THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Trilobite Ct., 25000 block, Aug. 21 to Aug. 30. Property was stolen from a residence.

Foxtail Fields Dr., 40000 block, Aug. 28 to Aug. 29. Roofing shingles were stolen from a construction site.

ASHBURN AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashburn Shopping Plaza, 44000 block, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Bitterroot Terr., 21000 block, Aug. 26 to Aug. 30. Property was stolen from a residence.

Broadlands Cir. Plaza, 43000 block, Aug. 29 to Aug. 30. Cash was stolen from cash registers in a business.

Junction Plaza, 43000 block, Aug. 29 to Aug. 30. Cash was stolen from cash registers in a business.

Oakmont Manor Sq., 44000 block, 9:07 p.m. Aug. 26. A community center was entered and the floor was spray painted.

Turo Parish Dr., 42000 block, Aug. 29 to Aug. 30. Cash was stolen from cash registers in a business.

VANDALISM

Ashburn Farm Pkwy., 43000 block, Aug. 26 to Aug. 27. Graffiti was found on tunnel walls.

Ashburn Farm Pkwy. and Deer Run Way, Aug. 26 to Aug. 27. Graffiti was found on a walkway.

Crooked Stick Terr. and Valhalla Sq., 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 27. A part of a community fence was broken.

London Way, 43000 block, Aug. 30 to Aug. 31. A mailbox was damaged.

Sibbald Sq., 20000 block, 10:07 p.m. Aug. 29. A rock was thrown at a front door.

Waxpool Rd., 43000 block, Aug. 30 to Aug. 31. Graffiti was found in a tunnel along a foot path.

Waxpool Rd., 44000 block, Aug. 28 to Aug. 29. A vehicle window was shattered.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

BREAK-IN

Oxford Forest Cir., 42000 block, Aug. 31 to Sept. 1. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

VANDALISM

Spring Farm Cir., 25000 block, Aug. 28 to Aug. 29. A mailbox was damaged.

HAMILTON AREA

THEFT

Virginia Ave. W., 200 block, midnight Aug. 28. A theft was reported.

LEESBURG AREA

ARRESTS

Bow Lake Pl. NE, 800 block, 9:22 July 28. A 62-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 1:37 p.m. July 30. A 19-year-old male was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 5:50 p.m. July 19. A 19-year-old male was arrested and charged with assault and destruction of property that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 10:56 p.m. July 29. An 18-year-old female was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Sycolin Rd. SE, 400 block, 4:30 p.m. July 28. A 21-year-old male was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Balls Bluff Rd., 700 block, noon Aug. 27. Threats were reported.

Constellation Sq., 600 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 30. Two people fought.

Edward Ferry Rd., 9 p.m. Aug. 30. An assault was reported.

Evans Ridge Terr., 400 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 29. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 1 a.m. Aug. 31. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 1 p.m. Aug. 28. An assault was reported.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 2 p.m. Aug. 29. Two people fought.

Kornblau Terr. SE, 400 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 26. Threats were reported.

Pearlbush Sq., 400 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 30. An assault was reported.

Plaza St., 200 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 26. An assault was reported.

Plaza St., 200 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 28. An assault was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 3 a.m. Aug. 27. Threats were reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 4 p.m. Aug. 26. An assault was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 6 p.m. Aug. 31. An assault was reported.

Plaza St., unit block, 9 p.m. Aug. 26. An assault was reported.

Smartts Lane, 800 block, 3 a.m. Aug. 30. Two people fought.

Smartts Lane, 800 block, 8 a.m. Aug. 30. An assault was reported.

Wirt St., 200 block, midnight Aug. 29. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Akan St. SE, 1100 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Athena Dr. SE, 1100 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Athena Dr. SE, 1100 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Beauregard Dr., 400 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Beechnut Rd., 4000 block, Aug. 26 to Aug. 27. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle and items were removed from a second vehicle.

Crimson Pl., 20000 block, Aug. 27 to Aug. 28. Property was stolen from vehicles.

Dinah Pl., 22000 block, 3:35 a.m. Aug. 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Edward Ferry Rd., 1200 block, 7 a.m. Aug. 28. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 27. Shoplifting was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 27. Shoplifting was reported.

Gaines Ct., 300 block, 8 a.m. Aug. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Gaines Ct., 300 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hunton Pl., 700 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 26. A theft was reported.

Inula Sq., 18500 block, noon Aug. 26. A theft was reported.

Jacob Ct., 600 block, 7 a.m. Aug. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Linden Hill Way, unit block, 7 p.m. Aug. 26. Property was stolen.

Moore Pl., 1300 block, 8 a.m. Aug. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Moore Pl., 1400 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Myers Pl., 20000 block, Aug. 27 to Aug. 28. Two vehicles were entered.

Perdido Bay and Bent Creek terraces, July 7 to July 17. A kayak was stolen.

Rangers Way, 300 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Shanks Evans Rd. NE, 500 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 30. Trespassing was reported.

VANDALISM

Alpine Dr., 200 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 29. Property was damaged.

Cornwall St., 200 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 31. Property was damaged.

King St. N., 100 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 27. Property was damaged.

Potomac Station Dr., 600 block, Aug. 12 to Aug. 26. Graffiti was found in three areas on a property.

Train Whistle Terr. SE, 200 block, 1 p.m. Aug. 26. Property was damaged.

Train Whistle Terr. SE, 200 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 26. Property was damaged.

Woodburn Rd., 18000 block, Aug. 27 to Aug. 28. A vehicle window was broken.

LOVETTSVILLE AREA

VANDALISM

Compher Rd., 39000 block, 6:20 to 7:45 p.m. Aug. 27. A vehicle window was shattered.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

ASSAULTS

Glendale St., 37000 block, Aug. 23. A police and deputies responding to a report of trespassing in a church stopped a group of teenagers across the street from the church. A male juvenile who was being interviewed dropped an alcoholic beverage and used his elbow to strike the officer’s neck before fleeing. The juvenile was located, and petitions for court are pending.

Hackley Ct., 200 block, 6:14 a.m. Aug. 21. During an argument between a male and female, the female was knocked down, and when the male walked away, the female punched him on the arm with keys in her fist. A 25-year-old Purcellville male and a 25-year-old Purcellville female were arrested and charged.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Wolf Rock Dr., 1200 block, 3:51 p.m. Aug. 21. A male entered a truck and took a wallet.

STERLING AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Columbia Pl., 45000 block, 4:08 p.m. Aug. 31. A wallet was stolen at a store restroom.

Falke Plaza, 45000 block, 9:19 a.m. Aug. 25. A building wall and door were damaged.

Nokes Blvd., 45000 block, April 16 to Aug. 27. Catalytic converters were removed from three company vans.

Oakgrove Rd., 100 block, Aug. 28 to Aug. 29. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Vernon St. N., 900 block, Aug. 29 to Aug. 30. Items were stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Beech Rd. E. and N. Filmore Ave., midnight to 7:57 a.m. Aug. 31. A van reported stolen from this location was recovered in Herndon.

VANDALISM

Bennett Station Sq., 20000 block, Aug. 27 to Aug. 28. A door glass on a property was broken.

Potomac Run Plaza, 46000 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 28. A window on a property was broken.

Quiet Brook Pl., 20000 block, 6:10 a.m. Aug. 30. A mailbox was damaged by a vehicle.

Trail Ct., 200 block, 3:45 a.m. Aug. 26. A vehicle door was damaged.