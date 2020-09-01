ROBBERY

Demott and Vestals Gap drives, 7:50 p.m. Aug. 24. A group of males assaulted a male pedestrian and robbed him of property.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belmont Ridge Rd. and Harry Byrd Hwy., 7:29 p.m. Aug. 24. Banners were stolen from an overpass.

Dry Ridge Terr., 43000 block, midnight Aug. 22. A man was observed attempting to enter a residence.

Gayton Terr., 45000 block, 6:17 p.m. Aug. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Welborne Manor Sq., 22000 block, 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 25. A bicycle was stolen from a driveway.

VANDALISM

Claiborne Pkwy. and Camellia St., 11:05 a.m. Aug. 22. Part of a fence was damaged.

Erskine Terr., 20000 block. Aug. 21 to Aug. 22. Two vehicle tires were slashed.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Laidlow St., 43000 block, 6:05 a.m. Aug. 23. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

LEESBURG AREA

ASSAULTS

Adams Dr., unit block, 4 a.m. Aug. 26. Two people fought.

Bridle Crest Sq., 300 block, 1 a.m. Aug. 26. Two people fought.

Catoctin Cir., 100 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 25. Threats were reported.

Edward Ferry Rd., 5 p.m. Aug. 24. An assault was reported.

Hancock Pl., unit block, 9 p.m. Aug. 20. Threats were reported.

Harrison St., 300 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 21. An assault was reported.

King St. N., 100 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 24. An assault was reported.

King St. N., 100 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 24. A man assaulted a 19-year-old male with a knife. The male was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries. A 21-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged with felony unlawful wounding and misdemeanor assault and battery.

Lilac Terr., 500 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 21. Two people fought.

Market St. E., 600 block, midnight Aug. 26. An assault was reported.

Monroe St., unit block, 1 a.m. Aug. 26. An assault was reported.

Monroe St., unit block, 7 p.m. Aug. 22. A theft was reported.

Nansemond St., 300 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 24. Two people fought.

Plaza St., 200 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 20. Two people fought.

Prosperity Ave., 100 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 24. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Balls Bluff Rd., 800 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 9 a.m. Aug. 25. A theft was reported.

Cedar Walk Cir., 100 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 20. A bicycle was stolen.

Connery Terr., 100 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 24. A theft was reported.

Dry Mill Rd., 100 block, 4 a.m. Aug. 22. A theft was reported.

Edward Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 21. A theft was reported.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 20. A bicycle was stolen.

Fairview St., unit block, 9 a.m. Aug. 24. Trespassing was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 11 a.m. Aug. 24. A theft was reported.

Graywood Way, 1700 block, 8 a.m. Aug. 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hunton Pl., 600 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

King St. N., 100 block, 4 a.m. Aug. 21. A theft was reported.

King St. S., 500 block, 1 a.m. Aug. 22. A theft was reported.

King St. S., 500 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 25. Trespassing was reported.

Loudoun St., 100 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 20. A theft was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, midnight Aug. 22. Trespassing was reported.

Market St. W., 600 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 23. A theft was reported.

Monroe St., unit block, 7 p.m. Aug. 22. A theft was reported.

Musket Ct., 1200 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 23. A bicycle was stolen.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 5 p.m. Aug. 19. A theft was reported.

Plaza St., 200 block, noon Aug. 23. A theft was reported.

Plaza St., 200 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 22. A theft was reported.

Potomac Station Dr., 700 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 22. A theft was reported.

Powhatan Ct., 900 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 24. Trespassing was reported.

Randi Dr., 700 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 25. A theft was reported.

Roanoke Dr., 200 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 23. A theft was reported.

Saddleback Pl., 800 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 19. A theft was reported.

Smartts Lane, 1000 block, 6 a.m. Aug. 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Smartts Lane, 1000 block, 7 a.m. Aug. 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Vermillion Dr., 700 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Woodbridge Ct., 1600 block, 7 a.m. Aug. 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Woodbridge Ct., 1600 block, 8 a.m. Aug. 23. Property was stolen from three vehicles.

Wythe Ct., 1000 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 25. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Village Market Blvd., 1600 block, noon Aug. 23. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 11 a.m. Aug. 25. Property was damaged.

Catskill Ct., 900 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 23. A vehicle was tampered with.

Fort Evans Rd., unit block, 1 p.m. Aug. 25. Property was damaged.

King St. S., unit block, 11 p.m. Aug. 22. Property was damaged.

Riverside Pkwy., 2:38 p.m. Aug. 25. Graffiti was found on the bridge support walls.

Smartts Lane, 1000 block, 7 a.m. Aug. 23. A vehicle was tampered with.

Upper Meadow Dr., 1800 block, Aug. 17 to Aug. 18. A bus window was broken.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

ASSAULT

Broad Way E., unit block, 2 p.m. Aug. 24. An assault was reported.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Frazer Dr., 100 block, 11:02 a.m. Aug. 14. Online theft was reported.

Main St. E., 700 block, 2:21 p.m. Aug. 19. A male took two cans of seltzer water from a store without paying.

Main St. E., 700 block, 3:13 p.m. Aug. 17. E-cigarettes and paraphernalia were stolen from a store.

Maple Ave. S., 100 block, 9:10 p.m. Aug. 15. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Glendale St., 37000 block, 10:56 a.m. Aug. 16 and Aug. 19. Six juveniles entered a church and damaged property.

ROUND HILL AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Tedler Cir., 17000 block, July 20 to Aug. 23. Two boat seats were stolen from a boat.

STERLING AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Huntington Sq., 21000 block, Aug. 20 to Aug. 21. Items were stolen from a leasing office.

Sherwood Ct., 900 block, Aug. 22 to Aug. 23. License plates were stolen from two vehicles.

Cameron St. N., 100 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 21. A lawn mower was stolen from a property.

VANDALISM

Knight Terr., 46000 block, Aug. 18 to Aug. 21. A vehicle window was shattered.