ASSAULT

Thoroughfare Gap and Buckland Farm terraces, 2:08 p.m. Sept. 5. Responding to a report of a male yelling at passing cars and pedestrians, deputies attempted to take the male into custody when he assaulted a deputy. The 25-year-old Ashburn male was arrested and charged.

PEEPING TOM

Blue Elder Terr., 22600 block, 11:23 p.m. Sept. 6. A male was observed peering into an apartment window and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Crane Ct., 43000 block; Channing Ct., 21000 block; Dinah Pl., 22000 block; Carson Ct., 43000 block; Oakville Ter., 21000 block; Sandburg Sq., 43000 block; Harte Ct., 43000 block; Abbott Pl., 43000 block, Sept. 1 to Sept. 2. Property was stolen from vehicles in the area.

River Ridge Terr., 20000 block, Sept. 1 to Sept. 2. A mountain bike was stolen.

Sullivans Cove Sq., 23000 block, 11:30 a.m. July 21. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Whitford Sq., 44000 block, Aug. 28 to Sept. 2. A briefcase was stolen from a management office.

Woodworth Ct., 43000 block, Sept. 1 to Sept. 2. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

VANDALISM

Apache Cir., 44000 block, 1 a.m. Sept. 2. A mailbox was broken and a garage door was damaged.

Orchid Dr., 18000 block, Sept. 2 to Sept. 3. A mailbox was damaged.

DULLES SOUTH AREA

THEFT

Center St., 42000 block, 2:15 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 2. A black Huffy mountain bike was stolen from a community pool area.

VANDALISM

Village Dr. S., 25000 block, Sept. 2 to Sept. 3. Garage doors were damaged.

LEESBURG AREA

ARRESTS

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 2:37 p.m. Aug. 29. A 30-year-old male was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Ginkgo Terr. NE, 400 block, 3:02 p.m. Aug. 23. A 34-year-old female was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Hancock Pl. NE, unit block, 9:43 a.m. Aug. 2. A 20-year-old female was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Justinian St. SE, 1100 block, 7:44 p.m. Aug. 15. A 52-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

King St. S. and Davis Ave. SW, 11:02 p.m. Aug. 4. An 18-year-old male was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft that occurred at this location.

King St. S., 500 block, 12:47 a.m. Aug. 3. A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

King St. S., unit block, 11:18 p.m. Aug. 22. A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with destruction of property that occurred at this location.

Market St. E., 500 block, 9:54 a.m. Aug. 18. A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Newington Pl. NE, 600 block, 5:50 p.m. Aug. 8. A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with weapon violation that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, 200 block, 11:19 p.m. Aug. 28. A 51-year-old female was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 1:47 p.m. Aug. 11. A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with issuing bad checks that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 12:24 p.m. Aug. 27. An 18-year-old male was arrested and charged with trespassing that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 4:21 p.m. Aug. 27. A 24-year-old male was arrested and charged with destruction of property that occurred at this location.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 9 a.m. Aug. 2. A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Rock Spring Dr. SW, 300 block, 8:31 p.m. Aug. 2. A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

Smartts Lane NE, 1000 block, 10:47 a.m. Aug. 30. A 27-year-old male was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

ASSAULTS

Adams Dr., unit block, 5 p.m. Sept. 2. An assault was reported.

Alpine Dr., 100 block, 9 a.m. Sept. 9. Two people fought.

Clubhouse Dr., 100 block, 1 p.m. Sept. 7. Threats were reported.

Cornwall St. NW, 200 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 9. Two people fought.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 2 p.m. Sept. 6. An assault was reported.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 5. An assault was reported.

Loudoun Center Pl., 42000 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 5. An assault was reported.

Market St. E., 700 block, 1 p.m. Sept. 5. Two people fought.

Monroe St., unit block, midnight Sept. 9. Threats were reported.

Plaza St. NE, unit block, 11 a.m. Sept. 3. Two people fought.

Tolocka Terr. NE, 100 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 6. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Catoctin Cir., unit block, 9 a.m. Sept. 7. Shoplifting was reported.

Crescent Station Terr. SE, 200 block, noon Sept. 3. A theft was reported.

Crosstrail Blvd., 100 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 2. Shoplifting was reported.

Fairfax St., unit block, 9 a.m. Sept. 9. A theft was reported.

Fort Evans Rd., 200 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 5. A theft was reported.

Gray Shale Terr. SE, 1700 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

King St. N., unit block, 2 p.m. Sept. 3. A theft was reported.

King St. S., 400 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 6. A theft was reported.

Loudoun St., 300 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 8. A theft was reported.

Meade Dr., 100 block, 10 al Sept. 2. A theft was reported.

Oak View Dr., 100 block, 9 a.m. Sept. 4. A theft was reported.

Shenandoah St., 200 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 8. A theft was reported.

Trimble Plaza SE, 500 block, noon Sept. 7. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Mayfair Dr., 100 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 9. A vehicle was stolen.

Tuliptree Sq., 500 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 2. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Carnaby Way, 100 block, noon Sept. 4. Property was damaged.

Cornwall St., 1 a.m. Sept. 8. Property was damaged.

Fort Evans Rd. NE, unit block, 4 p.m. Sept. 8. Property was damaged.

King St. S., 700 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 5. Property was damaged.

King St. S., unit block, midnight Sept. 4. Property was damaged.

Laconian St. SE, 1100 block, 8 a.m. Sept. 9. A vehicle was tampered with.

Market St. E., 400 block, 1 p.m. Sept. 8. Property was damaged.

Meadows Lane NE, 100 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 1. Property was damaged.

Orchid Dr., 18400 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 2. Property was damaged.

Tonquin Pl., 700 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 4. Property was damaged.

Upper Belmont Pl., 18000 block, Sept. 1 to Sept. 2. A window was damaged.

Village Market Blvd. and Red Hawk Lane SE, 2 p.m. Sept. 9. A vehicle was tampered with.

Winterberry Dr., 800 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 2. Property was damaged.

PURCELLVILLE AREA

THEFTS

Purcellville Gateway Dr., 100 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 7. A purse containing credit cards was stolen and credit information was used fraudulently.

Simmons Rd., 17100 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 4. Identity theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Sagle Rd., 13200 block, Sept. 5 to Sept. 7. A red farm tractor was stolen from a property.

STERLING AREA

STABBING

Ridgetop Cir., 21000 block, 11:45 p.m. Sept. 1. On Sept. 8 and Sept. 9, a 27-year-old Leesburg female and a 36-year-old Leesburg male, respectively, were arrested and charged in a stabbing incident that occurred at this location. Two males, ages 40 and 42, were arrested and charged on Sept. 1. The victim remains hospitalized and in stable condition.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Coldspring Pl., 47000 block, Aug. 23 to Aug. 26. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Gable Sq., 45000 block, Sept. 1 to Sept. 2. Credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Gable Sq., 45400 block, Sept. 4 to Sept. 6. Property was stolen from a residence entered by destroying a door.

Overland Dr., 23500 block, Sept. 7 to Sept. 8. A business was entered by force, damaging the door and items inside the store. Nothing was reported missing.

Relocation Dr., 22800 block, Sept. 7 to Sept. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business entered by force.

Williamsburg Rd., 200 block, Aug. 23 to Aug. 24. A firearm was stolen from a residence.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Southbank St., 20900 block, Sept. 3 to Sept. 4. A white Ford Econoline E-350 was stolen from a business.

Stonetree Ct. and Woodland Rd., midnight Sept. 3. A 2008 Chevrolet Suburban reported stolen was recovered in Herndon.