.m. Aug. 12. Three people concealed an item and left a store without paying.

Jefferson Pike, 37000 block, 7:42 p.m. Aug. 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by breaking a window.

VANDALISM

Main St. E., 800 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 10. Two vehicles were damaged.

Maple Ave. S., 200 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 12. A political sign was damaged.

McDaniel Dr., 400 block, 4:08 p.m. Aug. 10. A residence was damaged and 10 juveniles were seen running away.

STERLING AREA

ASSAULTS

Frederick Dr. E., 46000 block, 10:39 a.m. Aug. 15. A male and female were engaged in a verbal dispute when the female began videotaping the male with her cellphone. The male took the cellphone and pushed the female downward.

Harry Byrd Hwy., 47000 block, 1:31 a.m. Aug. 9. Two individuals were assaulted. Both were transported to a hospital for minor injuries.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Potomac Run Plaza, 46000 block, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 14. A male was observed exposing himself.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Peyton Rd., 100 block, 11:03 p.m. Aug. 14. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Relocation Dr., 22000 block, Aug. 14 to Aug. 17. An attempt was made to enter a residence by forcing a door.

Dulles Town Cir., 21000 block, Aug. 16 to Aug. 17. A business was entered and items were damaged.

VANDALISM

Algonkian Pkwy. and River Bank St., Aug. 13 to Aug. 14. Graffiti was found under a bridge and on support structures.

MacGill Ct., 47000 block, Aug. 17 to Aug. 18. A vehicle was scratched.

Pheasant Run Ct., unit block, 3:28 a.m. Aug. 17. A brick was thrown at a storm door of a residence.

Rector St., 100 block, 1 to 5 a.m. Aug. 19. Vehicle tires were flattened.

Roanoke Rd. E., 700 block, Aug. 18 to Aug. 19. A vehicle side mirror was broken and another vehicle had a substance poured into the gas tank.

Sugarland Run Dr., 400 block, Aug. 4 to Aug. 19. A vehicle window was smashed.